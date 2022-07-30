Best travel insurance for extreme sports and outdoor adventure coverage (2022)

We all know friends who are adrenaline junkies. Those who get kicks out of taking crazy risks and going on wild adventures all around the world. Heck, maybe you're thinking: That's me.

We all know how important travel insurance is, but if you're planning a ski trip, scuba diving trip or something even crazier than that, then you need to know which travel insurance cover extreme sports and outdoor adventure.

Here are six things you need to pay attention to when buying any sort of adventure sports travel insurance.

1. Best travel insurance for outdoor sports

Planning your long-awaited trip overseas with your pals for scuba diving, rock climbing, skiing or snowboarding?

Remember to get a travel insurance which covers your winter sports, water sports, or mountaineering and rock climbing (usually considered more dangerous).

When browsing travel insurance plans, you'll realise that sports and adventure are usually categorised into three broad categories:

Leisure and recreational outdoor activities: Hot air balloon, scuba diving (up to 30m/40m, guided by licensed instructors, with PADI certification), skiing and snowboarding in resorts, hiking or trekking (up to 3,000m), jet ski, white water rafting, skydiving, paragliding, hang gliding, parachuting etc

Other more extreme sports: Bungee jumping, mountaineering, rock climbing (any climbing that involves ropes and equipment)

Competitions (not covered across all insurance companies except for Direct Asia): Marathons, ultra-marathons, biathlons, triathlons

This table is a general comparison. Click in to each travel insurance review to see the specific outdoor activities they cover: