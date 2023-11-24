Big island, small island: Noteworthy island nations across our oceans

Did you know: an island nation is one whose primary territory consists of one or more islands or parts of islands.

For example, there's the (relatively) nearby island nation of Palau, which has recently been made more accessible to Singaporeans looking for a getaway thanks to a new flight route connecting our countries.

Here are some cool facts you might not know about other island nations:

Largest island nation: Indonesia (1.9 million sq km). As one of our neighbouring countries, Indonesia needs no introduction.

Smallest island nation: Nauru (21 sq km). For context, Singapore has a size of 728 sq km.

Nauru consists of a single island that was once known as Pleasant Island for its attractive appearance. However, excessive strip mining led to over 80 per cent of its original vegetation being destroyed, while leaving the affected areas uninhabitable.

Most populated island nation: Indonesia again (Over 270 million people).

Least populated island nation: Tuvalu (11,650 people as of 2019).

Tuvalu is a volcanic archipelago consisting of three reef islands and 6 atolls. It's also known as one of the world's least visited nations, both because of its remote location as well as its threatened status. Due to rising sea levels, Tuvalu is on the list of islands that are most likely to disappear into the ocean in the near future.

Greatest population density: Tada, it's Singapore! Our island home has a population density of 7,831 people per sq km, making us the most crowded island nation in the world.

Least population density: Iceland (four people per sq km).

Ah, Iceland. Also known as the place which should have swapped names with Greenland, seeing as it's full of greenery rather than ice.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.