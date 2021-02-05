Best Valentine's Day dining promotions in Singapore (2021)

Key highlights:

Expect to fork out at least $300 for a table at Singapore’s most luxurious, romantic restaurants.

Opt for more affordable restaurants, with set menus starting from $99.90 per couple, if forgoing the panoramic city skyline views and fine dining's visual splendour aren’t dealbreakers.

A high Valentine’s Day dinner price point doesn't always correlate with high Google star reviews.

After setting aside time to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved one, the last thing you’d want is to argue – at the table – over where or what to eat.

Thankfully, eateries and restaurants step up yearly to offer special set menu promotions that help take the stress off deciding between wagyu tartare and squid ink linguine paired with seared scallops, sakura ebi, and shellfish-infused oil for couples. To get you started planning for the perfect, romantic celebration, here’s the list of the best V-Day dining promotions in Singapore.

While pricey, these romantic restaurants make for an unforgettable date (>$100+/Person)

Restaurant Set Menu Menu Offerings Price When Google Reviews (Stars) Artemis Grill Valentine's Weekend At Artemic 4-course dinner menu, filled with decadent offerings such as the Scallop Crudo, Beef & Tomato Consommé and Duck Liver Terrine, with the additional option of Irish oysters and caviar. $128++ per person Feb 13 & 14 2021, from 5pm 4.5 FLUTES Dining With My One And Only 5-course meal, where you indulge in Shark Bay Blue Swimmer Crab Salad and Avocado, Spencer Gulf Prawn Pumpkin and Curry, Panko Ben Pethick’s Abrolhos Islands Dhufish Green Pea and Lovage Emulsion and more. $228++ per couple (lunch); $288 per couple (dinner, first seating); $358++ per couple (dinner, second seating) Feb 14, 2021, multiple seatings 4.5 Braci Valentine's Day Weekend Michelin-starred experience; indulge in a gastronomic 7 course degustation dinner with fresh, peak-of-the-season ingredients in its open-kitchen dining room. $208++ per person Feb 12 - 14, 2021, from 6pm 4.4 Royal Albatross Sunset Cruise City Lights Sail Sail around Singers on a 47-metre, 22-sail luxury Tall Ship while enjoying a welcome drink, six-course dinner, free flow champagne and mocktails, as well as stunning views of the sunset. $700 nett per couple Feb 13 & 14, 2021, 8:30pm 4.3 (Cruise) VUE Valentine's Day Menu Tuck into a tantalising 4-course meal filled with Special Geay Oysters, Japanese Rock Lobster & Surf Clam and Blue Fin tuna tartare, pan-seared Hokkaido scallop, foie gras, and more. Feb 13, 2021, nett inner: $488++ per couple for first seating; $588++ per couple for second seating; 14 February 2021, lunch and dinner: $588++ per couple for lunch & first dinner seating; $788++ per couple for second dinner seating. Feb 13 & 14, 2021 4.8 Singapore Flyer Valentine's Day Sky Dining Enjoy a romantic night under the stars as you tuck into a 4-course dinner with Beet-Cured Salmon, Lobster in Papaya Cream, Beef Rossini, and more. $450 per couple Feb 13 & 14, 2021 4.6 (Attraction)

If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to splurge, Valentine's Day is it. While undoubtedly expensive, these luxurious, romantic restaurants boast panoramic views of the city skyline, opulent interiors, and, of course, exquisite dishes like Irish oysters and caviar. No matter if you’re trying to win over your crush, impress your lover, or even propose , this is bound to help your case.

Sick and tired of the typical sit-down restaurant setting? Check out the Source: Royal Albatross on board the superyacht Royal Albatross.

Sail around Singers on a 47 m, 22-sail luxury Tall Ship while enjoying a welcome drink, six-course dinner, free-flow champagne and mocktails, as well as stunning views of the sunset. Also, consider the Source: Singapore Flyer, which entitles you to 2 rotations on the Singapore Flyer as you tuck into a scrumptious 4-course dinner.

