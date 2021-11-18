Best year-end staycations to book for the 2021 festive season

While some of us are booking overseas vacations with the gradual opening of VTL lanes, there is always the convenient option of booking a fun staycation at a luxe hotel in the city.

Whether you're long overdue for a weekend of R&R or you just want a Sunday morning where you wake up elsewhere, our pick of the best year-end staycations Singapore has to offer will make you feel like you deserve that rewarding retreat.

Oasia Resort Sentosa

PHOTO: Oasia Resort Sentosa

Surrounded by nature trails, beach hangouts, and world-class attractions, the newest hotel on Sentosa promises an idyllic venue to refresh, recharge and refuel.

Starting from $640, the Wellness Suite package includes a one-night stay in the spacious Junior Suite, daily breakfast for two, 25 per cent discount at Oasia Spa, and $50 dining credits at participating restaurants in Mess Hall and Bedrock Origin.

Take home personalised wellness amenities including herbal teas, natural handmade scented balm, and a wellness journal.

Oasia Resort Sentosa is located at 23 Beach View Palawan Ridge, Sentosa Island, 098679.

For room reservations, click here. Book now for stays till Jan 31, 2022.

Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore

PHOTO: Facebook/Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore

Located in Singapore's vibrant CBD, the modern serviced apartment sets the stage for a relaxing getaway for couples and families.

Enjoy access to excellent recreational facilities, including a well-curated fitness centre and outdoor infinity pool.

Available from $345++, A Jolly Family Getaway package includes a night's stay in your preferred apartment category, and thoughtful dining add-ons such as daily breakfast for two at SE7ENTH restaurant and an in-room gourmet "Yuletide Feast" experience.

The best part? Mulled wine and hot chocolate during evening turndown to ease you into a restful, dreamy slumber.

Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore is located at 6 Shenton Way, #07-01 OUE Downtown 1, Singapore 068809.

For room reservations, click here or call +65 6812 6000. Book now for stays from Dec 1 to 31, 2021.

Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore

PHOTO: Klook

A Singapore gem that promises elegance and comfort in equal measures, Shangri-La invites you to get away for a rejuvenating break in their distinct rooms and award-winning facilities amidst verdant greenery.

Grab a partner, and take some time off for the Pampering Weekday Staycation which includes a mix of dining and self-care perks such as a leisurely three-tier afternoon tea at the Lobby Lounge, 45-minute soothing foot massage at Chi, The Spa, and daily buffet breakfast at The Line.

Shangri-La Singapore is located at 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350.

For room reservations, click here or email reservations.sls@shangri-la.com. Book now for stays till March 31, 2022.

Parkroyal Collection Pickering

PHOTO: agoda.com

The "green" hotel shows how you don't need to travel far for a memorable luxury break. Pack your bags for The Suite Life.

The one-night suite stay begins rightfully with a limousine or electric car pick-up from your location, and a bottle of prosecco and strawberries delivered to your suite upon arrival.

The indulgence continues with a 60-minute massage treatment for two at St. Gregory, and a buffet dinner for two at Lime Restaurant and Bar.

Guests can also relax with club benefits such as complimentary breakfast with sparkling wine, afternoon tea, and twilight cocktails.

Parkroyal Collection Pickering is located at 3 Upper Pickering Street, Singapore 058289.

For room reservations, click here. Book now for stays until Dec 31, 2021.

Oakwood Studios Singapore

PHOTO: Facebook/Oakwood Studios Singapore

Ring in the holidays with your furkids at the stylish serviced apartments located steps away from the Orchard shopping district.

From $2,227+ for six nights, Your Christmas Holiday Home package lets you enjoy an extended holiday staycation in a one-bedroom apartment with a private balcony.

Get into the festive spirit with two-way transfers to the hotel, a bottle of champagne, laundry service, a continental breakfast box brimming with your choice of cereals, honey, milk, and butter, and even a Christmas tree in your room that you can decorate with ornaments provided.

The first five reservations also score an exclusive six nights' stay gift voucher at Oakwood Studios Singapore too!

Oakwood Studios Singapore is located at 18 Mount Elizabeth, Singapore 228514.

For room reservations, click here. Book now for stays until Dec 21, 2021.

Duxton Reserve Singapore

PHOTO: Duxton Reserve Singapore

Created within sustainably restored 19th-century shophouses, the intimate Duxton Reserve is one of the sexiest and most discrete in the city.

The 49-room boutique hotel will be an eclectic, elegant pick for couples who want to spend some quality moments together, especially with Experience Romance with Maison 21G.

Inclusions of the one-night stay package are a bottle of rose wine, chocolate coated strawberries, à la carte breakfast as well as a perfume workshop with Parisian Haute perfumery, Maison 21G.

Guests will be able to keep the full-sized customised perfume creations after the workshop.

Duxton Reserve Singapore, Autograph Collection is located at 83 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089540.

For room reservations, click here or call +65 6914 1428. Book now for stays until Dec 31, 2021.

Orchard Hotel Singapore

PHOTO: HotelsCombined

Gamers, rejoice! Learn from and pit your skills against the stars of Team Flash, a professional e-sports organisation in a two-night Gamers Staycation, inclusive of daily breakfast and daily $20 food & beverage credit.

Available over four weekends only, the stay includes jam-packed clinics and e-sports activities, allowing guests to train with some of the world's best "fighters" in games such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, FIFA, E-racing, and Brawl Stars.

They will also get to pit their skills against fellow gamers to win attractive prizes in mini-tournaments.

Orchard Hotel Singapore is located at 442 Orchard Road, Singapore 238879.

For room reservations, click here or call +65 6734 8595. Book now for stays from Nov 26, 2021 to Dec 17, 2021.

