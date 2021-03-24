The best yoga studios in Singapore for every budget

Yes, yoga, the seemingly effortless exercise that requires you to contort your body into slightly awkward positions and sometimes hold them for what feels like an eternity.

Generally less intense as compared to CrossFit or marathons, yoga can be practiced by almost anyone, regardless of age or fitness level.

This means, if you’ve fallen off the fitness train or have been a professional couch potato due to Covid-19, yoga is a great option to consider when you restart your fitness journey.

If you are looking to give yoga a(nother) try or searching for a new studio to practice, here are nine conveniently located ones in Singapore that offer a range of classes at affordable prices.

Last updated on March 23, 2021. Yoga class and trial prices listed here are subject to change without prior notice.

Address: 6 Handy Road #02-01, Singapore 229234 (Multiple studios islandwide)

Type of yoga: Basics, core, power, flow, zen, HIIT yoga, hot

Price:

Single: $35

5 classes: $160, $32 per class

10 classes: $290, $29 per class

20 classes: $450, $22.50 per class

30 classes: $590, $19.70 per class

50 classes: $980, $19.60 per class

Trial:

2 trial classes: $45, $22.50 per class (valid for 30 days)

Perhaps one of the most popular yoga studios in Singapore, Yoga Movement has been around for a couple of years now.

From a humble studio along Orchard Road, they’ve since expanded to six studios that are located in the central and eastern parts of Singapore.

Classes offered here include basics, core, power, flow, zen, hot and even HIIT yoga for those who are looking to clock in a high tempo burn session.

The best perk of owning a Yoga Movement membership is that it doesn’t restrict you to just one studio. This means, you’re able to attend any class at any of their six studios and even online!

Address: 25E Lorong Liput, Singapore 277736 (Multiple studios islandwide)

Type of yoga: Basics, power, flow, restorative, yin, prenatal, yin yang

Price:

Single: $35

5 classes: $165, $33 per class

10 classes: $270, $27 per class

30 classes: $720, $24 per class

Trial: NA

Freedom Yoga provides everything you need to practice so that there’s no reason not to. All you have to do is book a class and turn up!

They offer your regular range of classes that include basics, power, flow and yin for different competency levels. Apart from classes, Freedom Yoga also offers teacher training courses for those who are considering a side gig or want to deepen their understanding.

Address: 181 Orchard Road #06-12/13, Singapore 238896 (Multiple studios islandwide)

Type of yoga: Flow, hot, hatha, ashtanga, ashtanga mysore, power, yin, ying yang, yin and meditation, restorative, primal vinyasa, kids, prenatal, postpartum, mum and baby

Price:

Single: $35

10 classes: $295, $29.50 per class (valid for 3 months)

Unlimited: $190 per month (minimum 3 months)

Trial: NA

Hom Yoga offers an extensive range of classes. Not only can you find classes like flow, hot and hatha here, but also more advanced ones like ashtanga and primal vinyasa.

They are also probably one of the only studios to offer prenatal, postpartum, and mum and baby yoga classes under one roof.

Price wise, they aren’t the most wallet-friendly. Our advice? If you’re serious about joining Hom Yoga, opt for the unlimited membership and commit to attending classes 8 times a month. That way, it works out to $23.75 per class, which is way more affordable than purchasing their 10 class package.

Address: 144 Robinson Road #19-02, Singapore 068908

Type of yoga:

Aerial: Stretch, silk stretch, vinyasa, hatha, yin and restore

Mat: Hatha, vinyasa, core, wheel vinyasa, iron flow, prenatal, yin, yin yang

Price:

Single (aerial): $35

Single (mat): $30

5 classes: $130, $26 per class (valid for 5 weeks)

10 classes: $220, $22 per class (valid for 3 months)

20 classes: $380, $19 per class (valid for 6 months)

50 classes: $850, $17 per class (valid for 12 months)

Trial: 6 trial classes: $90, $15 per class (valid for 2 months)

Get ready to take your yoga practice to greater heights (quite literally) at Hale Yoga.

Conveniently located in the heart of the central business district, they offer a range of yoga classes conducted on the mat as well as aerial yoga classes.

During these height-defying classes, you’ll be introduced to aerial-specific stretches, inversions and transitions in a safe and comfortable environment.