Indulge in romance with these affordable eateries without breaking the bank (<$60/Person)

Restaurant Set Menu Menu Offerings Price When Google Reviews (Stars) Sabio By The Sea San Valentin Lovers' Sharing Menu Enjoy a selection of 7 items, including Jamon Serrano (50 g), Chorizo Al Vino, Beef Meatballs, Grilled Tuna Steak, and others. S$99.90 nett per couple Feb 14, 2021, 3.30 pm onwards 4 Cuba Libre Cafe & Bar, Frasers Tower Valentine's Day Dinner An indulgent 4-course dinner with Seafood Bisque, Salmon Tartar, and Red Tuna (Vegetarian options are available too) $45++ per person Feb 12 & 14, 2021 4.1 Frieda Valentine's Day Set Lunch Brings a touch of German to your celebrations with this 3-course lunch menu, including Smoked Salmon, Beef Short Ribs, and Semolina Pudding S$48++ per person Feb 13 & 14, 2021 4.5 Broadway American Diner Valentine's Day Special Tuck into a 5-item sharing menu, which includes Broiled Salmon Burger and Chilli Beef Nachos, amongst others $68++ per couple Feb 13 & 14, 2021 4.4 Bee's Knees' Picnic Buzz-Kets Have a 3-course dinner in the tranquil surroundings of the restaurant situated within Singapore Botanic Gardens. $100 nett per couple Feb 14, 2021, from 5 pm 4

If you don’t have deep pockets, don’t worry. There is no lack of affordable V-Day set menus, all under $60/person, so you’ll still enjoy a wonderful meal with your loved one – without breaking the bank. Take, for instance, the Valentine’s Day Special from the American Diner Broadway, where you and your loved one get to indulge in a Source: American Diner Broadway at $68++/couple.

Tickle your tastebuds with dishes like Broiled Salmon Burger and Chilli Beef Nachos, amongst others. Also up for consideration: a 3-course meal from Source: Bella Pizza ($100++ per couple), which includes their famed smoked salmon & caviar pizza.

Have maximum control over your budget by having a quiet Valentine’s Day at home

Restaurant/Eatery Set Menu Menu Offerings Price When Google Reviews (Stars) The Boiler Seafood Bar & Beer Valentine's Day Set A seafood heaven of prawns, mussels, clams, as well as smoked sausages, Miyagi jumbo fried oysters and crispy cajun chicken bites. $158 nett Feb 13 to 15, 2021 4.8 Saveur Valentine's At Home Includes two ribeye steaks, one pasta, two soft drinks and a flower box from The Bloom Box. S$99 nett Order by Feb 7 for delivery from Feb 10 to 21. 4 UNA Valentine's Day Bundle Includes appetizers like Grilled Tiger Prawn and mains like Wagyu Carrillera De Ternera Wagyu Beef Cheek and Bacalao A La Plancha (1 portion). $198 nett Feb 12 to 14, 2021 4.3 The Summerhouse Valentine's Day Bundle Look forward to mains like Pan-seared Snapper, Artichoke Barigoule, and Grass-Fed Angus Hanging Tender and Truffle Mashed Potato $150 nett Feb 12 to 14, 2021 4.1 Botanico Valentine's Day Bundle Includes a mouthwatering meat platter of 5spice Duck Breast, Slow Cooked Kurobuta Pork Belly, and Wagyu Rump Cap $128 nett Feb 12 to 14, 2021 4.3

In case you haven't realized: this year's Valentine's Day falls on the third day of the Lunar New Year. That means you're likely 'celebrating your love' amid groups of eight enthusiastically shouting auspicious phrases to usher in the Year of The Ox.

Instead of heading out into the crowds (and worrying about reservations), enjoy a quiet and intimate V-Day meal right from home. You’ll be spoilt for choice with the set menu options available on various food ordering platforms like Oddle, Grab Food, and FoodPanda.

Enjoying an intimate meal at home offers you more time to bond with your loved one as you don’t have to travel and, of course, keeps you safe from possible Covid-19 infection. Better yet, if you wish, you could create your own ‘set menu’ to have maximum control over your budget (e.g. order sides from a restaurant, and mains from another).

Remember that Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love

Ultimately, the value of a Valentine’s Day meal isn’t correlated with its price-tag – what matters is the bonding experience it offers. No matter which set menu you eventually settle on, make an effort to electronically disconnect during the meal and make your partner feel extra special.

As always, don’t forget to put your expenses on a rewards credit card , so you start the Lunar New Year off with some extra savings (especially crucial if your financial luck in 2021 isn’t the most auspicious)!

