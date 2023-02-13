Best Valentine's Day dining deals in Singapore (2023)

Valentine's Day is a day for expressing your love for those around you, be it your partner or your friends and family. We have curated a list of exquisite dining experiences that cover an array of cuisines for inspiration on where you can treat your loved ones to a special meal this February.

From specialty cocktails with an impeccable view to sumptuous Mediterranean cuisine, read more to find out about the best Valentine's Day promotions this 2023.

Smoke and Mirrors

For those really looking for an all-out romantic experience, Smoke and Mirrors' Valentine's Day promotion might just be what you are looking for. This rooftop bar at the National Gallery boasts panoramic views of Singapore's skyline for extra romantic vibes.

This exquisite dining shared menu begins with a bubbly refreshing cocktail and sumptuous starters such as Freshly Shucked Oysters or a Burrata Salad. For mains, couples can choose between a Braised Beef Cheek or a shareable Tacos Duo. Dessert is a classic and timeless Tiramisu. Still left wanting more? Couples will also get a complimentary box of brownies to take home after dinner.

Additionally, the Valentine's Day package includes four speciality drinks curated for the occasion:

The Old Love Song: a fruity concoction featuring Lillet Blanc, Martell Noblige, White Wine, Bitters and Cherry Liqueur

Lady In Red: a vibrant blend of Lillet Rose, Vodka, Raspberry, Lemon, and Egg

2 Hearts On Fire: a citrusy tipple encapsulating Lillet Blanc, White Cacao, Ancho Verde, Vavana 3 and Citrus

I Only Have My Eyes On You: a boldly flavoured infusion of Lillet Rose, Dry Vermouth, Monkey 47 and Bitters

If you are interested in trying their Valentine's day drinks but do not want to purchase the whole package, these cocktails are also available a la carte and are priced at $25++ each.

To really take the romantic evening to the next level, Smoke and Mirrors has invited established magician Darren Tien, one-half of Singapore's youngest magic duo Darren+Jerryl, who has performed in shows in both Los Angeles and Las Vegas to put on a crowd dazzling performance.

This performance is then followed by Wilfred Chua, an established saxophonist, who will serenade you and your partner with mesmerising and soulful tunes all throughout the evening.

Promotion

The Valentine's Day promotional meal is $488++ per couple. There is also a two-for-one glass of Telmont Champagne priced at $42++ per glass that will be available throughout the night.

Address: 1 St Andrew's Road, #06-01 National Gallery Singapore, 178957

Restaurant Gaig

Interested in trying Catalan cuisine this Valentine's Day? Restaurant Gaig is the first international outlet of the original Michelin-starred restaurant in Barcelona opened by the celebrated chef Carles Gaig. The Singapore branch is run by his daughter, Núria Gibert, the fifth generation of the family's long lineage of chefs and restaurateurs. They bring authentic Spanish food to Singapore's shores.

This Valentine's Day, Restaurant Gaig is offering an exquisite six-course dinner menu like no other showcasing its innovative spin on traditional Catalan dishes.

The menu includes their rendition of a bocata de fuet, a classic sandwich with crisp thin filo pastry filled with fuet, savoury pork cold cut, and fresh tomatoes — a delicious french oyster omelette topped with Oscietra caviar and two innovative cannelloni dishes — a cannelloni stuffed with beef and pork topped with truffle sauce and a truffle cannelloni with coulommiers cheese.

For the main course, enjoy a Dover sole, a type of Mediterranean fish, with lime meunière sauce, sea urchin and succulent Beef ribeye with morels cream. Dessert is smoked chocolate ganache, chocolate crumble and tuile served with strawberry basil ice-cream.

Promotion

The six-course dinner set is priced at $180++ per diner.

Address: 16 Stanley Street, Singapore 068735

Sol & Ora

Another amazing Latin-Mediterranean option is Sol & Ora. Sol & Ora gives off coastal vibes with its rooftop restaurant setting at Sentosa. You will be able to take in the romantic ocean views during your three-course Valentine’s Day special meal.

While their Valentine’s Day sharing dinner menu is available on Feb 10, 11, 12 and 14, if you dine in on Valentine’s Day itself, you will be able to dine alfresco on the deck by the pool.

The dinner menu consists of a Petite Mezza platter — an appetiser board comprising pita bread with smoked taramasalata — Norwegian salmon tartare with fresh pomegranate and freshly shucked oysters from a French oyster farm served with an assortment of pickled sides.

This is then followed by the main sharing platter which includes a wood-fired Australian Wagyu flank, smokey and tender roasted octopus, butterflied and seared Tiger prawns and delectable pan-seared barramundi.

Dessert is a heart-shaped white chocolate and rose mousse paired with balsamic, strawberries, salted caramel sauce, rose macaron, and citrus crumbs which makes for an indulgent end to the dining experience.

Promotion

The Valentine’s Day dinner sharing menu is $98++ per person, inclusive of a welcome glass of prosecco or rose. A two-day advanced reservation is required with a deposit of $50 per person.

Address: 10 Artillery Ave, #07-01, Singapore 099951

Binary

Looking for the perfect venue for your Gal-entines dinner with your best friends? Binary is offering a discount of up to 50 per cent for groups of friends to dine with them this Valentine's day.

Binary is an Asian fusion bistro bar. Their unique menu items would excite foodies everywhere.

You can indulge in their Homemade Kubaneh Bread, where they pair their signature light and fluffy pastry rolls with house-blended garlic and kombu butter. For those who crave a little spice, try their Korean Gochujang Iberico PLUMA where they marinate premium pork loin in a spicy-sweet Korean paste and char it so that the meat melts in your mouth.

If you enjoy sampling different local alcoholic brews, Binary has a specialty Craft Brew which is a cream ale that was created exclusively for Binary by the local brewery Rye and Pint. The cream ale has notes of corn and caramel, and leaves you with a subtle sweet barley aftertaste. If you are not a beer drinker, fear not. Binary also offers a large variety of drinks ranging from wine and cocktails to non-alcoholic mocktails to satisfy any palette.

Promotion

30 per cent off on food and selected beverages for groups of three

40 per cent off on food and selected beverages for groups of four

50 per cent off on food and selected beverages for groups of five or more

Address: 390 Orchard Rd, #01-01A Palais Renaissance, Singapore 238871

Yàn

PHOTO: Yàn

Are you a die-hard lover of classic Asian food? Yàn is a high-end Cantonese restaurant at the National Gallery. Yàn is running their Valentine's lunch and dinner promotion from Feb 6 to 14, so you can start your celebrations early to beat the crowds.

Yàn is offering a luxurious six-course set meal this Valentine's day. The set meal includes delicacies such as their signature Peking duck, steamed pork and prawns dumpling topped with bonito flakes, roast pork belly, double-boiled chicken soup with fish maw and Maca, crispy fried cod fish fillet with preserved vegetables, braised six-head whole abalone with yellow fungus and Yàn's signature braised ee fu noodles that are topped with scallops and gold flakes.

Not to forget, dessert is a chilled yam paste with coconut ice cream and pistachio served as a chilled rendition of the Steamed Sweet Yam Paste (Orh Nee).

Promotion

The Valentine's promotion is offering this set meal, packed full of exquisite dishes, for only $138++ per diner. Each guest will also enjoy a complimentary glass of rose with the set menu.

Address: 1 St Andrew's Road #05-02 National Gallery, Singapore 178957

This article was first published in ValueChampion.

