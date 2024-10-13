The best time to visit Switzerland: A perfect blend of weather, activities and affordability

It's no secret that dreamy Switzerland boasts some of the world's most picturesque landscapes, historic sites, and a vibrant cultural scene.

But here's an insider tip: visiting Switzerland in September and October offers the best of all worlds — delightful weather, fewer tourists, and better prices. Whether you're into cultural festivities, soaking up natural beauty, or indulging in exclusive wine experiences, fall in Switzerland has something special for you.

Pack up your bags and lace up your boots to discover the enchanting allure of Switzerland in the fall with this travel guide of over eight experiences you should try the Swiss way.

Cultural activities

Alp Spectacle: The cows' homecoming festival

Alp Spectacle, also known as Alpabzug or the cows' homecoming festival, is a vibrant and deeply rooted tradition in Swiss culture, celebrated every autumn when cattle return from their summer pastures in the high Alps to the valleys below.

This event, which usually takes place from late September to early October, marks the end of the alpine grazing season and is a significant cultural highlight in Switzerland.

During this festive occasion, cows are adorned with flower garlands, elaborate headgear, and large, ornate cowbells. Visitors can also enjoy cattle competitions, petting zoos, and sheep shearing demonstrations for a hands-on experience like no other.

Fairs pop up across towns, offering local delicacies made from alpine dairy products and cheeses, such as the famous Emmental and Gruyère. Traditional folk music fills the air, creating an immersive experience that captures the essence of rural Swiss life.

The Prättigau Alp Spectacle runs from Oct 5 to 6, 2024. Tickets, including shuttle bus, are priced at ₣10 (S$15).

Kunsthaus Zürich: A haven for art lovers

For art enthusiasts, the Kunsthaus Zürich is a must-visit. As Switzerland's largest art museum, it boasts an impressive collection of works from historical masterpieces to contemporary pieces. Highlights include iconic artworks by Claude Monet, Édouard Manet, and Paul Cezanne, as well as a rotating array of new exhibitions.

The museum is particularly celebrated for its 19th and 20th-century pieces, including the notable 'Self-Portrait' by Vincent van Gogh, offering an intimate glimpse into the mind of the iconic artist. The museum also showcases Swiss talent, featuring works by Johann Heinrich Füssli and Alberto Giacometti.

Art workshops, lectures, and family-friendly activities allow for deeper engagement and an immersive experience. Don't forget to admire the facade of the building, which is an art piece in itself, featuring stunning architectural details.

The Kunsthaus Zürich is located at Heimpl. 1/5, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland. Open Tue-Wed & Fri-Sun 10am- 6pm, Thu 10am-6pm & 6pm-8pm (reduced evening admissions for students). Closed on Mon. Tickets are priced at ₣24 (S$36) per adult. Free admission to the collection (except to exhibitions) for all visitors on Wednesdays.

Basler Herbstmesse: Switzerland's oldest and largest autumn fair

The Basler Herbstmesse, Switzerland's oldest and largest autumn fair, transforms Basel into a lively festival from late October to early November. Spanning seven city squares, the fair features over 100 rides and attractions, from nostalgic carousels to thrilling roller coasters.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of traditional Swiss and international foods, alongside stalls selling local artisan crafts and unique souvenirs.

With free rides during the first hour on opening day, live music, dance performances, and a rich cultural programme, the Basler Herbstmesse offers a dynamic blend of historical charm and excitement.

Basler Herbstmesse runs Oct 26 to Nov 10, 2024 at various locations. Admission is free.

Nature adventures

Bernina Express: Scenic train journey

Experience the breathtaking beauty of the Swiss Alps aboard the Bernina Express. This scenic train ride, part of the Rhaetian Railway, connects Chur in Switzerland to Tirano in Italy, traversing stunning landscapes.

Witness unparalleled views of Switzerland's natural wonders-from glistening glaciers to lush valleys and Unesco World Heritage Sites. The journey, which crosses 196 bridges and passes through 55 tunnels, features dramatic changes in altitude and landscape.

The train reaches an elevation of 2,253 metres above sea level at the Bernina Pass, before descending into the picturesque Poschiavo Valley.

Highlights include Landwasser Viaduct, a curved limestone bridge, the Morteratsch glacier, the Brusio Spiral Viaduct and three lakes. The autumn colours add a magical touch to the journey, making it a perfect time for photography and relaxation.

Tickets range from ₣25 to ₣226 (S$37.70 to S$337.50).

Rhine Falls: Europe's largest waterfall

Located near the town of Schaffhausen in northern Switzerland, Rhine Falls is Europe's largest waterfall and one of the most breathtaking natural attractions in the country.

This awe-inspiring cascade, spanning 150 metres in width and plunging 23 metres into the Rhine River, is a must-visit destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.

One of the best ways to experience Rhine Falls is by taking a boat tour, which brings passengers close to the base of the falls, where they can feel the mist and hear the roar of the water.

September is the prime time to visit Rhine Falls, as temperatures are pleasant and the environment is perfect for picnics along the shores. The falls are illuminated at night, allowing visitors to appreciate their beauty even after the sun sets.

Rhine Falls is located at 8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland. Tickets are priced from ₣29.50 (S$44) per adult.

Hiking & outdoor activities in St Moritz & Interlaken

Outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty to do in St Moritz and Interlaken, with hiking trails and adrenaline-pumping activities that provide panoramic views of mountains, lakes, and forests. The world-famous resort town, St Moritz, located in the Upper Engadine valley, is known for its glamorous winter sports scene.

However, it is equally spectacular in the autumn, when its mountains and valleys become a paradise for hikers, offering a more peaceful and enjoyable experience.

The Muottas Muragl to Alp Languard trail offers stunning vistas of the Bernina Range and the Upper Engadine lakes. Piz Nair, accessible via cable car, features dramatic mountain views, alpine meadows, and the chance to spot local wildlife.

Alternatively, Interlaken, known as the adventure capital of Switzerland, offers a wide range of outdoor activities, from paragliding to skydiving and river rafting, making it the ideal destination for thrill seekers.

Discovering the beauty of Lake Lucerne

Lucerne, with its picturesque setting on the shores of Lake Lucerne and surrounded by towering mountains, is one of Switzerland's most beautiful destinations. One of the best ways to experience the charm and natural beauty of this region is through boat tours on Lake Lucerne.

These tours offer a serene and scenic way to explore the lake, with opportunities to see historic landmarks, quaint villages, and stunning alpine landscapes. Marvel at the likes of Mount Pilatus and Mount Rigi, or hop aboard one of the lake's historic restored paddle steamers, dating back to the early 20th century.

Foodies can enjoy a delicious 3-course meal while admiring the Alpine landscapes in gourmet cruises that put a focus on fresh, regionally-sourced products for the best of both worlds.

Wine tours: Savour the exclusive Swiss wines

Grape harvest season

Switzerland's wine culture is another hidden gem, as less than 10per cent of Swiss wine is exported. This exclusivity means that the best way to enjoy Swiss wine is by visiting the country itself.

Grown in the country's diverse terroir and microclimates, expect to be blown away by crisp whites, robust reds, and unique regional specialties.

September and October are the harvest months, providing a unique opportunity to partake in grape harvesting festivals and indulgent tastings, where each sip offers a taste of Switzerland's landscape and heritage.

The grape harvest season in Switzerland is a time of celebration and community, marked by numerous festivals across the country's wine-growing regions.

One of the most famous harvest festivals, with over 340,000 people taking part over three days, is the Fête des Vendanges (Grape Harvest Festival) in Neuchâtel.

The festival includes parades, music, dance, and plenty of opportunities to sample local wines. Enjoy the likes of chasselas, pinot gris, chardonnay, and pinot noir, especially the Oeil de Perdrix, a local rose champagne that flows freely throughout the festivals.

Fête des Vendanges runs from Sept 27 to 29, 2024, at Cente-ville 2000 Neuchâtel, Switzerland. Tickets are priced from ₣2 to ₣10 (S$3 to S$15).

Wine indulgences & therapy spa in Ticino

For those looking to complement their grape harvest experience with relaxation and wellness, La Vigne wine therapy spa in the heart of Ticino offers an ideal retreat. Specialising in vinotherapy treatments, La Vigne harnesses the natural antioxidant properties of grapes to promote health and rejuvenation.

Their range of treatments, incorporating grape extracts, wine, and grape seed oil, are designed to nourish the skin, reduce signs of ageing, and enhance overall well-being. Visitors can soak in warm wine baths, enjoy exfoliating scrubs made from crushed grape seeds, and indulge in luxurious grape seed oil massages.

While in Ticino, explore the Mendrisiotto region, celebrated for its high-quality wines and picturesque vineyards, offering guided tours and hands-on grape picking activities.

Before ending your adventure, make a pitstop at the PerBacco! Grape Harvest Festival where you can participate in grape stomping, enjoy live folk music, and taste an array of local wines and foods.

Dinner at sustainable and women-led vineyards

Exploring Swiss wine culture also means visiting some of the country's idyllic vineyards. For a memorable dining experience, visit Tenuta Castello di Morcote, a women-led vineyard.

Set amidst the scenic beauty of Lake Lugano, this vineyard offers visitors an intimate and enriching experience, combining high-quality wines with a deep commitment to environmental stewardship and community.

Under the guidance of the Gianini family, particularly winegrower Luisa Gianini, the vineyard has embraced organic farming practices while placing a strong emphasis on quality and tradition. Visitors can enjoy a tour of the vineyard, followed by a dinner featuring locally sourced ingredients paired with their exceptional wines.

Tenuta Castello di Morcote is located at Str al Castel 27, 6921 Vico Morcote, Switzerland. The 5-course wine & dine tastings are priced ₣150 (S$224) per pax.

This article was first published in City Nomads.