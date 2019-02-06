Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots

Not all brunches are made equal. If you are tired of the regular breakfast staples with sausage, eggs and some version of avocado toast, then know that you've landed in the right place.
Pancakes and bacon are great, but if you wish to be impressed, you need fresh new flavours and dish combinations. Good news is those aren't that hard to find. If there's something Singapore does well is to innovate and create novelty around its menus.
You don't have to roam the city to find these, we did that search for you to present you with great outlets offering an infusion of new ingredients, a twist in classic staples or just brand new courses created from scratch.
Here are the restaurants offering some pretty exciting brunch menus, so you have something to look forward to during the weekend.
TOP PLACES IN SINGAPORE FOR DIFFERENT (YET TASTY!) BRUNCH FARE
1. TIONG BAHRU BAKERY
Want to bring some colour to your brunch? Start your day right with a nutritious and mighty brunch at Tiong Bahru Bakery. Their Blue Bell breakfast is probably the prettiest meal set you will lay your eyes on.
This pastel-hued all-day breakfast comes with a non-dairy non-caffeinated latte, a jar of granola with yoghurt and berry compote, and a muffin. The fresh blueberry and lemon curd muffin is moist and fluffy, with the right touch of citrus tang.
It isn't only the menu that calls for your attention. The decor looks vibrant and kitschy. If by any chance you can't drop by for brunch, visit them in the evenings for a well-deserved post-work cocktail. Address: 115 Amoy St, 01-02, Singapore 069935. To Note: Ding Dong is closed on Sundays. Consult their website for the updated opening times. 3. OPEN FARM COMMUNITY Bring the flavours of the farm to your table with Open Farm Community. There are fresh herbs, edible flowers and locally grown produce so you immerse yourself completely in this natural environment. Tucked away in idyllic Dempsey, Open Farm Community is a prime spot for lazy afternoons involving brunching and after-meal strolls away from the hustle and bustle of Singapore. Committed to celebrating local farmers, the ingredients used in their wholesome array of dishes are locally-sourced to promote local farms and sustainability. If you are looking for a healthy yet filling option, the Black Bean Strozzapreti is a go-to. This seemingly simple dish is a crowd pleaser; the pasta is made from fermented black beans, topped with house-smoked tofu, a medley of mushrooms (king oyster, pink, abalone) and garnished with a handful of the herb sorrel. If pasta for brunch is not your thing, then try the Duck on Toast with house mostarda, focaccia, and a local spice mix made with mandarin peel, rosemary, and thyme. This might seem like a light dish, but it packs a ton of flavour! Another great, satisfying protein dish here is the "Chicken in a Wreath", glazed generously with the tamarind chilli marinade, and topped with cured egg yolk. Address: 130E Minden Rd, Singapore 248819. 4. COMMON MAN STAN Common Man Stan is tucked away on Stanley St, mere steps away from the Telok Ayer district. Once you enter the space, you won't miss the neon directional sign and cheerful pictures of beach fronts complete with towering palm trees and white-roofed houses. Yet, its interior exudes an air of sophistication. Besides great coffee, Common Man Stan's menu has an extensive All-Day Breakfast offer, and some of them are quite original. Try the crunchy Halloumi, Zucchini & Herb Fritters with roasted tomatoes, baby spinach, red onions, almond pita pieces salad, and sour cream. Or go for the Marmite Mushroom, a twist on the typical avocado toast. It comes topped with chilli flakes and micro greens. If you're a massive fan of all things marmite, this is just the dish for you. Address: 11-12 Stanley St, Singapore 068730. 5. FORTY HANDS Forty Hands takes its name from the 40 hands it takes to produce a coffee from bean to cup. Decorated in an eclectic style to reflect the quirky nature and neighbourly vibe of their locations, each cafe has a custom made Synesso coffee machine, comfy corners for private brunches and large sharing tables to enjoy with friends. Among the staples here are the Chili Scram, a Chilli-infused creamy scrambled eggs & wild mushrooms with aged balsamic on sunflower seed toast; and the Banana Bacon French Toast made with brioche, caramelised bananas, streaky bacon & maple syrup. But the one dish that steals the limelight is definitely their Stinky Har Cheong Gai Waffle. It seems like an unusual combination of local and western fare but the prawn paste chicken brings a welcomed contrast to the light sweetness of the waffle batter. Forty Hands has two outlets, one in Tiong Bahru and the other on the East Coast side. Address: 78 Yong Siak St, #01-12, Singapore 163078 and 226 East Coast Road, Singapore, 428923. 