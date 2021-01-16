Best washing machine repair services in Singapore 2021

Instead of buying a new washing machine, save on the cost and choose from these repair services to fix it up.

It’s laundry day. You drag a week’s worth of clothes in front of the washing machine. You toss them in and press start — but nothing happens.

Should you get a handyman to fix your machine or completely replace it? Wait, do you even have the budget for a whole new washer? After all, the cost of a new washing machine can range from a couple of hundreds to upwards of a few thousands — a significant amount for a regular homeowner.

Replace or repair?

Before you splurge on a new appliance, ask yourself if your washing machine is near its “expiry date”.

If it’s almost a decade old, consider throwing it out. At this stage, your washer is at the end of its prime and it will not be worth paying for expensive repairs if you can buy a new one for just a little bit more.

But if it’s pretty new (less than five years), you might find that repairing it is your most budget-friendly option. This is why it pays to have a guide handy on the best washing machine repair services in Singapore. Bookmark this list, and thank us later.

Top 6 washing machine repair services in Singapore 2021

PHOTO: Screenshot/sgwashingmachinerepairs.sg

Contact: 3129 2908

E-mail: support@washingmachinesingapore.com

Price: Call for quote

To help you save money and stick to your budget, Washing Machine Repair Singapore promises to be “transparent about pricing and guarantee no hidden charges”. The perfect solution for people who hate getting surprised by hidden fees.

PHOTO: Washingmachinepro.com

Address: 47 Hindhede Walk, Singapore 587977

Contact: 8511 6346

E-mail: info@washingmachinepro.com

Price: From $30

Before any work is done, WashingMachinePro.com seeks a transport charge of $30 as a token of appreciation to the technician for his time and advice on your washer. This fee, however, can be waived if you choose to proceed with the repair after consultation.

To give customers a peace of mind, a repair warranty of 30 days will be provided after the job, and the company promises to take full responsibility of re-repair if any problem occurs.

PHOTO: Sg1eletrician.com

Address: 20 Kallang Ave, Singapore 339411

Contact: 9051 7637

E-mail: hello@sg1electrician.com

Price: Call for quote

If you have more than one appliance that requires fixing, turn to none other than SG1Electrician. Besides washing machines, their technicians are also experts in electrical wiring, fridge and TV repair.

PHOTO: Justairconservicing.com

Address: 1002 Toa Payoh Industrial Park #01-1471 Singapore 319074

Contact: 8877 5989

Price: Call for quote

Despite the name of the website, Just Aircon Servicing also services washing machines and other home equipment such as fridges.

As each and every single machine is unique and has their own different faults, there is no fixed price sheet and you are required to call in to get a quote.

But don’t worry about them ripping you off — the brand pledges to carry out “cheap, fixed-priced washing machine repairs seven days a week” so that you can get your repairs done in a jiffy.

PHOTO: Washingmachinerepair.sg

Contact: 9697 3532

E-mail: Enquiry form

Price: Call for quote

If you are facing problems with your washing machine or dryer, simply give their team a call for a quick consultation. They provide affordable washing machine repair service, and guarantee that common problems would be resolved in a single appointment.

PHOTO: Income.com

Contact: 6788 8788

E-mail: Enquiry form

Price: Call for quote

We all know NTUC for their various establishments — mainly the supermarket chain NTUC Fairprice, and NTUC Income for insurance. But did you know that NTUC Income also provides home services as well?

With such a reputable brand, you’re guaranteed to get fuss-free and reliable referrals to solve your household repair and maintenance needs.

To give their customers more assurance, NTUC Income states that their panel of service providers are screened before appointment and must possess the relevant trade licenses before they are recommended to you.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.