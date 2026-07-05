Bilingual productions, puppetry: The best theatre companies in Singapore

Singapore’s theatre scene is smaller than its ambitions.

Across a handful of dedicated companies, the island punches well above its weight, producing original work that has toured internationally, earned critical recognition, and built loyal local audiences over decades.

The range is genuinely wide: From bilingual productions rooted in Singapore’s multilingual identity, to bold new writing, physical theatre, puppetry, musical revues, and commercial crowd-pleasers that fill houses year after year.

Whether you’re new to the scene or looking to broaden your theatre-going beyond the usual suspects, here are some of the best theatre companies in Singapore worth knowing.

Wild Rice

Founded by Ivan Heng in 2000, Wild Rice has grown into one of Singapore’s most prominent theatre companies, known for productions that are unafraid to tackle local history, identity, and social issues with humour and heart.

Since 2019, the company has had a permanent home at Funan, where its main venue, the Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, features a 358-seat thrust stage inspired by the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Swan Theatre, that makes even the back row feel close to the action.

A smaller studio space rounds out the venue, allowing for more intimate works alongside mainstage productions.

Wild Rice’s programming spans original Singaporean works, reimagined classics, and family-friendly holiday musicals, often featuring local playwrights and performers.

Beyond staging shows, the company runs youth and education programmes that introduce younger audiences to theatre. For anyone looking to dip into the local scene, it’s a reliable starting point, with a season that usually has something for both first-timers and seasoned theatregoers.

Address: 107 North Bridge Road, #04-08, Funan, Singapore 179105

Website: https://www.wildrice.com.sg

The Theatre Practice

Singapore’s oldest professional bilingual theatre company, The Theatre Practice was co-founded in 1965 by cultural medallion recipients Kuo Pao Kun and Goh Lay Kuan.

Over six decades, it has developed a body of work that spans original plays, musicals, classics, and experimental pieces, with a consistent thread of social consciousness running through its programming.

The company produces in both English and Mandarin, making it a distinctive voice in a largely English-dominant theatre landscape. Under current Artistic Director Kuo Jian Hong, Practice has leaned further into playfulness and experimentation as a creative method, while maintaining its reputation for work that engages seriously with what it means to live in Singapore.

Their home at 54 Waterloo Street also serves as an arts space open to the broader community.

Address: 54 Waterloo Street, Singapore 187953

Website: practice.org.sg

The Necessary Stage

One of Singapore’s most respected non-profit theatre companies, The Necessary Stage was established in 1987 and is the only arts company in Singapore led by two Cultural Medallion recipients: Founder and Artistic Director Alvin Tan, and Resident Playwright Haresh Sharma.

The company is known for original, devised work built from research, improvisation, and collaboration rather than pre-written scripts, a process that has produced over a hundred plays staged in Singapore and abroad.

TNS is also the organiser and curator of the annual Singapore Fringe Festival, bringing cutting-edge local and international work to Singapore audiences each year.

Beyond mainstage productions, the company runs youth programmes, senior-oriented initiatives, and playwright development platforms that reflect a long-standing commitment to nurturing local talent at every level.

Website: necessary.org

Checkpoint Theatre

Established in 2002, Checkpoint Theatre has built its identity around original Singapore writing, putting the playwright at the centre of everything it does.

Led by Joint Artistic Directors Huzir Sulaiman and Claire Wong, the company produces works that are grounded in local experience but travel well, with past productions performing at international arts festivals and earning consistent recognition at the Straits Times Life! Theatre Awards.

Checkpoint also runs an Associate Artists scheme that has launched a generation of Singapore playwrights, and its published play anthologies have become a quiet institution of their own.

Productions tend to be intimate and emotionally precise, with writing that earns comparisons to the best contemporary drama anywhere in the region.

Website: checkpoint-theatre.org

Teater Ekamatra

Teater Ekamatra has been one of the most consistently compelling voices in Singapore theatre since its founding, with a focus on staging work that spotlights artists of diverse ethnicities and takes on socio-political subject matter head-on.