6. THE BUTCHER'S WIFE Brunching out can be as sinful or as healthy as you wish. Or it can be both! There's a gluten-free menu waiting for you at the Butcher's Wife. And here, gluten-free doesn't simply mean "healthy", it means packed with high-quality ingredients and a great blend of flavours type of "healthy". The Full breakfast from the Butcher comes with lamb sausage and pistachios on a bed of sweet potato rosti, grilled flat mushrooms, mushrooms ketchup, honey & mustard ham, and tomato sambal with gluten-free brioche bread. The organic eggs are done your way, sunny side up or scrambled. But, don't stop here. The breakfast platter is filling but be sure to save some space for something sweet. The cinnamon and polenta pancakes with caramelised bananas, oats crumble, crème Fraiche & lavender maple syrup will be the perfect complement to the savoury dish before. We paired our meal with a Soul Sauce juice and coffee, but The Butcher's Wife also offers a great deal for a boozy brunch: add $45 per person and enjoy 2 hours of free flow prosecco. The ambience is cosy not only during the day but also in the evenings. If you happen to visit for dinner, ask for seats at the counter so you can watch the chefs work their magic in the kitchen. Address: 19 Yong Siak St, Singapore 168650. 9. Boufe Boutique Cafe - Address: #01-01 Phoenix Park, 308 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247974 and 16 Collyer Quay, #02-12, Singapore 049318 10. Bearded Bella - Address: 8 Craig Rd, Singapore 089668. 11. Brunches Cafe - Address: 96 Rangoon Rd, Singapore 218381. 12. Carrotsticks and Cravings - Address: 75E Loewen Road, Singapore 248845. 13. Common Man Coffee Roasters - Address: #01-00, 22 Martin Rd, Singapore 239058. 14. Club Meatballs - Address: #01-35, China Square Central, 20 Cross St, Singapore 048422. 15. Earlybird Cafe - Address: 17 Jln Pinang, Singapore 199149. 16. Eggs 'n Things - Address: #03-79/83, Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238839. 17. Habitat Coffee - Address: 223 Upper Thomson Rd, Singapore 574355. 18. Harry's - Address: Multiple outlets, but brunch is only available at the Changi Village, Dempsey and Riverside Point outlets. 19. Little Diner - Address: 789 Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 269763. 20. One Man Coffee - Address: Two outlets, including #01-15 Kinesis, 4 Fusionopolis Way, Singapore 138635. 21. Sarnies - Address: 136 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068601 22. The Coffee Academics - Address: Multiple locations, including #B1-12, Raffles City Shopping Centre 252 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179103. 23. The Lokal - Address: 136 Neil Rd, Singapore 088865. This article was first published in Shopback.
The Blue Pea flower latte that comes along with this set is dairy-free, made with coconut milk but you will be surprised at how light it tastes. If you want a non-dairy beverage to go along with your brunch, this is it.
We could stop there, but one can't visit Tiong Bahru Bakery without having a fill of their Kouign-Amann. This buttery, flakey creation is too irresistible to be missed.
Address: Their multiple outlets include #01-74, Chip Bee Gardens, 43 Jalan Merah Saga, Singapore 278115 and 130E Minden Rd, Singapore 248819
2. DING DONG
Amoy Street is buzzing with life during the week, but during the day on Saturdays, it turns into a quiet lane. Come over for brunch and find a rewarding feast waiting for you.
Ding Dong offers a contemporary Southeast Asian cuisine. Take the Scotch Eggs for example. This Western staple served with quail eggs with a runny yolk is taken to the next level with the addition of refreshing Vietnamese flavours.
It isn't only the menu that calls for your attention. The decor looks vibrant and kitschy. If by any chance you can't drop by for brunch, visit them in the evenings for a well-deserved post-work cocktail.
Address: 115 Amoy St, 01-02, Singapore 069935.
To Note: Ding Dong is closed on Sundays. Consult their website for the updated opening times.
3. OPEN FARM COMMUNITY
Bring the flavours of the farm to your table with Open Farm Community. There are fresh herbs, edible flowers and locally grown produce so you immerse yourself completely in this natural environment.
Tucked away in idyllic Dempsey, Open Farm Community is a prime spot for lazy afternoons involving brunching and after-meal strolls away from the hustle and bustle of Singapore.
Committed to celebrating local farmers, the ingredients used in their wholesome array of dishes are locally-sourced to promote local farms and sustainability.
If you are looking for a healthy yet filling option, the Black Bean Strozzapreti is a go-to. This seemingly simple dish is a crowd pleaser; the pasta is made from fermented black beans, topped with house-smoked tofu, a medley of mushrooms (king oyster, pink, abalone) and garnished with a handful of the herb sorrel.
If pasta for brunch is not your thing, then try the Duck on Toast with house mostarda, focaccia, and a local spice mix made with mandarin peel, rosemary, and thyme. This might seem like a light dish, but it packs a ton of flavour!
Another great, satisfying protein dish here is the "Chicken in a Wreath", glazed generously with the tamarind chilli marinade, and topped with cured egg yolk.
Address: 130E Minden Rd, Singapore 248819.
