Best white t-shirts: Comfortable and versatile picks for men and women

With the rise of working from home and changing office cultures follows wider acceptance of relaxed dress codes . All the more, then, to own a humble white tee.

The quintessential wardrobe basic is as versatile as it can get, creating endless iterations with pieces that we already have. Hunting one that checks all of the boxes – from fit to comfort – can be a challenge, so we’re sharing some of our favourite white T-shirts to wear now and forever.

For the ladies:

Kydra

Bring athleisure to the streets, especially stylish and thoughtful designs by activewear brands such as Kydra.

With its relaxed silhouette and a unique peekaboo back design, the Cross Back Tee ($42) is one that you will reach for frequently. From studio to street, it is easy to style with your favourite leggings or jeans.

Shop Kydra online, free delivery for orders above $50.

Grana

Known for bringing quality fabrics directly from fabric mills to consumers, Hong Kong-based Grana offers some of the best wardrobe basics made with sustainability in mind.

The Supima Crew Neck Pocket Tee ($43) is crafted using American Supima cotton that is grown with as little impact on the environment as possible. The result is a modern shirt that glows a subtle sheen and feels wonderfully soft against your skin.

Shop Grana online, free delivery for orders above $180.

Cos

It’s no secret that we like to score high-quality and functional everyday staples at London-based Cos. Thanks to its fit and feminine cut, the 100 per cent organic cotton Slim-Fit T-Shirt ($59) is excellent worn on its own, or layered with a cozy cardigan or leather jacket on one of those wet and rainy days.

Shop COS on Zalora, free delivery for orders above $50 (terms apply).

Love Bonito

Local fashion powerhouse Love Bonito not only delivers stylish designs but also classic and versatile basics to keep for a long time. One of its bestsellers that was brought back on the shelves multiple times is the Morlie Classic Crew Neck Tee ($23.90).

Made with 100 per cent cotton, the shirt features a stylish snug fit without compromising on high stretchability.

Shop Love Bonito online or at multiple stores islandwide, free delivery for orders above $20.

For the men:

Source Collections

Crafted with 100 per cent organic cotton from India, the Organic Cotton Crew is one of the bestsellers by Source Collections, a local sustainable fashion label that aims to be transparent about where and how their clothes are made.

The buttery soft shirt is cut with a snug fit, slightly wider neckband, and short sleeves, scoring high in both style and comfort points.

Shop Source Collections online or at nana & bird and perk by kate. Free delivery for orders above S$60.

Everlane

The sustainable American clothing retailer stocks highly rated modern essentials and classic staples to build the perfect capsule wardrobe. Creatures of comfort will adore The Organic Cotton Crew ($38), an iconic midweight piece with clean lines and a classic crew neck.

It’s part of the 12-piece Uniform collection that has been rigorously tested to simulate a full year of heavy wear and washing, backed by a 365-day guarantee.

Shop Everlane online, free delivery for orders above $200.

Carhartt Work In Progress

Up the hip quotient with the brand’s S/S Chase T-Shirt ($69), a 100 per cent cotton combed single jersey shirt cut in a looser fit for everyday casual wear comfort.

Featuring a distinguishing touch – a subtle embroidered Carhartt ‘C’ motif on the left chest, the stylish shirt will carry you through any events from day to night.

Shop Carhartt Work In Progress online or at 333A Orchard Road, #02-21 Mandarin Gallery, Singapore 238897, free delivery for orders above $100.

sifr

Purveyor of classic tees produced in small batches, local brand sifr prides themselves in working closely with their suppliers to produce just six styles that have been perfected over ten years.

For taller and lankier males, the Premium Pima Beanstalk Crew ($29) will be a great addition to the wardrobe. Constructed with 100per cent premium Supima cotton, the shirt is slimmed down at the waist by one inch and extended in length by three inches.

Shop sifr online, free delivery for orders of two items or more.

For all:

Uniqlo

You can count on Uniqlo to deliver apparel that is simple, practical, and comfortable. Part of a collection of progressive essentials created in the brand’s Paris atelier by artistic director Christophe Lemaire and his team, the 100 per cent cotton U Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($14.90) is a quality piece made for both men and women.

Cut to balanced proportions for a flattering fit, the shirt also uses an overlock hemming technique resulting in less conspicuous seams.

Shop Uniqlo online or at multiple stores islandwide, free delivery for orders of two items or more.

