Best vegan & dairy-free ice cream in Singapore: Less indulgent but just as delicious

If you’re of the mind that vegan or dairy-free ice cream can’t be just as delicious as the real thing, let me stop you right there.

This might have been true, but the recent boom in plant-based alternatives has resulted in some truly delicious dairy substitutes, making for spectacular ice creams that are just as creamy and luxurious as their lactose-laden counterparts.

And here’s where to find the best vegan and dairy-free ice creams in Singapore:

1. Smoocht

You might recognise Smoocht by its former name Brownice, an Italian eatery that served up delicious vegan ice creams and pizzas.

While they now focus more on cafe-type fare, with vegan cheesecakes and lattes as well as some mains to round out the menu, their signature R’ice creams still dominate.

Opt for classic flavours like Rich Dark Chocolate ($15 per pint) and Earl Grey Lavender ($17 per pint), or try something a little different like Atlantic Sea Salt Gula Melaka ($15 per pint).

Smoocht Pantry ( Smoocht x Bold ) is located at 319 Jurong East Street 31 #01-58, 600319, p. +65 6266 5691. Open Sun — Thurs 12pm — 9pm and Sat 12pm — 9.30pm. Also available for delivery.

Smoocht’s sister outlet WellSmoocht is located at 8 Sin Ming Rd, #01-03 Sin Ming Centre, Singapore 575628, p. +65 6456 6431. Open daily 12pm — 9.30pm. Also available for delivery.

2. Kind Kones

This ice cream company wants you to be kind to your body and to the planet with their range of yummy all-natural vegan products. Their ice creams are also free of refined sugar, soy, and other artificial flavourings or preservatives.

Try the rich Salted Chocolate Chip ($18.50 per pint), or for something light and fruity, the Pink Guava & Lychee Sorbet ($18.50 per pint). And while you’re at it, check out their range of cakes and nut mylks as well.

Kind Kones is located at Forum The Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Rd, #B1-27, Singapore 238884. Open . Also available for delivery here .

3. Pat and Stick’s Homemade Ice Cream Co.

This little Australian company is known for their old-fashioned ice cream sandwiches, and vegan friends are exempt from their goodies no more with their new vegan ice cream line!

These oat-based treats come in old-school flavours like Dark Chocolate ($16.98 for 520ml), Peanut Butter Jelly ($16.98 for 520ml), and Wild Strawberry ($16.98 for 520ml) that are perfect on their own or sandwiched between two chewy cookies.

Pat and Stick’s ice creams are available for delivery or in-store at Little Farms . Little Farms has outlets in Valley Point, Holland Piazza, United Square, and Tanjong Pagar. See details here .

4. Co+Nut+Ink

If you’re loco for coco(nuts), this one’s for you. Co+Nut+Ink makes vegan coconut ice creams that make you feel like you’re at the beach all day long. Their Signature Classic ($10.80 per pint) is a refreshing and yummy no-frills coconut flavour that you can get on its own or with nuts & fruits.

Lovers of our national fruit might want to try their Durian Ice Cream ($15.80 per pint). If you like your ice cream in shake form, their range of local-flavour inspired milkshakes is extensive and delicious.

Co+Nut+Ink has multiple outlets across Singapore, and is also available for delivery via their website , GrabFood , or FoodPanda .

5. Shirollina

This brand is all about giving you your favourite flavours — just healthier. Shirollina’s vegan ice creams are made with an organic cashew base, emulating the creamy consistency of gelato, and created with all-natural ingredients.

Try their decadent Rich Chocolate ($19.90 per pint) and Mediterranean Cheesecake ($19.90 per pint), or enquire further for their special flavour of the month.

Order Shirollina via WhatsApp at +65 8363 7225, at [email protected] or through their website .

6. Magnum

This household name has non-dairy versions of its Classic and Almond flavours, and it’s newest offering is a Dairy-Free Sea Salt Caramel ($11.90 for 3).

This vegan treat is uniquely formulated with pea protein, with a chocolate couverture made from sustainably sourced cocoa beans for an indulgence that’s guilt-free in every way.

Magnum ‘s Dairy-Free range is available at FairPrice Finest, Cold Storage, and online via RedMart , Everyday Vegan Grocer and EatRoamLive .

7. Ben & Jerry’s

Another household favourite, Ben & Jerry’s has a number of non-dairy flavours that are just as chunky and delicious as their dairy counterparts.

Vegans can partake in their best-selling flavour with the Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ($14.90 per pint), or opt for the Non-Dairy Caramel Almond Brittle ($14.90 per pint).

Ben & Jerry ‘s Non-Dairy range is available at Cold Storage.

This article was first published in City Nomads.