4. COMMON MAN STAN
Common Man Stan is tucked away on Stanley St, mere steps away from the Telok Ayer district. Once you enter the space, you won't miss the neon directional sign and cheerful pictures of beach fronts complete with towering palm trees and white-roofed houses. Yet, its interior exudes an air of sophistication.
Besides great coffee, Common Man Stan's menu has an extensive All-Day Breakfast offer, and some of them are quite original.
Try the crunchy Halloumi, Zucchini & Herb Fritters with roasted tomatoes, baby spinach, red onions, almond pita pieces salad, and sour cream. Or go for the Marmite Mushroom, a twist on the typical avocado toast. It comes topped with chilli flakes and micro greens. If you're a massive fan of all things marmite, this is just the dish for you.
Address: 11-12 Stanley St, Singapore 068730.
5. FORTY HANDS
Forty Hands takes its name from the 40 hands it takes to produce a coffee from bean to cup. Decorated in an eclectic style to reflect the quirky nature and neighbourly vibe of their locations, each cafe has a custom made Synesso coffee machine, comfy corners for private brunches and large sharing tables to enjoy with friends.
Among the staples here are the Chili Scram, a Chilli-infused creamy scrambled eggs & wild mushrooms with aged balsamic on sunflower seed toast; and the Banana Bacon French Toast made with brioche, caramelised bananas, streaky bacon & maple syrup.
But the one dish that steals the limelight is definitely their Stinky Har Cheong Gai Waffle. It seems like an unusual combination of local and western fare but the prawn paste chicken brings a welcomed contrast to the light sweetness of the waffle batter.
Forty Hands has two outlets, one in Tiong Bahru and the other on the East Coast side.
Address: 78 Yong Siak St, #01-12, Singapore 163078 and 226 East Coast Road, Singapore, 428923.
6. THE BUTCHER'S WIFE
Brunching out can be as sinful or as healthy as you wish. Or it can be both! There's a gluten-free menu waiting for you at the Butcher's Wife. And here, gluten-free doesn't simply mean "healthy", it means packed with high-quality ingredients and a great blend of flavours type of "healthy".
The Full breakfast from the Butcher comes with lamb sausage and pistachios on a bed of sweet potato rosti, grilled flat mushrooms, mushrooms ketchup, honey & mustard ham, and tomato sambal with gluten-free brioche bread. The organic eggs are done your way, sunny side up or scrambled.
But, don't stop here. The breakfast platter is filling but be sure to save some space for something sweet. The cinnamon and polenta pancakes with caramelised bananas, oats crumble, crème Fraiche & lavender maple syrup will be the perfect complement to the savoury dish before.
We paired our meal with a Soul Sauce juice and coffee, but The Butcher's Wife also offers a great deal for a boozy brunch: add $45 per person and enjoy 2 hours of free flow prosecco.
The ambience is cosy not only during the day but also in the evenings. If you happen to visit for dinner, ask for seats at the counter so you can watch the chefs work their magic in the kitchen.
Address: 19 Yong Siak St, Singapore 168650.
MORE BRUNCH PLACES TO TRY IN SINGAPORE
There's nothing better than waking up late on weekends and hunting down the perfect brunch spot to fuel your lazy weekend.
The best part? Your brunch at these spots (and over 500 other restaurants and cafes) now come with a side of Cashback thanks to ShopBack GO!
9. Boufe Boutique Cafe - Address: #01-01 Phoenix Park, 308 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247974 and 16 Collyer Quay, #02-12, Singapore 049318
10. Bearded Bella - Address: 8 Craig Rd, Singapore 089668.
11. Brunches Cafe - Address: 96 Rangoon Rd, Singapore 218381.
12. Carrotsticks and Cravings - Address: 75E Loewen Road, Singapore 248845.
13. Common Man Coffee Roasters - Address: #01-00, 22 Martin Rd, Singapore 239058.
14. Club Meatballs - Address: #01-35, China Square Central, 20 Cross St, Singapore 048422.
15. Earlybird Cafe - Address: 17 Jln Pinang, Singapore 199149.
16. Eggs 'n Things - Address: #03-79/83, Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238839.
17. Habitat Coffee - Address: 223 Upper Thomson Rd, Singapore 574355.
18. Harry's - Address: Multiple outlets, but brunch is only available at the Changi Village, Dempsey and Riverside Point outlets.
19. Little Diner - Address: 789 Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 269763.
20. One Man Coffee - Address: Two outlets, including #01-15 Kinesis, 4 Fusionopolis Way, Singapore 138635.
21. Sarnies - Address: 136 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068601
22. The Coffee Academics - Address: Multiple locations, including #B1-12, Raffles City Shopping Centre 252 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179103.
23. The Lokal - Address: 136 Neil Rd, Singapore 088865.
This article was first published in Shopback.