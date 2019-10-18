Best weekend getaways near Singapore from $370

Long weekends are rare, and with the Deepavali holidays coming up, it will be a waste to not make the most out of it.

For those itching for a quick getaway to rejuvenate yourselves, here is a list of places you can go, things you can do, and places with resort-like vibes for you to have a chillout weekend.

1. STAY IN A ZEN RESORT IN THE HEART OF BUSTLING BANGKOK

If I am completely honest, I am always in conflict when it comes to going to Bangkok.

Don’t get me wrong, like many Singaporeans, I love the waft of delicious Thai street food that goes with the hustle and bustle of the city; and the cheap thrills when shopping in the night markets.

Yet, the thought of going to another city feels a little tiresome, especially when I’m looking for a chill holiday.

So when I stumbled on Luxx Hotel, it seems like a great deal.

From just $88/night, you will be able to experience both the exciting buzz of the city, and wind down and chill and meditative space.

Situated close to Lumpini Park, the Zen vibe echoes throughout the rooms, which feature clean lines and wood furnishings, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to stream in.

Rates: From SGD $88/night

Address: 82/8 Langsuan, Lumphini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330

THINGS TO DO IN BANGKOK

There are loads of fun things you can do in Bangkok, from the usual tourist attractions, platinum malls and Chatuchak to floating markets, fantasy cafes and secret bars, there are plenty of things you can check out.

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of things you can do while visiting Bangkok

Chatuchak Weekend Market

Platinum Mall

MBK Centre

Lumphini Park

The Grand Palace

Floating markets like Damnoen Saduak

Chinatown (Yaowarat)

ESTIMATED COST BREAKDOWN

Assuming that you go on a short holiday for 3 days and 2 nights, over the upcoming Deepavali long weekend, here’s how much you’ll spend on a short holiday trip to Bangkok.

We also assumed that the accommodation charges are shared between you and a friend, family member, or partner (2 persons to a room).

Cost (Per Person) Flights (Two-Way) ~$300 Accomodation (3 Days 2 Nights) ~ $88 Expenses $250 Total ~$638

2. GO TON AN ATAS MONGOLIAN GLAMPING RESORT IN INDONESIA

At Highland Park Resort Bogor’s tribal tents, you can pick the Apache Tent, Mongolian Yurt, or a Treehouse for your stay.

While many may veer from camping as a holiday alternative, this glamping resort has tents equipped with air-conditioning, a queen-sized bed, Wifi, and a cable TV set, so that you can be both adventurous, and comfortable.