Best workshops to get unique bodykits for your car

There are many types of bodykits to choose from, and there are tons of workshops who claim they are "the best bodykit workshop in Singapore". So how do you decide where to go? Here are five workshops we recommend.

1. Cheng Chuan Motor Services (Fast downtimes for any type of car)

sgCarMart Star Merchant 2021 - Auto Styling & Parts category

Cheng Chuan Motor Services is perfect for people who do not like to wait too long for good things.

PHOTO: Motor Directory

If you need a makeover for your car, Cheng Chuan Motor Services will be your ideal choice. Customers get the best service and quality work with short downtimes.



Its workshop comes fully equipped with the latest technology to handle any respraying, custom work or paint repair.



Also, if you have no idea what type of bodykit you're looking for, Cheng Chuan Motor is extremely knowledgeable about the latest trends and can advise you on what works and what doesn't.



Address: 2 Kaki Bukit Avenue 2 #02-20/ 26/ 30/ 31 Kaki Bukit Autohub S(417921)

Opening hours: 9.00am - 6.00pm (Mon - Sat) Sun & PHs by Appt Only

Contact number(s): 9641 1066 / 9634 5218 / 6444 2363

2. Infinity Projects (Excellent workmanship for a reasonable price)

It does not matter what level of car knowledge or limited budget you possess, Inifinity Projects will sort you out.

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Infinity projects is one of the workshops you should consider if you want to improve the aesthetics of your car. It carries bodykits from Hamann, AMG, Carlsson, M (BMW), AC Schnitzer, and Brabus.



Its knowledgeable and professional staff can cater to any budget and assist you even if you're a 'car-noob'. If you purchase a bodykit from Infinity Projects, its team will install it for you at minimal cost.



From bodykit Customisation, HID-Lamp Conversion, Front and Rear Lamps facelift, Solar Film, Car Wrapping and Audio Systems, Inifinity Projects does it all. If you're looking for interior customisation instead, it also does LED lighting, aircon vent replacement (with LED) and car door welcome light (various designs).



Address: 1 Bukit Batok Crescent #04-01 WCEGA Plaza S(658064)

Opening hours: 10.00am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sat) Sun by Appt only

Contact number(s): 9765 8093 / 9674 0039

3. KGC Workshop Pte Ltd (Koh Guan Chua Workshop) (Customised paint jobs and friendly staff)

Judging by the number of cars lined up in the garage every other day, KGC is definitely doing something right.

PHOTO: Motor Directory

The service at KGC Workshop Pte Ltd (Koh Guan Chua Workshop)is top-notch. I've been here before - special ordered a pair of side skirts, did panel beating, ceramic coating and stone chip cover-ups and had no regrets. Excellent work, quality service and friendly staff.



KGC has a wide range of bodykits to choose from for most car models, and even if it doesn't have the bodykit you want, it can arrange a special order for you. But, where it truly shines is with its customised paint jobs - it can even do chrome painting and high-end water transfer printing.



Look for DJ or Raymond, and they'll help you out with whatever budget you have to the best of their ability.



Address: 14 Ang Mo Kio Street 63 S(569116)

Opening hours: 9.30am - 6.30pm (Mon - Fri) 9.30am - 5.00pm (Sat) Closed on Sun & PHs

Contact number(s): 900 92878 / 8189 2987 / 6453 6279

4. Han Revolution (Quality bodykits and car audio specialists)

Can you believe that Han Revolution started out as a freelance service? Don't forget to check out their car audio solutions too.

PHOTO: Motor Directory

From humble beginnings, Han Revolution started out with freelance car modification services and has grown from strength to strength over the last 10 years.



Han Revolution carries a comprehensive catalogue of bodykits and parts available for a wide range of vehicles; including JDM and European cars. Its bodykits come in fibreglass, polyurethane, and carbon fibre. It also emphasises the importance of fitment, which takes precise and detailed workmanship, to ensure each part fits correctly.



While you're here, don't forget to check out its interior audio solutions as well (one of the best in the market right now).



Address: 7030 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 #01-02 Northstar S(569880)

Opening hours: 11.00am - 10.00pm (Mon - Sun)

Contact number(s): 8298 2360

5. GMS Carwerkz (Wide range of bodykits)

Get Japan-imported bodykits for an exclusive and special look.

PHOTO: Motor Directory

GMS Carwerkz is a one-stop bodykit workshop that does not outsource its work to other workshops. It carries a wide variety of bodykits for all car models and it will also special order bodykits from Japan.



If you buy a bodykit from GMS, you can enjoy a package price for a full car spray paint job.



Address: 68 Kaki Bukit Avenue 6 #04-11 ARK @ KB S(417883)

Opening hours: 10.30am - 7.00pm (Mon - Sat) Closed on Sun

Contact number(s): 9852 0107

This article was first published in sgCarMart.