Birthday treats you need to take advantage of in Singapore 2021

Discounts and freebies galore on your very special day! Check out the latest birthday deals that come with your telco subscription, credit cards and many more.

Let’s face it — we all love getting stuff on our birthday (isn’t that what our special day is about anyway). But did you know that you don’t just have to depend on your friends for the good things?

Some of our favourite places across Singapore provide perks to birthday boys and girls all year long. Who cares if you have to sign up for a free membership or an email newsletter or two? From foodie freebies to telco deals, scroll on for all the ways you can celebrate!

Food

Establishment Deal Validity Details Shin Minori Free buffet lunch Birthday month Valid only on Mondays to Fridays Minimum one paying adult Hai Di Lao Free fruit platter Longevity buns for senior citizens Birthday month Boost Free drink On birthday Only for members (free sign-up, buy one drink) Ikkousha As many free gyozas as your age 1 day before and after your birthday date Minimum 4 bowls of ramen order required COCA Free regular buffet Birthday month Minimum three paying adults Must be member (free sign-up) Promotion cannot be used on weekends, the eve of and on Public Holidays Promotion not applicable from eve of Chinese New Year till 9th day of Chinese New Year

There are many more dining deals for birthdays, but we have sussed out the best ones which we think get you the most bang for your buck. By the way, hotpot chain Hai Di Lao doesn’t actually check your ID when you tell them it’s your birthday. So do whatever you want with that information.

If you have old folks, we’d recommend you to celebrate their birthdays at Ikkousha, as you’ll get as many free gyozas as the birthday person’s age. This means if they are 90, you get 90 free gyozas. Yay!

Save more when you use the right credit card

Beyond getting free stuff on your birthday, you can also get more value for your total spend by paying with a credit card that gives you bonus rewards, air miles, or cashback.

Here are some of the best credit cards in the market right now for dining.

1. Telco

Telco Deal Singtel Various birthday deals StarHub Various birthday deals (download app to discover) M1 Various birthday deals

The reason why we don’t have specific deals for each telco is because they usually switch up their birthday promotions and discounts throughout the year.

As of Jan 19, 2021, Singtel subscribers can get birthday privileges such as 15 per cent off all Browhaus services (excluding semi-permanent services), free entry to Madame Tussauds and free lunch/dinner buffet at Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot during your birthday month (with a minimum of four diners).

If you’re an M1 subscriber, treat yourself to 1-for-1 ice cream at Andersen’s Ice Cream and get 30 per cent off English Afternoon Tea at Lobby Lounge, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel.

Attractions

Attraction Deal Validity Details Singapore Zoo/Jurong Bird Park/River Safari/Night Safari Free admission – Temporarily suspended until further notice Resorts World Sentosa Various deals Within three months of birthday Wild Wild Wet Free admission Birthday month Only for NTUC / nEbO Plus! Members

It’s raining deals at Resorts World Sentosa, where birthday peeps who are RWS Invites Members can get freebies such as a cocktail at Hard Rock Café and pancake batter at Slappy Cakes.

If you plan to celebrate your special day at Sentosa, you’ll be glad to know that there are also promotions for various attractions like 1-for-1 ride packages at HeadRock VR and 1-for-1 admission tickets to Trick Eye Museum.

Beauty

Brand Deal Validity Details Innisfree Double points for the first purchase on birthday month Free birthday kit for premium and VIP members Birthday month – The Body Shop 20 per cent discount storewide in a single receipt Birthday month Birthday rewards will expire after 1 month from the date of issue if unspent Sulhwasoo Double points for purchasesBirthday gift 10 per cent off regular-priced items (boutiques only)Complimentary facial Birthday month

Depending on your Sulhwasoo membership tier (it’s free to sign up), you get slightly different benefits:

For The Body Shop, simply spend $40 to be a member, which comes with heaps of perks too. Besides birthday treats, you’ll get exclusive offers, new product sneak peeks, and personalised skincare consultations throughout the year.

Credit card

Credit card Deal Validity Details UOB Complimentary 45-minutes on-site pilates reformer trial class at Focus Movement Complimentary Deep Cleanse Scalp Treatment and $20 DrGL® E-Voucher

1-for-1 wine online classes at Fine Wines Birthday month Only for UOB Privilege Reserve Clients DBS 50 per cent off all services at Natureland Spa Premium 10 per cent off leisure yacht charters or 2D1N / 3D2N sailing holidays with Ximula Sail with a complimentary bottle of champagne and birthday cheesecake Enjoy 30 per cent off English Afternoon Tea at Lobby Lounge, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel Birthday month Only for DBS Treasures Private Clients Maybank Buy 1-Get-1 Free Premium Wild American Ginseng Range at Eu Yan Sang 10 per cent off purchase of The Kettle Gourmet hand-baked popcorns 10 per cent off all items at BOTANA&TEA Birthday month Only for Maybank Privilege Clients

Just like telcos, banks often change their birthday deal throughout the year. These privileges are usually reserved for privilege/private clients only, aka the high flyers.

If you’re financially blessed to be a client, do check out your respective banks on your birthday month to keep up to date with the latest offerings.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.