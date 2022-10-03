Bird Paradise to open in 2023 with 8 walk-in aviaries inspired by Africa, Bali and more

SINGAPORE – Bird Paradise in Mandai Wildlife Reserve is set to open in the second quarter of 2023, following the closure of Jurong Bird Park on Jan 3.

Mandai Wildlife Group said in a media release on Monday (Oct 3) that the new park will have eight walk-in aviaries – up from four in the current bird park.

Bird Paradise will feature a variety of "immersive and naturalistic mixed-species habitats" that reflect different ecologies from around the world, said the group.

It added that the new park is designed to showcase the natural behaviour of birds.

At about 17ha, or the size of about 24 football fields, the new Bird Paradise will be smaller than the 20.2ha Jurong Bird Park, but bird keepers at the park had previously said that the facilities housing birds would be bigger in the new park.

The new park will feature about 3,500 birds from more than 400 species – similar to the current mix at Jurong Bird Park - of which 24 per cent are threatened species.

More than 20 species of hornbills will be on display, making the collection the "world's largest living genetic reserve of hornbills under human care", the group added.

Here are highlights of the new park, which has some features that pay tribute to the five-decades-old Jurong Bird Park.

Heart of Africa

Bee-eaters' cliff at Heart of Africa. PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Group

This will be the largest walk-in aviary. Its design was inspired by the forested valleys of continental Africa and the colourful birds that live among the towering rainforest trees.

Visitors will be able to watch bee-eater birds dive and swoop to catch insects mid-air in the aviary.

Wings of Asia

Artists' illustration of Wings of Asia. PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Group

This aviary mimics the rice fields and bamboo groves of South-east Asia.

Visitors can watch pheasants scouring the undergrowth for food and hornbills soaring above the trees.

The rice terraces create a unique ecosystem for birds such as the critically endangered bear's pochard and endangered milky stork, said the group.

Visitors can soak in the serene ambience while admiring the cultural elements that have been integrated into the habitat, such as a Balinese-inspired split gate, pavilions and water-based sound sculptures.

Crimson Wetlands

Cascading waterfall at West Node. PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Group

This aviary will feature scarlet ibises and roseate spoonbills gliding over marshy wetlands set against the backdrop of a floating village in South America.

Visitors can watch colourful macaws feed here.

A waterfall will be built here as a tribute to Jurong Bird Park's iconic Waterfall Aviary.

Amazonian Jewels

Buttress root at Amazonian Jewels. PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Group

Also paying homage to the rainforests of South America, this display will feature species such as the Amazonian motmot and chestnut-eared aracari, amid plant species such as ficus trees and bromeliads.

Mandai Wildlife Group's chief executive Mike Barclay said the new park will exemplify the group's commitment to operating open and immersive wildlife parks that "place animal welfare at the centre of what we do".

"We have designed Bird Paradise to offer guests an array of carefully themed and choreographed walk-through aviaries that will bring visitors even closer to some of the most stunning bird species in the world," he said.

Those who miss the old park can look forward to familiar features such as Lory Loft – featuring colourful lories and parrots amid lush forest canopies – and Penguin Cove, which will house the park's various penguin species.

The group said the new park will offer visitors behind-the-scene tours of its Avian Health and Research Centre, Avian Nutrition Centre and Breeding and Research Centre, where they can learn about breeding programmes and the park's conservation research efforts.

A 2,000-seater amphitheatre will offer presentations to visitors, including flying demonstrations.

The remaining new features of Mandai Wildlife Reserve, such as Rainforest Wild and a new resort operated by Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, are set to open by 2025.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.