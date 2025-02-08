Beyond Tbilisi: Top places to explore in Georgia outside the capital

Away from the Georgian heart

Tbilisi may have earned its title as the Georgian city of legends and romance, but it's a new year, and as we slowly pace to the second half of the decade-we ought to know more about Georgia beyond its capital.

Being one of the oldest countries in the world, life in Georgia is a fine intermingle of past legacy and future innovations shaded by the influence of the cultural potpourri of its people.

Join us as we take a flight of fancy through the tangible heritages and the charming scenery that Georgia embodies.

Batumi

Towards the southwest of the country, Batumi sits pretty on a gulf of the Black Sea, housing some of the most unique European architecture and squares with sublime structures.

Despite being a coastal city, you can make yourself home in the heart of Adjara all year round, especially if you are an outdoorsman.

Batumi Boulevard

Even if you are in Batumi for a night, a stroll through the seaside park of Batumi Boulevard is a must. Breathe in the fresh air and let the day colors or the evening charm you.

Say gamarjoba to Ali and Nino, visit the summer theatre, take your time to absorb the synchronizations of the dancing fountain, and click pictures for your scrapbook at the lighthouse-the options are endless.

If you prefer a faster pace, you can rent a bicycle to cycle alongside the beach and feel the pleasantness of the day engulf you.

Alphabet Tower

The Alphabet Tower, rooted along Ali and Nino in the boulevard, presents an excellent attempt to give a tangible form to the Unesco Intangible Heritage list member-living culture of three writing systems of the Georgian alphabet.

A magnificence of contemporary architecture, the Alphabet Tower presents all thirty-three Georgian alphabet letters adorning the tower to resemble the helix of DNA. The Tower offers guests an unparalleled 360-degree view of the city from within its restaurants and a bird's eye view from its observatory.

National Parks

You are in for a major treat if you are a natural lover-in Batumi. The city is the gateway to three out of four of Georgia's National Parks, part of the Unesco World Heritage Convention list for their Colchic Rainforests and Wetlands ecosystem.

Located in Village Chakvi, Mtirala National Park is one for the adventurers. 220 meters of sprawling zipline, hiking, horseriding, picnic, camping-this place has it all.

Feel the wind on your face as you fly through the subtropical rainforest, or let the colors of flora and fauna and the sound of the Tsablnari Waterfall be your muse. Pay a visit to the Gonio Fortress, Apsarosi, to be wowed by 1st-century architecture.

Away from the seashores, Kobuleti National Park presents a home for migratory birds. It is also a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts to observe various birds like the Red-backed Shrike and Whinchat, as well as flora and fauna thriving in their natural habitat, like white moss and botched sundew.

Kintrishi National Park is a protected area and a resort. If you are in no rush to say goodbye to chilly days, this is the place to be. Hike or hop on a horse for a ride up the Khinotsminda trail to be spellbound by the beauty of the heart-shaped Tbikeli Lake.

Step on the medieval pathways of the arched stone bridge on the Kintrishi River, unfold your version of a 12th-century story at the Ninotsminda Monastery Complex and do not forget to stop and enjoy the moment with a picnic amidst the greens with the twittering birds and swoosh and plops of the waterfalls.

Kutaisi

Housed in the Imereti region along the Rioni River in west-central Georgia is the former beating heart of the Kingdom of United Georgia, Kutaisi. Although the city may have lost its crest, the crown for being one of the oldest cities with the richest lore still heralds its glory.

It is an ideal sojourn for history enthusiasts and mythophiles, with its streets humming the dulcet tone of the city and the people welcoming you with open arms to share the uniqueness of their cuisine.

Bagrati Cathedral

Chances are that as soon as you step into the city, you can spot the dome of the Bagrati Cathedral, making you feel like you are staring at a Disney castle because of its modern look shaded with turquoise. The cathedral was the first Christian church built in the area surrounding the Ukimerioni Hill in 1003.

Let yourself marvel at the grandness that has inspired travellers and artists for centuries-the architecture of the Bagrati Cathedral in its original form and then the preserved ruins, the traces of the remaining frescos, gold jewelry, and sculptures.

Monastery of Gelati

The new Athens, the second Jerusalem or simply the Gelati Monastery-founded in 1106, is a masterpiece of the Golden Age of medieval Georgia and is part of the Unesco World Heritage Convention list.

The Monastery complex houses the Churches of St. George and StNicholas, a bell tower, and the academy where once a faculty of subjects used to be taught.

It is easy to feel yourself travel back in time as you wander through the halls and stare at the frescoes.