Productions tend to be bold and formally inventive, and the company has earned multiple Straits Times Life! Theatre Awards across categories including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Original Script.

Ekamatra also invests significantly in developing the next generation of Malay and ethnic minority arts practitioners through programmes like its Playwright Mentorship Programme and the youth-focused merEKA.

Under Artistic Director Shaza Ishak, the company has continued to push outward, with commissions from international arts festivals and a growing regional presence.

Website: ekamatra.org.sg

The Finger Players

Founded in 1999, The Finger Players is Singapore’s oldest contemporary puppetry theatre company and one of its most distinctive. Where many companies use puppetry as novelty, The Finger Players have built an entire artistic philosophy around it, fusing traditional and contemporary puppetry forms with other disciplines to create productions that are visually striking and often unexpectedly moving.

Their work ranges from intimate outreach performances to full mainstage productions, and the company is also one of Singapore’s most well-travelled, having toured to Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Beyond staging shows, they run education and capability-building programmes, including The Maker’s Lab for emerging artists. Based at ONE-TWO-SIX Cairnhill Arts Centre, the company performs at various venues across the island.

Address: ONE-TWO-SIX Cairnhill Arts Centre, 126 Cairnhill Road, #03-01/02, Singapore 229707

Website: fingerplayers.com

Sing’Theatre

Founded in 2006 by French-Singaporean Nathalie Ribette, Sing’Theatre occupies a distinctive corner of the local arts scene as a musical theatre specialist with a strong social mission.

The company produces original musical revues that bring social conversations to the stage, often blending French sensibility with Singapore storytelling.

But Sing’Theatre is just as active beyond the stage: its community outreach programmes bring live music into hospitals across the island through ongoing partnerships with institutions including SGH and TTSH.

The company also runs Sing’Theatre Academy, offering singing, dance, and acting classes for adults and children. It is the kind of company that treats theatre less as an end in itself and more as a tool for connection.

Website: singtheatre.com

Pangdemonium

Founded by husband-and-wife team Adrian and Tracie Pang in 2010, Pangdemonium has built a reputation for staging emotionally charged, often challenging works that don’t shy away from difficult subject matter.

The company’s programming tends toward contemporary plays and musicals drawn from international repertoire, chosen for their resonance with Singapore audiences, from intimate two-handers to full ensemble productions.

Tracie Pang directs most of the company’s mainstage work, with a track record of wringing out nuanced performances from her casts.

What sets Pangdemonium apart is a consistency of quality and a clear point of view, shows are picked with intention, and it shows.

Their annual Season Ticket offering has cultivated a loyal following of repeat theatregoers who return year after year.

Website: pangdemonium.com

Singapore Repertory Theatre

Founded in 1993, Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) is one of the longest-running English-language theatre companies in the region and a fixture of Singapore’s cultural landscape.

The company stages a broad mix of mainstage productions ranging from internationally acclaimed musicals to straight plays, often bringing in global productions alongside homegrown work.

SRT is also home to The Little Company, its dedicated children’s theatre strand, and a Centre for Creative Learning that runs programmes for students, young adults, and educators.

Their permanent home is KC Arts Centre along the Singapore River, a riverside venue that hosts both performances and community events throughout the year.

Address: KC Arts Centre, 20 Merbau Road, Singapore 239035

Website: srt.com.sg

Dream Academy

Dream Academy occupies a distinctly different corner of Singapore’s theatre scene.

Founded by Selena Tan in 2000, it is the city’s leading privately owned commercial theatre company, known for original comedy and satire that consistently draws in first-time theatregoers alongside loyal regulars.

The company is the creative force behind some of Singapore’s best-known homegrown show brands, including the Dim Sum Dollies, Broadway Beng, and Crazy Christmas, productions that blend local humour, pop culture references, and a sharp sense of the absurd.

It’s approachable, unabashedly entertaining theatre that holds a mirror up to Singapore life without taking itself too seriously.

Website: dreamacademy.com.sg

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This article was first published in City Nomads.