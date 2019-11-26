Best yoga poses to feel calm on angry and irritable days

It is easy to let small things get to you throughout your day. Instead of getting upset and spoiling your entire day, try doing these yoga poses to relax and find mental balance again.
CHILD'S POSE
The go-to pose for rest during a yoga flow can also be used for relaxation during a long and tiring day. It’s a super simple yet restorative pose that anyone can do. The only downside is you’ll need a clean surface to do this on, as your chest, hands, and face will get close to the floor.
Sit on your heels. Keep your spine in a natural position and press your hips to your heels. Raise your hands up, hunch your back, and reach your hands forward on the floor. Rest your head on your knees. Breathe for a minute.
DOWNWARD DOG
This basic yoga pose is almost always done in yoga practice because of its multiple benefits. It is a grounding pose that stretches and strengthens you all over. Though you’ll need a bigger space for this, you might not need a mat. Keep your shoes on and use a pair of workout gloves or a small towel for your hands.
Start on all fours. Slowly lift your knees off and place your feet flat on the floor. Straighten your arms and keep your shoulders and back in one line. Do not arch your back. If you have tight hamstrings, pedal your legs out before straightening. Hold for a minute.
FORWARD FOLD
This standing pose can be done anywhere to help release tension in your spine and neck while increasing blood circulation to your brain.
Stand straight with feet together. Bend forward and hold your heels. You can bend your knees and bounce your body a few times to stretch your hamstrings. To stretch your back and the sides of your body, relax and just hang without pushing or pulling too much. Move side to side, pivoting from your hips, not your back. Continue for 30 seconds to a minute.
HEADSTAND
Any inversion is good for getting blood to your head and clearing your mind. The forward fold already provides some of those benefits, but if you want something more, try a full inversion – headstand, forearm stand, handstand, and all the variations in between.
From a downward dog pose, lower your forearms onto the floor. Clasp your hands together and place your head between them. Your elbows should be by your ears. Lift one leg up and kick up. Remember to press the weight into your arms, not neck. Keep your back straight and do not let your chest and collarbones collapse. If you are trying this out for the first time, do it against the wall and get someone experienced to help spot you. Hold for 30 seconds to a minute, or as long as you can.
HAPPY BABY
As its name suggests, this pose will cheer you up in no time. We don't know if it's due to the fact that you're holding your feet while lying on your back and rolling around, or because of the scientific benefits of the pose, but we love it anyway. Lie on your back and bring your knees to your chest. Bend your knees and lift your feet to the ceiling. Bring your knees to the outer side of your body. Hold your feet with your hands from either the inner or outer edge. Contract your core, hunch your back, and roll side to side. Continue for 30 seconds.
As its name suggests, this pose will cheer you up in no time. We don’t know if it’s due to the fact that you’re holding your feet while lying on your back and rolling around, or because of the scientific benefits of the pose, but we love it anyway.
Lie on your back and bring your knees to your chest. Bend your knees and lift your feet to the ceiling. Bring your knees to the outer side of your body. Hold your feet with your hands from either the inner or outer edge. Contract your core, hunch your back, and roll side to side. Continue for 30 seconds.
SAVASANA
Ah, many yogis’ favourite pose because of the peace and restoration it provides after a tough flow. Savasana helps to relax your body and realign your spine after bending, twisting, and folding. It also gets your mind and breath to slow down and work as one.
Lay flat on your back with your feet hip-width apart. Place your arms a few inches away from your body, with your palms facing up and fingers naturally curled. Visualise your head, shoulders, arms, butt and legs sinking into the ground. Close your eyes. Stay for a good few minutes.