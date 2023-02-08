Best things to do this week: Feb 6 to 12

With the month of love back in full force, Singapore's entertainment industry is keeping things fun and exciting. From theatre plays, sustainability initiatives, to romantic movies under the sky and a multi-sensory experience like never before. Here's what's brewing this week.

It's about to be really chilly in Singapore

Conceal, don't feel, don't let them know — but we're here to let you know that Disney's Frozen The Hit Broadway Musical is making its way to sunny Singapore, the only stop in South East Asia.

PHOTO: Instagram/Frozen The Musical

Running till March 19, 2023, the producers of The Lion King and Aladdin return to showcase Disney's new hit musical adapted from the Oscar-winning film.

The story is brought to life on stage featuring an inspiring tale of sisterhood, true love, humour, and not forgetting the outstanding vocals. With gorgeous sets and costumes as well as sensational special effects, catch the Broadway musical before tickets sell out!

Disney's Frozen The Hit Broadway Musical runs from now to March 19, 2023 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands Singapore, 4 Bayfront Ave, B1, Singapore 018973. Tickets start from $88.

Multi-sensory experience with 29Rooms

Titled as the creative playground for the Instagram generation by The New York Times, Refinery 29's award-winning experiential sensation 29Rooms is making its global debut in Singapore.

PHOTO: Instagram/29Rooms Asia

At the immersive and interactive showcase will spotlight local and international artists, creators, and the community. Centred around the theme of Lost and Found, wander through the whimsical installations to rediscover, reimagine and redefine the meaning of possibilities.

29Rooms Asia runs from Feb 10 to April 16, 2023, West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953. Tickets start from $35.

Glow Festival returns in 2023

Running till Feb 12, Glow Festival 2023 is ready to kick the stress and burnout of last year. Designed for the urban citizen, the festival allows one to reconnect with nature using technology and aromatherapy.

PHOTO: Instagram/Glow Festival

The festival will explore the future of studio fitness, using augmented reality in over 50 classes of Yoga, Barre, Spin, Pilates, and CrossFit.

Local and international fitness instructors will be guiding you through classes like Body Smart Yoga, a style that helps to heal physical injuries, and Strala Yoga, a practice that infuses principles of taichi, qigong, and Chinese and Japanese medicine. There's also a banging closing party at Marquee Nightclub!

Glow Festival 2023 runs from now till Feb 12, 2023, at Marina Bay Sands' Indoor Expo Hall, 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956.

Romantic movies all month long

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, what's more romantic than enjoying romantic classic film under the stars? In collaboration with Klook, Love, Bonito has your plans for the month of love sorted.

PHOTO: Klook Singapore

Head down to Cinewav Seaside Cinema, at Marina at Keppel Bay to enjoy outdoor movie screenings of favourites like Yesterday, One Fine Day, 500 Days of Summer, Serendipity, Pride and Prejudice and more.

The homegrown fashion brand will also run a pop-up booth featuring their best-sellers and new seasonal items, so you can also get your partner a cheeky present! Bring your own snacks, and furry friends are welcome too.

Love, Bonito x Klook Outdoor Movie Screening runs from Feb 10 to March 4, 2023 at Cinewav Seaside Cinema, 2 Keppel Bay Vista, 098382. The Love, Bonito Pop-Up will run from 6.30pm to 8pm on screening dates.

Kick off the year of prosperity and sustainability

With Chinese New Year officially done, you might've been left with a stack of red packets.

PHOTO: Instagram/Geneco

At Waterway Point in Punggol, Geneco's #GreenForProsperity Campaign encourages visitors to recycle their used red packets and rallies the support of Singaporeans to pledge their commitment to spreading awareness for the conservation of Singapore's biodiversity through a pledge button.

With the support of the pledges, Geneco will donate $10,000 to NPark's Biodiversity Conservation Efforts. For a wider reach, the campaign will see more than 30 red packet recycling bins placed in various locations around Singapore.

Geneco's #GreenForProsperity pop-up event runs till Feb 12, 2023 at Waterway Point, 83 Punggol Central, Singapore 828761. For more information, visit their website.

This article was first published in City Nomads.