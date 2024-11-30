Besties abroad: How to plan a perfect group trip without any drama

Travelling with your besties sounds like the ultimate dream — exploring the world together, endless laughs, and sharing the perfect BFF Insta stories. But let's face it, spending 24/7 with friends in an unfamiliar place could be the biggest test of your friendship (yikes).

Take it from me. On my last diving trip to Redang, miscommunication and near-disasters put our friendship to the test. Thankfully, we survived. Now, as I plan a Turkey trip with my BFF next year, I'm determined not to repeat the same mistakes.

Here's how you can plan a trip with friends and make sure it's one for the memory books — without wrecking your relationship.

Assess your travel compatibility

The squad trip idea always starts with excitement. But before you book, take a step back and check: are you all actually compatible as travel buddies?

Sure, you may vibe over the same K-pop group or spend endless hours discussing your favourite football team, but when it comes to travelling, it's a whole new ball game.

Travel styles are subjective so it's best to avoid having an outlier. For instance, someone who lives for beach days might clash with an itinerary-packed explorer.

Set clear expectations upfront

Before you go on Skyscanner, have an honest chat. What's everyone's vibe for the trip? Chill beach holiday, adrenaline-filled adventure, or a foodie tour?

Budget matters too. Respect everyone's financial situation and agree on a range. Avoid surprises like one friend booking a luxury stay no one else can afford.

Pre-plan meals

"What to eat ah?" shouldn't become daily drama. Avoid "I don't know, you decide, anything lah" loops by having a list of options everyone's happy with. Or, better yet, take turns picking restaurants.

Pro tip: If someone has dietary restrictions, sort it out before the trip. It's all about keeping everyone fed and happy. Hungry friends = cranky friends.

Plan activities everyone loves

You'll all have a dream list for the trip. Share them, spot overlaps, and focus on activities everyone will enjoy. Remember, the trip is about bonding with your best mates, so pencil in a few activities that will stay in your memories for a long time.

Don't forget individual must-dos

Even in a group, make time for everyone's top activity. This creates an equitable system where every friend in the clique will have their needs met, and no one can complain about why a certain activity is included in the itinerary. It's all about balance.

Schedule "me time"

Even besties need breaks. Plan solo moments exploring a museum, grabbing a quiet cuppa at a cafe, or just sleeping in. Maybe your friends are not into shopping, but you've been dreaming about those boutique streets. A little space helps everyone recharge and enjoy group time even more.

Money matters; keep it simple

Unfortunately, one of the most common sources of friendship disputes is over money. Nothing sours a trip like arguments over expenses. Use apps like Splitwise to track shared costs and avoid awkward money chats later.

Roommate rule

Sharing a room? Set some ground rules before heading to Changi: bathroom schedules, keeping the room tidy, or how loud is too loud for late-night chats. The best scenario would be everyone booking separate rooms for a bit of personal space. Think of it as an investment in both your sanity and your friendship.

Go through the itinerary (and contingency plans) together

Somehow, there'll always be that one friend who ends up doing all the planning. Avoid overloading them by reviewing the itinerary as a group, gathering feedback and making minor revisions together. No one likes last minute surprises.

Discuss backup plans too — flight delays or attraction closures can happen. Ample preparation can help ensure your time with your best mates will be fondly remembered for years to come.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.