The best women podcasts to listen to if you're having a bad day

You have no time for lengthy novels, you’ve eyeballed a series of TV shows with similar plot lines – and you’re uninspired to watch anything else. It’s time to switch out the repetitive fictional world for podcasts on real issues, for women by women.

Podcasts are one of the most convenient ways to keep yourself entertained while multitasking. The best part: most are free to download or stream.

Here are four podcasts that will keep you entertained in different ways:

1. Anna Faris is Unqualified

PHOTO: Unqualified

What has our favourite House Bunny been up to since we last saw her? Well, Anna Faris has been busy with her podcast. On Anna Faris is Unqualified, Faris invites industry professionals to dish on commonly asked questions and provide useful information to her listeners.

Her content is straightforward, heartwarming and extremely useful. In one of the sessions, she speaks with fellow actor Elizabeth Banks on life and the challenges of being a female producer in the industry.

So if you’re looking for some insightful content while driving home, this is one podcast to plug into.

2. Office Ladies

PHOTO: Earwolf

Actors Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey met on the set while filming The Office and they’ve become best friends ever since. Despite playing polar opposites on the show, they seem to have a lot to say to each other off-screen.

Their podcast, Office Ladies, is a lighthearted post-mortem on the ever relevant television show. Each week, they review an episode or answer fan questions on what goes on behind the scenes.

From scriptwriting to on set accidents, you’ll hear it all. Oh, and if you haven’t watched The Office yet, it’s about time to do so.

3. I Weigh, With Jameela Jamil

PHOTO: Earwolf

Fans of Netflix television show The Good Place will know Jameela Jamil as the actress who plays Tahani Al-Jamil, the lofty high-society character in the show. In real life, Jamil is every bit as tenacious as her character, and she’s also a social justice advocate.

Her social media movement on Instagram, I Weigh, exposes the ugly truth of how weight can cause discrimination in society. And when it went viral, the actress-cum-activist decided to start a podcast on it.

On her channel, she talks about the problem of measuring worth through weight and has many industry leaders as her guests. Then, she challenges them about the issue and has a critical conversation on how society should move past the stigma of weight.

4. Savvy Psychologist

PHOTO: Apple

Feeling stressed lately? The Savvy Psychologist aka Dr. Jade Wu (who took over founder Dr. Ella Hendrikson as host) is here to help. Dr. Hendrikson has won many awards for her signature podcast that deals with various psychological issues people experience on the daily.

Currently, Dr. Wu shares tips and tricks to understand one’s emotions and how to seek a healthier emotional life. One listener even commented: “She’s helped me cope with a lot of stress in my life. Her soothing voice is great and her factual tone is very refreshing!”

So if you’re having trouble but don’t want to spend money on a therapist, try some of her tips!

This article was first published in Her World Online.