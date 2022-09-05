Beyond first class: TikTok user flaunts his $4,500 Singapore Airlines flight experience

When deciding on which flight to take, most would consider ticket prices as high up the priority list.

For TikTok user Rayl9_8, though, that doesn't seem to have been a concern on a recent flight, where he gave his followers a glimpse of his luxurious Singapore Airlines (SIA) Suites Class experience.

According to him, the one-way flight from Sydney to Singapore cost about $4,500, or 155,000 miles.

In a string of videos, the first of which was posted last Wednesday (Aug 31), Rayl9_8 shared just what it was like to fly SIA Suites Class, from the food to the various amenities.

Suites Class is the most luxurious class of flying that is commercially available. Instead of 'just' flat beds which are a common sight in first class, Suites Class passengers have the luxury of an enclosed private cabin.

Unsurprisingly, the VIP treatment began even before Rayl9_8 stepped on the plane.

One of the most frustrating aspects of air travel is the time spent waiting in line at immigration or check-in.

For those flying Suites Class, you'll get to enjoy private check-in and immigration. Chances are, waiting times won't be long either.

Pre-flight meals are elevated as well.

At the first class lounge, Rayl9_8 had six breakfast options to choose from, including grilled flaguette sandwich and dim sum delights.

He opted for the laksa and we can understand why. Not every bowl of laksa comes with half a lobster.

For regular travellers, getting through customs is one hassle down but being in the presence of other passengers could prove to be another issue.

There have been odd cases of airplane passengers disturbing others, from conducting worship sessions midflight to not taking instructions from the cabin crew.

If you're flying in a suite like Rayl9_8, you need not worry about all that.

Each individual cabin is fitted with its own sliding door and window blinds. How's that for privacy and personal space?

Now, the fun bit. Fine dining while up in the air.

With the help of the SIA cabin crew, his cabin transformed into a dining area and he got ready for some upscale food.

First up was some caviar, followed by a steak with green peppercorn sauce.

Rayl9_8 seemed to have enjoyed this course, noting that the meat was "done medium well" and "still pink inside".

A hearty bowl of chicken bee hoon soup followed. After downing all that savoury grub, he somehow had room for dessert.

Rayl9_8 was offered a triple chocolate tart with vanilla ice cream, an orange almond cake with creme anglaise and sliced fruits, and he couldn't resist sampling all of them.

After a heavy dinner, it was time to head to bed. Yes, a bed (not a reclining chair).

In the comments section, netizens were filled with envy as some wondered how he was able to afford such a luxurious flight.

If Rayl9_8's video has got you thinking of booking an SIA ticket, do note that the complimentary rebooking policy no longer applies for tickets booked after July 31.

