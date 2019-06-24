Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day

PHOTO: Facebook/ Sentosa
Melissa Goh
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

Singapore is celebrating the 200th anniversary of Sir Stamford Raffles arriving on the island this year, and you don't have to wait until National Day to show your Singaporean pride.

With so many events and activities lined up for the bicentennial celebrations, you're going to be so proud of our country's rich culture and heritage. 

1. FROM SINGAPORE TO SINGAPOREAN: THE BICENTENNIAL EXPERIENCE

Held at Fort Canning Centre from now till Sept 15, the multi-sensory exhibition showcases the transformation of Singapore from as early as 1299, and other significant milestones in Singapore's history.

Explore the various pavilions within Fort Gate and travel through time to Sang Nila Utama's ruling, the arrival of the British, the Japanese Occupation and step into the future of Singapore.

3 more days to till The Bicentennial Experience opens at Fort Canning Centre. Book your tickets now at https://www.bicentennial.sg/the-bicentennial-experience/!

Posted by Singapore Bicentennial on Wednesday, 29 May 2019

Admission is free, but do reserve a spot early as all the slots in June are completely filled.

When: Now till Sept 15 
Where: Fort Canning Centre, 5 Cox Terrace, Singapore 179620

2. THE ARRIVALS AND THEIR CONTRIBUTIONS

We are familiar with the stories of Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles, but do you know the other names that have shaped our nation in the early days?

Through this bicentennial year, four other statues will be erected alongside Sir Stamford Raffles, including Naraina Pillai who established Singapore’s first brick company, and Munshi Abdullah who is 'the father of modern Malay literature'. 

Singapore’s history is more than just one date, or one man. There's also Sang Nila Utama in 1299, and Munshi Abdullah,...

Posted by Singapore Bicentennial on Thursday, 3 January 2019

Take a history refresher by heading down and learning more about their contributions to the various communities in Singapore.

When: Now till Dec 31
Where: 1 Parliament Place, Singapore 178880  

3. ND 200 PHOTO EXHIBITION

'A picture is worth a thousand words'. Marvel at the evolution of Singapore through a 'Pioneers and Descendants' photo series at the Nagore Dargah Indian Muslim Heritage Centre.

Posted by Nagore Dargah Indian Muslim Heritage Centre on Tuesday, 26 March 2019

The exhibition will feature modern-day photos of Singaporeans juxtaposed against old black-and-white portaits of their pioneering grand or great-grandparents. 

When: Now till Dec 31
Where: 140 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068604

4. MY DAWSON HERITAGE TOUR

Queenstown was the first satellite town in Singapore, and My Dawson Heritage Tour brings you on a guided tour around iconic buildings, such as Phoenix Park, Former Tanglin Barracks and St George's Church.

Posted by My Queenstown on Sunday, 3 February 2019

What makes the experience interesting is hearing from long-time residents recount personal stories of their experiences living in Queenstown, which was once a nutmeg and rubber plantation. 

When: Now till Dec 1
Where: Queenstown MRT Station, 301 Commonwealth Ave, Singapore 149729

5. TIONG BAHRU HERITAGE TRAIL

Long before Tiong Bahru was known for its vibrant cafe scene and Instagrammable spiral stairs, it was home to the first public housing building to have been built with an air raid shelter at the basement.

Posted by Ricky Cheng on Friday, 10 May 2019

Organised by the People's Association (Tiong Bahru Community Club), the guided tour will reveal the interesting history behind the iconic horseshoe terrace houses and visitors can explore a pre-war civilian air raid shelter which saved and gave lives during World War II.

When: Monthly, 10am to 12pm
Where: Tiong Bahru Community Club, 67A Eu Chin St, Singapore 169715

6. SENTOSA HERITAGE BUS TOURS

Beyond being a destination for tourists flocking to Universal Studios Singapore, the beaches and other attractions around the island, Sentosa has a lesser-known side that is rich in history.

The Heritage Bus Tour will be a blast from the past that may change your perception of the island. One of the many places and buildings that you'll see on the tour is Fort Siloso.

Fort Siloso Siloso Point Singapore's only preserved coastal fort, Fort Siloso, features interactive exhibits that...

Posted by Sentosa (Official) on Wednesday, 22 June 2011

It was one of the four forts built on the island to defend against enermy attacks, which was eventually invaded during the Japanese occupation and became a prisoner of war camp. 

When: July 6 and July 27, 2pm – 4pm
Where: Beach Station, 50 Beach View, Singapore 098604

melissagoh@asiaone.com

Singaporean's 'hikikomori' behaviour after retrenchment ends in divorce
Punggol "neighbour from hell" harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor's advice
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
Woman arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes
Air Canada passenger falls asleep on plane, wakes up alone
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof
Singapore-born 'Rainbow Lady' finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband

50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Yacht rental in Singapore: How much does it cost to have a yacht party?
5 Singaporean practices that are a complete waste of money
5 travel hacking tips to get the most out of flying Scoot (or other budget airlines)

Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious

Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
Julie Tan finds fengshui master's prediction on marrying late 'comforting'
This Instagram account shows we're guilty of repeating the same poses - Here's my Singapore version
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall

