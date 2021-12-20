BHG Jurong Point and One Assembly now having moving out sales with up to 90% off

For all the bargain hunters out there, department store chain BHG is having two moving out sales right now.
BHG Jurong Point will be offering up to 80 per cent off selected items. According to photos shared by Singapore Atrium Sale, discounted items include bags, clothes and cosmetics.
The end date for the sale has not been specified.
BHG is also shuttering its concept store One Assembly, a partnership between the chain and Raffles City, on Jan 3.
Till then, enjoy up to 90 per cent off selected items. Deals include $111 for an Api Pure manuka honey bundle (U.P. $364) and two bottles of 21st Century apple cider vinegar gummies for $30 (U.P. $19.50 each).
Deal ends: Jan 3, 2022 (One Assembly)