Address: 1 Kim Seng Promenade #02-102/103, Singapore 237994

Type of hot yoga: Basics, restorative, anti-aging, full moon, shoulder, hip, flow, core, power, HIIT yoga

Price (members are subjected to a one-time $150 registration fee):

Single, non-members: $40

Monthly, unlimited: $198

12-month package, unlimited: $2,136*, $178 per month

Trial: $20 for the first class

Looking to burn calories? Then head over to Lava Yoga. Like its name suggests, all classes, regardless of type or difficulty level are conducted in extremely warm rooms.

Unlike other studios that use overhead heating panels, Lava Yoga’s heat comes from their specially constructed 3-layer underfloor heating system that consists of heating panels, hot stones and Hinoki cypress flooring.

Together, the system helps warm the body from the inside out giving you a more intensive burn which is said to help encourage better blood circulation.

However, this also means that you won’t be able to escape the heat since there aren’t any ‘cooler’ spots in the room (sad face).

Note: Lava Yoga is a women-only studio. Sorry, boys!

Address: 134B Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068600

Type of yoga: Vinyasa, hatha, core, acro vinyasa, ashtanga

Price:

Single: $30

Single (Acro Vinyasa or Ashtanga): $35

10 classes: $220, $22 per class (valid for 5 months)

20 classes: $380, $19 per class (valid for 8 months)

30 classes: $450, $15 per class (valid for 12 months)

Trial:

Single: $25

4 trial classes: $60, $15 per class (valid for 30 days)

6 trial classes: $60, $10 per class (valid for 14 days)

One of the most affordable yoga studios on this list, The Yoga Mandala offers a pretty standard list of classes, but what really sets them apart are their training workshops.

Catered to those looking to deepen their yoga practice and knowledge, they offer six training workshops that range from 50- to 300-hours, with one fully conducted in Chinese!

Working from home and don’t want to leave the house just for a class or aren’t comfortable attending in-studio classes? The Yoga Mandala has you covered with virtual classes. Prices are significantly cheaper as compared to their in-studio classes and start from $45 for five classes ($9 per class, valid for 2 weeks).

Address: 22 Petain Road, Singapore 208095

Type of yoga: Vinyasa, hatha, ashtanga, yin, stretch, restorative, kundaliniPrice:

Single: $30

Single (Acro Vinyasa or Ashtanga): $35

10 classes: $220, $22 per class (valid for 5 months)

20 classes: $380, $19 per class (valid for 8 months)

30 classes: $450, $15 per class (valid for 12 months)

Trial: NA

Whether you’re a beginner trying out your first hatha or stretch class, or an advanced yogi who practices ashtanga or vinyasa, Yoga In Common offers them all.

In particular, they offer a class named ‘Kundalini’, which means ‘Yoga of Awareness’. Unlike regular yoga class, this one starts with chanting, followed by a spine warm-up and sequence of postures paired with breathing techniques, and ends with a short meditation.

Address: Selected Decathlon outlets

Type of yoga: Basics

Price: Free

Trial: Free

Yes, you read that right. Decathlon members enjoy free basic yoga classes that are conducted in small groups within or around the premises of their larger stores.

As it is a free class, only mat and yoga blocks are provided. So, do remember to bring a change of clothes, wash bag and towel to freshen up after.

Apart from yoga, Decathlon also offers a pretty extensive list of exercise classes for free. They include pilates, kickboxing, zumba, inline skating (kids), skateboarding (kids) and more.

Address: 79 Anson Road Level 21 & 22, Singapore 079906

Type of yoga: Basics, ashtanga, restorative

Price:

Standard 12 classes: $336, $28 per class (valid for 3 months) 30 classes: $750, $25 per class (valid for 6 months)

Premium 12 classes: $504, $42 per class (valid for 3 months) 30 classes: $1,80, $36 per class (valid for 6 months)



Trial:

Standard 3 trial classes:$63, $21 per class (valid for 1 month)

Premium 3 trial classes:$90, $30 per class (valid for 1 month)



Torn between yoga and other exercises? Then you might want to consider Core Collective.

As a member here, you get access to basics, ashtanga and restorative yoga classes, and 20 other types of group exercises that include reformer pilates, jazzercise dance, circuit training, bootcamp and more.

And if you’re purchasing a class package at one of these yoga studios, don’t forget to swipe it on the right card to earn yourself rewards or cashback. Apply for one using our simple comparison tool and you could be rewarded* with cash or prizes!