You can almost imagine yourself as a child of the Golden Age, wandering around the halls between your rhetoric and philosophy class or learning about the stars and the distance between them in astronomy and arithmetic class.

Historic district of Tskaltubo

Twenty-five minutes away from the main city of Kutaisi lies a town blessed with the "immortality of spring." Tskaltubo is an old balneological resort town.

The waters of the Tskaltubo water contain healing properties and, in the 12th century, exclusively belonged to the Royal House. Indulge in the therapeutic radon water with a stay at the Tskaltubo Spa Resort.

Feel yourself travelling back in time to the Mesozoic period with a visit to the Prometheus Cave. Traverse through the six open caverns and let yourself get lost in the Late Cretaceous Epoch, or feel like you are crossing Styx as you float through the illuminated cave in your boat.

Witness the sheer force of nature that carved out the Karst Cave 30 million years ago and walk the steps of the greats to witness the paw tracks of the Satapliasaurus inside the Sataplia Nature Reserve.

Continue your adventure in the Colchian forest, hike up the park, let the panoramic views inspire your inner artist and when you feel tired-replenish yourself at the cafes within the reserve.

Mestia

Approximately six hours drive from Kutaisi and Batumi in the northwest of the country resides the charming townlet of Mestia. The journey and the destination are both going to try to battle for your attention and your camera roll, so be prepared with extra cloud space or a memory card.

Svaneti Museum of History and Ethnography

The Svaneti Museum Collection of cultural and archeological artifacts, coins, art and manuscripts makes it one of the most unique museums in the world.

Walk through the halls and witness remains of kingdoms come undone and remnants of art that keep passing the tests of time despite it all.

Svan Tower

Pay homage to the ancestral Svan Tower of the Medieval Era.

If you are someone who works out regularly, enclosed spaces and wooden stairs do not bother you. You can even climb up to the top of the tower for a picturesque view of Mestai.

Ushguli

If you could not climb up the Svan Tower, fret not. The drive from Mestia to Ushguli by the Ushguli-Mestia road is strewn with Svan Towers, along with snowclad mountains or sprawling green mountains-depending on the season, and colorful roofs, making it seem like you are driving by the universe's zen garden.

When you finally reach the Unesco World Heritage Upper Svaneti region for Outstanding Universal Value, be prepared to be taken aback by the sheerness of it all.

Being one of the highest settlements in Europe towards the highest peaks of the Caucasus Mountains, there are small villages filled with Svan Towers and houses. Some stand abandoned, while some still have people living in them who welcome visitors with open arms to tell them stories of their ancestors.

Ushguli's charm also enframes the most stunning view of Georgia's highest peak-Shkhara Peak and Lamaria or Ushguli Mother of God Church, where the frescoes reflect expressive Svan painting.

Kazbegi/Stepantsminda

Kazbegi, or Stepantsminda, is a townlet in northeastern Georgia, and according to the legends, Stepantsminda was not established but discovered because of a treasure in the 5th-6th century BCE.

The mysticity of the mountains will enchant you, and the waterfalls, lakes and vales, along with medieval churches and abandoned settlements, will make you never want to leave if you are an orophile and a history connoisseur.

Gergeti Trinity Church

Maybe you have seen this church before while scrolling your social media or are looking it up on Pinterest right at the moment to add it to your bucket list-either way, the ride up the hill is worth the motion sickness you might experience on the way.

One glance at the cone shape of the 14th-century church peeking behind the clouds will awaken your hidden artist.

Take your time to take in the grandeur of the epitome of Georgian religious architecture and the staggering panorama that comes with it.

Gveleti Waterfalls

If you have ever wanted to chase waterfalls, this is your time to shine. A seven-kilometer drive away from Stepantsminda will lead you close to the Gveleti Village, from where you will have to hike up the road with the help of signposts.

Take your time up the meaning trail to experience the chilliness of streams and the views from the towering cliffs.

Remember to click pictures of the ferns and the alpine scrubs in between before you are greeted by the swishing road of the waterfall duo ruling their corner of the Caucasus mountains-the Small and Large Gveleti Waterfalls.

Juta Village

Half an hour's drive from Stepantsminda leads to the bucolic Juta village, residing at the southern foothills of the Caucasus Mountain Range, tasseled by the everflowing cascades.

Stay a night or a weekend in one of the many hotels or guesthouses in the village to experience the pleasantness of country life with fresh air. Stargaze at night to the tunes of guzzling waterfalls and let the fresh Georgian cuisine served at the cafes and restaurants become your new favourite.

This article has been reviewed by Wego's editorial team to ensure that the content is up to date & accurate.

This article was first published in Wego.