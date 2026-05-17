Best valet parking services in Singapore

Finding parking in Singapore is its own kind of sport. Circling multi-storey carparks, feeding machines, second-guessing lot availability before a wedding or a dinner that started ten minutes ago.

Valet parking takes that entirely off the table, and in a city where the service is more widely available than most people realise, it’s worth knowing who’s actually good at it.

Whether you’re planning an event and need a team that can handle a hundred cars without a hitch, or simply want someone to drive you and your vehicle home after a long night out, Singapore’s valet scene has more options than the usual suspects.

Here’s a look at some of the reliable names worth keeping in your contacts.

Anytime Valet

Founded in 2014 by a veteran of the trade with roots going back to 2009, Anytime Valet has handled everything from wedding guest arrivals and corporate F1 transfers to school runs and private events, the kind of outfit that gets called on when things need to go right.

Their client roster includes Raffles Sentosa, Hilton Orchard, and OCBC, and they’re Lamborghini’s authorised valet drivers in Singapore.

Clients regularly note how the team holds up under pressure: responsive to last-minute requests, calm with complicated logistics, and careful with the cars in their charge.

Beyond valet parking, their chauffeur and limousine services cover airport transfers, school transport, and VIP movement, with drivers that, as one parent put it, consistently show up ten minutes early.

Website: anytimevalets.com

Call or WhatsApp: +65 9223 0332

My Chauffeur Valet

Established in 2014, My Chauffeur Valet fills a specific gap: Getting you and your car home safely after a late night, when you’d rather not leave your vehicle behind.

Drivers handle both occupied and empty car transfers, with point-to-point pickups available island-wide.

The service runs nightly from 8pm, Monday to Thursday until 2.30am, Friday and Saturday until 3.30am, with branches spread across the city, from Dempsey and Robertson Quay to Bugis and Joo Chiat.

Requests outside operating hours are taken on a case-by-case basis.

Website: drivehomeservice.com.sg

Contact: +65 8115 2345

Just Valet

Just Valet handles both ends of the night: Drive-home services for those who’ve had a few, and event valet for weddings, corporate gatherings, and private parties.

Drive-home trips run from 9pm to 4am at S$40 a trip, with a S$50 rate after 4am and on public holiday eves.

On the events side, the team scales to fit the occasion, whether that’s an intimate birthday or a high-volume corporate gala.

They also offer real-time updates for event organisers and handle electric vehicle coordination as part of their service.

Website: justvalet.net

Contact: WhatsApp

Hope & Haim

Founded by BP Jackson, Hope & Haim has been operating across Singapore’s hotels, retail complexes, restaurants, hospitals, and private events since the company’s early days.

The emphasis here is on the first and last impression, attendants and chauffeurs are positioned as ambassadors for their clients, not just parking staff.

The team covers valet, part-time drivers, and customised solutions for private functions, and carries public liability insurance as standard.

Their work has been recognised with a Promising SME 500 Prominent Brand Award and a Singapore Service Honouree distinction for superior performance.

Website: hopehaim.com

Contact: +65 6753 9969

Prestige Valet

With over 20 years in the business, Prestige Valet has built its reputation on large-scale events and corporate work, the kind of jobs where 100 cars need to move efficiently through a tight space on a fixed schedule.

Beyond valet parking, they offer traffic marshal services, limousine hire, and event manpower solutions, making them a practical one-stop option for event organisers.

Clients have noted the team’s ability to take initiative and advise on logistics, not just execute.

Services are customisable to match branded or themed events, and the team conducts complimentary site recces for complex venues.

Website: prestigevalet.com.sg

Contact: +65 6656 6817

Frin Car Valet

One of the longer-standing names in Singapore valet, Frin Car Valet has been operating since 2008 across hotels, restaurants, weddings, and corporate functions. Gleneagles Hospital has used their services since 2011 and commended the team for their courteous and professional approach.

Beyond valet parking, Frin covers road marshalling, shuttle services, and chauffeur hire, a fuller suite that makes them a practical choice for event organisers who need several moving parts handled by one team. They also hold multiple industry awards, including a Top 100 SME recognition.

Website: frincarvalet.com

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Preztigez Asia

In operation since 2001, Preztigez Asia is among the more established players in Singapore’s valet and hospitality transport space.

With a team of over 40 trained drivers, they serve hotels, entertainment venues, restaurants, and corporate events, and are covered by public liability insurance.

Their offering extends well beyond valet: limousine hire, drive-home service, meet-and-greet ambassadors, traffic marshalling, and F&B staffing all sit under the same roof.

For event organisers looking for a single provider across multiple touchpoints, it’s a well-tested option.

Website: preztigezasia.com

Contact: +65 6386 7687

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does valet parking cost in Singapore?

Pricing varies depending on the type of service. Drive-home valet services typically start from around $40 per trip, while event valet is usually quoted on a per-job basis factoring in the number of cars, duration, and manpower required.

It’s best to contact providers directly for a quote.

What is a drive-home valet service?

A drive-home valet service sends a professional driver to your location to drive you and your car home. It is useful after a night out, when you’re unwell, or when you simply need your vehicle moved from one point to another without you behind the wheel.

How far in advance should I book a valet service for an event?

For larger events, most providers recommend booking at least two to four weeks in advance to allow for site recces and manpower planning.

Drive-home services can generally be booked on shorter notice, though advance booking is advised during peak periods like F1 weekend and public holidays.

Are valet drivers insured to drive my car?

Most reputable valet companies in Singapore carry public liability insurance, and by engaging their services, vehicle owners typically authorise the assigned driver for motor insurance purposes.

It’s worth confirming coverage terms with the provider before booking.

Can valet services handle luxury or exotic cars?

Yes. Several providers on this list specifically handle high-value vehicles including supercars and luxury marques.

Anytime Valet, for instance, is Lamborghini’s authorised valet driver in Singapore, and Frin Car Valet has a long track record with hotels and corporate clients with exacting standards.

What's the difference between valet parking and a chauffeur service?

Valet parking involves a driver taking your car from you at a venue, parking it, and returning it when needed.

A chauffeur service involves a driver operating a vehicle, either yours or theirs, to transport you from point to point. Several providers in Singapore offer both under the same roof.

From corporate functions to late-night drives home, these valet services cover the full range of what Singapore has to offer. Do your homework, get a quote, and hand over the keys with confidence.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.