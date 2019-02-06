Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots

Not all brunches are made equal. If you are tired of the regular breakfast staples with sausage, eggs and some version of avocado toast, then know that you've landed in the right place.

Pancakes and bacon are great, but if you wish to be impressed, you need fresh new flavours and dish combinations. Good news is those aren't that hard to find. If there's something Singapore does well is to innovate and create novelty around its menus.

You don't have to roam the city to find these, we did that search for you to present you with great outlets offering an infusion of new ingredients, a twist in classic staples or just brand new courses created from scratch.

Here are the restaurants offering some pretty exciting brunch menus, so you have something to look forward to during the weekend.

TOP PLACES IN SINGAPORE FOR DIFFERENT (YET TASTY!) BRUNCH FARE

1. TIONG BAHRU BAKERY

Photo: @tiongbahrubakery

Want to bring some colour to your brunch? Start your day right with a nutritious and mighty brunch at Tiong Bahru Bakery. Their Blue Bell breakfast is probably the prettiest meal set you will lay your eyes on.

This pastel-hued all-day breakfast comes with a non-dairy non-caffeinated latte, a jar of granola with yoghurt and berry compote, and a muffin. The fresh blueberry and lemon curd muffin is moist and fluffy, with the right touch of citrus tang.