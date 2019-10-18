Best weekend getaways near Singapore from $370

Long weekends are rare, and with the Deepavali holidays coming up, it will be a waste to not make the most out of it.
For those itching for a quick getaway to rejuvenate yourselves, here is a list of places you can go, things you can do, and places with resort-like vibes for you to have a chillout weekend.
1. STAY IN A ZEN RESORT IN THE HEART OF BUSTLING BANGKOK
If I am completely honest, I am always in conflict when it comes to going to Bangkok.
Don’t get me wrong, like many Singaporeans, I love the waft of delicious Thai street food that goes with the hustle and bustle of the city; and the cheap thrills when shopping in the night markets.
Yet, the thought of going to another city feels a little tiresome, especially when I’m looking for a chill holiday.
So when I stumbled on Luxx Hotel, it seems like a great deal.
From just $88/night, you will be able to experience both the exciting buzz of the city, and wind down and chill and meditative space.
Situated close to Lumpini Park, the Zen vibe echoes throughout the rooms, which feature clean lines and wood furnishings, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to stream in.
Rates: From SGD $88/night
Address: 82/8 Langsuan, Lumphini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330
Website| Facebook | Instagram
THINGS TO DO IN BANGKOK
There are loads of fun things you can do in Bangkok, from the usual tourist attractions, platinum malls and Chatuchak to floating markets, fantasy cafes and secret bars, there are plenty of things you can check out.
Here’s a non-exhaustive list of things you can do while visiting Bangkok
- Chatuchak Weekend Market
- Platinum Mall
- MBK Centre
- Lumphini Park
- The Grand Palace
- Floating markets like Damnoen Saduak
- Chinatown (Yaowarat)
ESTIMATED COST BREAKDOWN
Assuming that you go on a short holiday for 3 days and 2 nights, over the upcoming Deepavali long weekend, here’s how much you’ll spend on a short holiday trip to Bangkok.
We also assumed that the accommodation charges are shared between you and a friend, family member, or partner (2 persons to a room).
|Cost (Per Person)
|Flights (Two-Way)
|~$300
|Accomodation (3 Days 2 Nights)
|~ $88
|Expenses
|$250
|Total
|~$638
2. GO TON AN ATAS MONGOLIAN GLAMPING RESORT IN INDONESIA
At Highland Park Resort Bogor’s tribal tents, you can pick the Apache Tent, Mongolian Yurt, or a Treehouse for your stay.
While many may veer from camping as a holiday alternative, this glamping resort has tents equipped with air-conditioning, a queen-sized bed, Wifi, and a cable TV set, so that you can be both adventurous, and comfortable.
Address: Jl. Ciapus, Curug Nangka, Kp.Sinarwangi, Sukajadi, Kec.Tamansari – Kab.Bogor, 16610 West Java – Indonesia
Website| Instagram
Cost (Per Person)
Flights (Two-Way)
~$371
Accomodation (3 Days 2 Nights)
~$146
Expenses
$250
Total
~$767
Address: Z9 Resort. Si Sawat District, Kanchanaburi 71250, Thailand.
Website | Facebook
Cost (Per Person)
Flights (Two-Way)
~$293
Accomodation (3 Days 2 Nights)
~ $210
Expenses
$250
Total
~$753
Address: 5-10 Jalan bengkong laut batam, Batu Ampar, Batam Island, Indonesia, 29433
Website | Instagram
Cost (Per Person)
Batam Ferry (two-way)
~$49
Accomodation (3 Days 2 Nights)
~ $70
Expenses
$250
Total
~$369
Cost (Per Person)
Flight (two-way)
~$100
Accomodation (3 Days 2 Nights)
~ $50
Expenses
$250
Total
~$400
The resort is also famous for its plethora of outdoor activities you can enjoy while you’re there.
You can take a ride on the flying fox, play a game of mini-golf, swim in natural waterfall pools.
There is also a mini zoo, so for those with kids, you can give them a visit!
Rates: From SGD $146/night
THINGS TO DO:
IN THE RESORT:
IN WEST JAVA:
… and more.
ESTIMATED COST BREAKDOWN
Assuming that you go on a short holiday for 3 days and two nights, over the upcoming Deepavali long weekend, here’s how much you’ll spend on a short holiday trip to Highland Park Resort, Indonesia.
We also assumed that the accommodation charges are shared between you and a friend, family member, or partner (2 persons to a room).
3. GO TO A FLOATING RESORT IN THAILAND THAT LOOKS LIKE MALDIVES
If you’re looking for a dreamy getaway with beautiful scenery and a luxurious resort to match, this resort is just the thing
Z9 Resort in Thailand looks a lot like the Maldives, but it is much more friendly for the wallet.
Located 4 hours away from Bangkok, this quiet, luxurious resort has rooms that float on a vast, idyllic lake.
Equipped with just 20 rooms, you will be able to find the rest and privacy you need far away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Each room comes with its own private terrace, which overlooks the lakes and mountains to a beautiful sunrise.
If you’re looking for a charming and romantic getaway, this is a perfect spot for you and your partner to enjoy a chill getaway.
Rates: From SGD $210/night
THINGS TO DO:
Estimated Cost Breakdown
Assuming that you go on a short holiday for 3 days and two nights, here’s an estimate on how much you’ll spend on a short holiday trip to Z9 Resort, Thailand.
We also assumed that the accommodation charges are shared between you and a friend, family member, or partner (2 persons to a room).
4. STAY IN A VILLA WITH YOUR OWN PRIVATE ROOM IN BATAM
Instead of splurging on a luxurious retreat to Bali, you can also enjoy an elusive getaway just a ferry ride away in Batam.
With ferries to Batam going as low as $49, having a getaway in Batam may also trump a staycation in Singapore.
At Woda Villa and Resort,, you can book an overwater suite at Woda Villa and Spa, starting from an affordable $70/night.
For the thrill-seekers, Woda Villa is a 5-10 minutes walk to Golden City, an entertainment site where you’re able to go-kart, play paintball and try out the flying fox.
There are also restaurants selling fresh seafood around the area, so if you love cheap and good seafood, you’re in for a treat!
From taking part in adrenaline-pumping sports to enjoying a massage, there are lots to indulge in at this beautiful and affordable resort in Batam. Here are some things you can do while staying in Batam.
Rates: From SGD $70/night
THINGS TO DO IN BATAM
… and more.
ESTIMATED COST BREAKDOWN
Assuming that you go on a short holiday for 3 days and two nights, here’s an estimate on how much you’ll spend on a short holiday trip to Z9 Resort, Thailand.
We also assumed that the accommodation charges are shared between you and a friend, family member, or partner (2 persons to a room).
5. PARASAIL AND CHILL AT A BEACH BAR IN PENANG
Penang is one of the most affordable places to go for a quick weekend getaway.
With its old-school local delicacies, quirky hidden bars and fun beach activities, Penang is the perfect mix of chill and fun.
For accommodation, there is a variety of homey Airbnbs you can choose from $17/night.
You can choose to stay in a small, homey apartment or a larger, more luxurious penthouse, depending on your budget and preference.
THINGS TO DO IN PENANG
ESTIMATED COST BREAKDOWN
Assuming that you go on a short holiday for 3 days and two nights, here’s an estimate on how much you’ll spend on a short holiday trip to Z9 Resort, Thailand.
We also assumed that the accommodation charges are shared between you and a friend, family member, or partner (2 persons to a room).
This article was first published in Seedly Reads.