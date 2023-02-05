Best Valentine's Day experiences: Romantic dinners and staycations to love

Lunar New Year is barely over, and yet the season of love is upon us! Express your love with some well-deserved pampering our loved ones with gifts and good food. For romantic Valentine’s Day dinners and one-of-a-kind staycations, we’ve rounded up some of the best places for experiences this year.

Valentine’s Day dinners

Bask in Waterfront Views at Altro Zafferano

PHOTO: Altro Zafferano

Set against the breathtaking views of the Marina waterfront, Cupid’s sumptuous dinner at Altro Zafferano is curated by Chef Andrea De Paola. The five-course dinner menu ($248++ per person) starts with snacks, aperitivo, and luscious Hokkaido sea urchin with white asparagus and Oscietra caviar.

Choose from a selection of premium meat and seafood for the mains like Wild Dover Sole served with morels mushrooms and Hokkaido Wagyu paired with smoked shallot and fermented truffle. Two desserts – Strawberry Mousse with Valhrona Opalys and a Mandarin Parfait paired with earl grey and yuzu – make for a fruitful end to your evening.

Altro Zafferano is located at 10 Collyer Quay, Level 43, Singapore 049315, p.+ 6509 1488. The five-course Valentine’s Day Dinner runs Feb 14, 2023, from 6pm -11pm at $248++ per person. Reserve here.

A Mediterranean Escape at Sol and Ora

PHOTO: Sol and Ora

Escape to the Mediterranean coastal way of life with a romantic dinner under the stars. Sol and Ora’s Valentine’s Day three-course Dinner Sharing Menu ($98++ per person) presents the best of Latin-Mediterranean cuisine and starts with a welcome glass of prosecco or rosé by the pool.

The Petite Mezza Platter highlights appetisers like Norwegian salmon tartare and freshly shucked oysters, while the main Sharing Platter consists of a spread from the land and sea, complemented by a selection of sides and condiments. The perfect finale comes in the form of a heart-shaped White Chocolate & Rose Mousse, with balsamic strawberries and salted caramel sauce.

Sol and Ora is located at 10 Artillery Ave, #07-01, The Outpost Hotel, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099951, p. +8879 8765. Valentine’s Day Dinner Sharing Menu runs 10-12 and 14 Feb 2023, from 6pm -10.30pm at S$98++ per person, inclusive of a glass of prosecco or rosé by the pool, minimum two persons to dine. A 2-day advanced reservation is required with a deposit of $50 per person. Reserve here.

An Alley Romance at Alley on 25

PHOTO: Alley on 25

The culinary hub of Andaz Singapore welcomes you to An Alley Romance to tantalise your taste buds with its delectable four-course dinner (S$98++ per person) within its vibrant space.

Start with a Lobster Bisque, made extra savoury with a cheese toastie, followed by a selection of mains that includes Braised Australian Angus Short Rib in red wine sauce and Oven-baked Barramundi in yuzu beurre blanc. Vegetarian options for the evening star Grilled Cauliflower Steak and creamy Wild Mushroom Risotto with seasonal black truffles. Elevate your dining experience with four flights of wine curated for the meal (S$68++ per person).

Alley on 25 is located on Level 25, Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser St, Singapore 189354, p. +65 6408 1288. An Alley Romance – four-course dinner set menu runs 14 Feb 2023 from 6pm -10.30pm. Reserve here.

Wine, dine, dance at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung

PHOTO: 15 Stamford

Modern Asian and grill restaurant 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung fires the passion of Valentine’s Day with its five-course dinner ($188++ per person) and a night of dancing. The exquisite dinner kicks off with a bubbly cocktail and lavish starters like Yuzu Mud Crab and Poached Diver Scallops, while the mains feature proteins such as Japanese Bluefish (also known as kuromutsu) and the Arita Wagyu Beef Striploin.

Sweet endings are a must this evening, where Rosella Meringue is served with honey lavender ice cream. Amidst the wining (wine pairing additional $98++ per person), dining, and dancing, couples will receive a flower bouquet and enjoy photo-taking opportunities to remember the night.

15 Stamford by Alvin Leung is located at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, 15 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178906, p. +65 6715 6871. Valentine’s Day five-course dinner runs Feb 14, 2023, 6pm -10.30pm. Call or email 15stamford@kempinski.com to reserve.

Dine on the streets of Italy at Dolcetto

PHOTO: Dolcetto

Step onto the cobblestoned streets of Italy to wine and dine at Dolcetto, a charming marketplace inspired by the craftsmanship of the country’s artisanal food.

Relish in the Valentine’s Day à la carte and four-course set menu specials ($98++ per person) with highlights such as the Seafood Platter with Queen Scallop, Poached Live Prawns, and Creamy Spiny Lobster Soup with Alaskan crab meat Fur babies are welcomed too, at the alfresco area, should you wish to enjoy the day of love with them.

Dolcetto is located at Conrad Singapore Orchard, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715, p+ 65 6725 3244. Valentine’s Day Set menu runs Feb 1 - 14, 2023, daily 11am-9pm. To reserve, please call or email sinod.dolcetto@conradhotels.com.

Set sail with Royal Albatross

PHOTO: Royal Albatross

Sail away on Asia’s only luxury tallship, the Royal Albatross, for an exclusive Valentine’s Day dinner cruise, be it into the glorious sunset or against the twinkling backdrop of Singapore’s night with two different cruises,

The specially crafted five-course menu ($395++ per person) comes with unlimited champagne and drinks whilst food highlights include Butter Poached Scallops and Lobster and a Veal Osso Bucco with Risotto Milanese. A vegetarian menu is also available, featuring the likes of plant-based Salmon and Saffron Risotto with butternut squash.

Royal Albatross Valentine’s Day cruises run exclusively on Feb 14, 2023. Home berth is located at 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098269, p+ 65 9350 7475. Sunset cruise departs at 5.30pm, City Lights cruise departs at 8.30pm. Reserve here.

Staycations

Experience Parisian lifestyle at The Vagabond Club

PHOTO: The Vagabond Club

With its red and gold-themed furnishings, The Vagabond Club is an opulent take on the Parisian lifestyle. This luxury boutique hotel feature one-of-a-kind art and photographs from the owner’s collection in its rooms, and boast an artist-in-residence program where guests can interact with artists and their art.

Book a staycation this Valentine’s Day and enjoy elevated experiences with complimentary room upgrades and access to the club lounge from now until Feb 28, 2023.

The Vagabond Club is located at 39 Syed Alwi Rd, Singapore 207630, p. +6291 6677. Book your experience here.

A City Getaway at Coliwoo Hotel Amber

PHOTO: Coliwoo Hotel Amber

Nestled within the east enclave of Katong, enjoy a tranquil Valentine’s day retreat with the convenience of the city at Coliwoo Hotel Amber. Explore East Coast Park, Peranakan heritage attractions and indulge in the multitude of food choices along Tanjong Katong Road and Joo Chiat Road.

Boasting a modern Peranakan design, the co-living hotel apartment provides on-site concierge and offers rooms in six different sizes, with the choice of built-in amenities like a kitchenette for light cooking.

Coliwoo Hotel Amber is located at 40-42 Amber Road, Singapore 439878, p. +65 9790 8585. Book your rooms here.

