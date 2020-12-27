Bid goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021 with these New Year countdown events

Celebrate the end of a challenging year with these social distancing compliant events.

Time flies. And because of Covid-19, this year feels like it flew by even faster. In less than two weeks, we will be bidding goodbye to 2020 and welcoming the new year.

While we don’t have the opportunity to travel for an overseas New Year Eve experience, there are still plenty of interesting offline and online events that promise a wholesome (and social distancing compliant) time on New Year’s Eve.

For those who are looking to end with a loud bang (but still keeping safe), here are 10 countdown ideas for you to consider.

1. Marina Bay Countdown 2021

PHOTO: Marinabaycountdown.gov.sg

This year’s countdown event at Marina Bay will take on a different light compared to previous years. As part of the authorities’ efforts to avoid crowding, there will NOT be any fireworks display at Marina Bay on New Year’s Eve.

Instead, you can look forward to a light show and witness 60 light beams illuminate the night sky above The Promontory for “Shine a Light”.

The 3-minute animated light show will be put on for the whole month of December at 15 minutes interval from 8pm onwards.

2. Fireworks in the heartlands

PHOTO: NDP.gov.sg

While fireworks won’t make an appearance at the Marina Bay, it will be brought to the heartlands.

For now, there is no news on the exact location in the heartlands. But it is highly likely that the fireworks will happen at the same places as the National Day Parade 2020.

Here is the list of the heartland locations where fireworks were on display during NDP 2020:

Ang Mo Kio

Bishan

Buona Vista

Jurong Lake Gardens

Punggol

Sembawang

Tampines

Woodlands

Yew Tee

3. Big Hit Entertainment New Year’s Eve virtual event

PHOTO: Big Hit Entertainment

Because of Covid-19, 2020 will be remembered as the year where meetings and events go from offline to online.

If you are a K-pop fan, you will be excited to know that you can bid goodbye to 2020 with your favourite Korean artistes through an online concert.

The concert will feature BTS, Lee Hyun, BUMZU, NU’EST, GFriend, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN.

Price: $48.64 to $73.28 per ticket, depending on the number of screens

When: Dec 31, 2020, 8.30pm onwards

Where: Online

How to book: Link

4. New Year’s Eve @ Times Square

PHOTO: Reuters

Ever dreamt of experiencing the Times Square Ball drop at the stroke of 12? This year, you will get to go up close and personal with the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.

The organisers will be streaming the New Year’s Eve event live on multiple websites from the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment.

Price: Free

When: Jan 1, 2021, 2am

Where: TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, TimesSquareBall.net

5. Countdown To 2021 with Tomorrowland

PHOTO: Tomorrowland

Miss your Siloso Beach countdown party? The good news is that there’s Tomorrowland to fill the void left by the absence of a large scale party event this year.

Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 will feature more than 25 of the planet’s best artists who will perform on four mesmerizing digital stages in the brand-new digital entertainment venue NAOZ.

Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 is adapted to all 27 time zones across the world. Wherever you are in the world, the countdown festival starts at 8pm local time. This is part of the organiser’s plan to give people from all over the globe from Fiji to Hawaii the opportunity to end 2020 with a bang.

Price: $32.36 to $80.91

When: Dec 31, 2020, 8pm onwards

Where: Online

How to book: Link

6. Adios 2020 by Super Loco

PHOTO: Super Loco @ Robertson Quay

Adios 2020 is a laid-back cosy dinner event organised by Super Loco @ Robertson Quay to help you bid goodbye to 2020.

Participants can look forward to a night of chef’s favourite picks from the year and four hour free-flow session of margaritas, bubbly, wines and beers to welcome 2021 in high spirits.

Price: $296.18 to $735.32

When: Dec 31, 2020, 4pm onwards

Where: 60 Robertson Quay, #01-13 The Quayside, Singapore 238252

How to book: Link

7. Disco Loco by Super Loco

PHOTO: Super Loco

Disco Loco is another dinner event organised by Super Loco @ Super Loco Customs House to help you usher in the New Year.

The retro themed dinner event features a disco fiesta where you don your biggest bell bottoms and slip on those platform heels for a socially-distanced night at the disco down by the water.

Price: $468.38 – $1,383.62

When: Dec 31, 2020, 4pm onwards

Where: 70 Collyer Quay, #01-04 Customs House, Singapore 049323

How To Book: Link

8. 3-course New Year Eve dinner at Marriott Cafe

PHOTO: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza

Looking for a nice ambient restaurant to spend the last day of 2020 with your loved one? Marriott Café is offering a nice 3-course dinner that includes appetisers like seafood platter, mains like the grilled Angus Rib-Eye steak with gorgonzola and desserts like the maple dark chocolate pot e crème.

For Chinese food lovers, there’s also a 6-course New Year Eve dinner at the award-winning Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant.

Price: $90++ to $128++

When: Dec 31, 2020

Where: Mariott Café,320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865

How to book: Email mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com or call 68314605

9. Cable car sky dining

If you are looking for a unique way to spend your last day of 2020, consider cable car sky dining. Singapore Cable Car has arranged for two Sky Dining options for you to spend your New Year’s Eve.

The couples-only New Year’s Eve Stardust Cabin comes with a 4-course meal with mains like Tajima wagyu beef or char-grilled whole lobster. You can enjoy the meal in your own private cabin along with a beautiful view of the harbour.

For families, there is the New Year’s Eve Celebration Cabin option which you can bring your kids along.

Price: $298++ (New Year’s Eve Celebration Cabin, maximum 4 people) / $348++ (New Year’s Eve Stardust Cabin)

When: Dec 31, 2020, 5:30pm

Where: Cable Car Sky Dining, Faber Peak Singapore, Level 2, 109 Mount Faber Road, Singapore 099203

How to book: Link

10. New Year’s Eve @ Faber Peak

Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro and Dusk Restaurant & Bar are two restaurants that offer an alfresco dining experience atop Faber Peak.

You can choose to enjoy an array of seafood selections and wagyu beef while you take in the view from Faber Peak (Dusk Restaurant & Bar) or spend the night with an exclusive family-friendly New Year’s Eve set menu that comes with a dedicated kid-friendly 3-course meal.

Price: $140++ per adult (Dusk Restaurant & Bar) / $118++ per adult and $30++ per child (Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro)

When: De 31, 2020, from 6pm onwards

Where: Faber Peak Singapore, Level 2, 109 Mount Faber Road, Singapore 099203

How to book: Link

Have fun, but stay safe for Singapore

While we celebrate the end of 2020, let’s not forget that our collective fight against Covid-19 is still ongoing. Do remember to adhere to the social distancing measure guidelines and keep your masks on at all times (except when you eat) as you celebrate.

Otherwise, our collective effort against Covid-19 for the whole of 2020 will come to naught.

Let’s not forget that while we are out there enjoying ourselves, our dedicated healthcare workers are working tirelessly to keep Singapore safe.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.