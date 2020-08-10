Best workout apps to try at home in 2020

Worried about heading to the gym during this period, but need your fill of a good workout routine? There are some great workout apps for all budgets (and some for free even!), waiting for you to put on your activewear or settle down on your yoga mat.

The internet is, truly, a funny and amazing thing. Since circuit breaker measures were enforced, the internet has managed to keep businesses running, relationships strong, fridges stocked with food, helped prevent a cabin fever epidemic, and introduced to us a plethora of workout apps.

It doesn’t matter if you have actual gym equipment at home or you’re a beginner — most workout apps cater to all fitness levels. And the best part? You get to do it in the comfort of your own home, in your pyjamas without any judgement.

No excuses. It’s time to get off your seat and fire up your muscles with workout apps that come with free trials to try at home during this circuit breaker.

Workout apps trial periods and prices are subject to change without prior notice.

PHOTO: Nike

To encourage more to work out at home, Nike has made NTC’s premium subscription free. Whether you are a beginner, intermediate or advanced fitness enthusiast, there are over 185 different workout videos that range from cardio, HIIT, mobility, strength and yoga for you to choose from.

Each session ranges between 15 to 60 minutes — the same length of time you spend watching an episode on Netflix (sorry about the guilt trip). For those who do not have proper gym equipment at home, you’d be glad to know that there’s a range of body-weight workout videos available as well.

Trial: Free Price: Free Operating Systems: Android and iOS

PHOTO: Apple Store

Don’t let its name fool you, there’s more to this app than just running. The app tracks your running activities (please remember to bring a mask along) and a large video library of body-weight focused exercises.

Think along the lines of air punches, high knees, planks, push-ups, tricep dips and more. No gym equipment or dumbbells needed, just an exercise mat, towel, water bottle and some determination to complete the exercise.

Price: From $49 a year Operating Systems: Android and iOS

PHOTO: FitOn

How does a free workout app sound to you? Free not just for the first 7, 14, 60 or 90 days, but free for life. FitOn gives you access to hundreds of workout videos that include cardio, HIIT, strength-training, yoga, pilates, dance, barre, prenatal and postnatal — you’ll never have another dull workout day.

If you miss the energy and vibe of working out together as a group, FitOn offers the option for you to either exercise solo or remotely in a group (because #socialdistancing).

When you’ve gone through all the exercises on FitOn and still want more, consider going pro. FitOn Pro gives you access to premium music, personalised meal plans, 500+ exclusive recipes and unlimited offline downloads. This pro version will set you back by $27 per month.

Trial: Free Price: Free Operating Systems: Android and iOS

PHOTO: Centr

If you’re like me and you want to come out of this circuit breaker looking like Thor (and not Thor-ibble), this is the one app to download.

Created by the Norse God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth, and his team of physical trainers, dieticians and mental health experts, Centr offers HIIT, MMA, yoga, strength training and body-weight workout videos.

On top of that, it also gives you access to dietitian-approved meal plans and mindfulness exercises to help keep your entire being healthy.

Trial: Free for 7 days Price: From $27 a month (annual subscription) Operating Systems: Android and iOS

PHOTO: Alo Moves

If you practice yoga, then you’ve most likely heard of the yoga clothing brand, Alo. This same brand has recently launched their workout app called Alo Moves, which gives you over 1,000 workout options, suitable for all fitness levels.

Apart from Ashtanga and Vinyasa yoga, their videos also cover guided meditation, strength-training, barre, pilates and core exercises.

For serious fitness enthusiasts looking to take their practice further and refining their movements, Alo Moves has a range of specialised videos to guide you in achieving a perfect handstand, flying crow or split.

Trial: Free for 14 days Price: $27 a month or $272 for an annual subscription Operating Systems: Android and iOS

PHOTO: Google Play Store

We’re living in an increasingly difficult world where sometimes things just don’t seem to be going right, and often all you need is some Headspace. For some, it might sound like meditation is useless or that it doesn’t work, but that’s only because they’ve not been properly introduced to it.

When done right, meditation can help with your focus, productivity, anxiety, exercise (yes, physical exercise) and restful sleep.

Headspace uses eye-catching graphic videos and simple-to-understand storylines to guide you on your meditation journey. Their library offers subscribers hundreds of guided meditation videos created for focus, sleep, anxiety, panic and stress.

Each mediation video lasts between 3 minutes to over 30 minutes, depending on your chosen mental workout video.

Trial: Free for 14 days Price: $8 a month (annual subscription) Operating Systems: Android and iOS

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.