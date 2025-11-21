Beyond the Sirens: How these ordinary Singaporeans chose the extraordinary life

It's easy to picture the courage, resilience, and dedication associated with lifesaving jobs. It makes us wonder why anyone would willingly choose a career path so different from others.

We speak to two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Officers, Captain Grace Liew and Warrant Officer 1 Dayanithi S/O Karunanidi, as they describe their rewarding journey with the Force and discover how beyond the sirens and under their uniforms, they're just your everyday Singaporeans who've responded to a calling for lifechanging work.

Hazardous Materials (HazMat) Specialist Captain Grace Liew

When people hear "Hazardous Materials (HazMat) Specialist", their thoughts might immediately turn to the complexity and challenges of detecting and containing hazardous materials.

However, for Captain Grace Liew, who has been with the SCDF for about seven years, these challenges only deepened her passion for lifesaving. After majoring in Chemistry at school, Grace went through specialised training with the SCDF to prepare for various scenarios in the handling of hazardous materials.

Grace first joined the SCDF in 2018 through the Fire and Rescue Officer Scheme, after receiving the Local Merit Scholarship (LMS) from the Ministry of Home Affairs, during her studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Through this scheme, Grace gained a strong foundation in firefighting, rescue, and command and control. Subsequently, she chose to specialise further as a HazMat Specialist, a role that felt like a good fit for her given her academic background in science.

Her work has put her on the forefront of various emergencies, including a large toxic chemical fire. Reflecting on the situation, she stressed the importance of remaining "calm, composed and alert" in a developing situation, relying on her training with the SCDF to confidently manage the incident.

Despite the challenges, Grace declared that chemical fires do not faze her. Instead, she playfully quipped that cockroaches scare her more - something many Singaporeans could probably relate to.

Today, Grace is the Staff Officer (SO) Development (Systems) in the HazMat Department, reflecting her growth and expertise. She develops new early warning and sensemaking capabilities to enable SCDF to detect potential HazMat incidents early. Her work involves close collaboration with SCDF frontliners, the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), and other Whole-of-Government (WOG) agencies to integrate systems that provide a common situational picture for more coordinated and effective responses to hazardous materials incidents.

Beyond the rush of saving lives, having the harmony of work-life balance is something that Grace appreciates. During her free time, she makes matcha lattes to help her slow down and reflect on her week.

Looking back, she reflects on her career in lifesaving. "It's really rewarding and life-changing," she added.

Watch the video below to listen to more of Grace's story.

Search Specialist Warrant Officer 1 Dayanithi S/O Karunanidi

When an earthquake hit Myanmar in 2025, SCDF's Operation Lionheart contingent was swiftly deployed to assist in the ensuring search and rescue efforts coordinated by the government.

Among them was Warrant Officer 1 Dayanithi S/O Karunanidi, a seasoned Search Specialist with the K-9 Unit under the SCDF's Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART).

With 15 years of service in the SCDF, Dayanithi started his career through the Fire and Rescue Specialist Scheme.

Recounting how his mother had shared her experience of SCDF firefighters putting out a fire in his neighbour's home, the curious Dayanithi then made his way to a Fire Station just to learn more about the job. That alone was enough to convince him that this was exactly what he wanted to do.

After his initial posting at a Fire Station, Dayanithi went on to join the K-9 unit. Since then, he has been deployed on numerous overseas missions. His job also includes regular training with his two search dogs, as well as responding to local fire investigations and search and rescue incidents.

If you are curious about Dayanithi's story, watch the video below.

Lifesaving. It's Life Changing.

If you're inspired to save lives too, check out the SCDF's Fire and Rescue Schemes, where you can apply as a Specialist or Officer.

Or read up about all the career pathways available in the SCDF through this handy booklet.

If you are an undergraduate, consider the MHA Uniformed Scholarship. The scholarship is a prestigious programme for individuals aspiring to serve in key uniformed services like the SCDF. It offers comprehensive coverage for undergraduate studies, leadership training, and career development opportunities to nurture future scholars for significant roles in safeguarding Singapore's security.

This article is brought to you in partnership with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).