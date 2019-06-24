Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day

Singapore is celebrating the 200th anniversary of Sir Stamford Raffles arriving on the island this year, and you don't have to wait until National Day to show your Singaporean pride.

With so many events and activities lined up for the bicentennial celebrations, you're going to be so proud of our country's rich culture and heritage.

1. FROM SINGAPORE TO SINGAPOREAN: THE BICENTENNIAL EXPERIENCE

Held at Fort Canning Centre from now till Sept 15, the multi-sensory exhibition showcases the transformation of Singapore from as early as 1299, and other significant milestones in Singapore's history.

Explore the various pavilions within Fort Gate and travel through time to Sang Nila Utama's ruling, the arrival of the British, the Japanese Occupation and step into the future of Singapore.

3 more days to till The Bicentennial Experience opens at Fort Canning Centre. Book your tickets now at https://www.bicentennial.sg/the-bicentennial-experience/! Posted by Singapore Bicentennial on Wednesday, 29 May 2019

Admission is free, but do reserve a spot early as all the slots in June are completely filled.

When: Now till Sept 15

Where: Fort Canning Centre, 5 Cox Terrace, Singapore 179620

2. THE ARRIVALS AND THEIR CONTRIBUTIONS

We are familiar with the stories of Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles, but do you know the other names that have shaped our nation in the early days?

Through this bicentennial year, four other statues will be erected alongside Sir Stamford Raffles, including Naraina Pillai who established Singapore’s first brick company, and Munshi Abdullah who is 'the father of modern Malay literature'.

Singapore’s history is more than just one date, or one man. There's also Sang Nila Utama in 1299, and Munshi Abdullah,... Posted by Singapore Bicentennial on Thursday, 3 January 2019

Take a history refresher by heading down and learning more about their contributions to the various communities in Singapore.

When: Now till Dec 31

Where: 1 Parliament Place, Singapore 178880

3. ND 200 PHOTO EXHIBITION

'A picture is worth a thousand words'. Marvel at the evolution of Singapore through a 'Pioneers and Descendants' photo series at the Nagore Dargah Indian Muslim Heritage Centre.

The exhibition will feature modern-day photos of Singaporeans juxtaposed against old black-and-white portaits of their pioneering grand or great-grandparents.

When: Now till Dec 31

Where: 140 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068604

4. MY DAWSON HERITAGE TOUR

Queenstown was the first satellite town in Singapore, and My Dawson Heritage Tour brings you on a guided tour around iconic buildings, such as Phoenix Park, Former Tanglin Barracks and St George's Church.

What makes the experience interesting is hearing from long-time residents recount personal stories of their experiences living in Queenstown, which was once a nutmeg and rubber plantation.

When: Now till Dec 1

Where: Queenstown MRT Station, 301 Commonwealth Ave, Singapore 149729

5. TIONG BAHRU HERITAGE TRAIL

Long before Tiong Bahru was known for its vibrant cafe scene and Instagrammable spiral stairs, it was home to the first public housing building to have been built with an air raid shelter at the basement.

Organised by the People's Association (Tiong Bahru Community Club), the guided tour will reveal the interesting history behind the iconic horseshoe terrace houses and visitors can explore a pre-war civilian air raid shelter which saved and gave lives during World War II.

When: Monthly, 10am to 12pm

Where: Tiong Bahru Community Club, 67A Eu Chin St, Singapore 169715

6. SENTOSA HERITAGE BUS TOURS

Beyond being a destination for tourists flocking to Universal Studios Singapore, the beaches and other attractions around the island, Sentosa has a lesser-known side that is rich in history.

The Heritage Bus Tour will be a blast from the past that may change your perception of the island. One of the many places and buildings that you'll see on the tour is Fort Siloso.

Fort Siloso Siloso Point Singapore's only preserved coastal fort, Fort Siloso, features interactive exhibits that... Posted by Sentosa (Official) on Wednesday, 22 June 2011

It was one of the four forts built on the island to defend against enermy attacks, which was eventually invaded during the Japanese occupation and became a prisoner of war camp.

When: July 6 and July 27, 2pm – 4pm

Where: Beach Station, 50 Beach View, Singapore 098604

