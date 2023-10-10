Bishan-to-City Links project: A game-changer for Singaporean commuters

Bishan, the heartland that's not quite heartland, yet not quite city. But what if I told you that Bishan is about to get a major upgrade in its connectivity game? Enter the Bishan-to-City Links project, a visionary initiative that promises to make our commutes smoother, faster, and yes, sweat-free (well, almost).

The birth of the Bishan-to-City Links Project

Back in the day, if you wanted to travel from Bishan to the city, you'd probably have to brave the MRT crowds or get stuck in traffic.

But the urban planners at URA had a dream: a seamless link that would connect Bishan to the city, making it easier for pedestrians and cyclists alike. The Bishan-to-City Links project was born out of this vision, aiming to enhance connectivity and reduce travel time.

Phase one: A glimpse into the future

The first phase of this ambitious project has just been unveiled, and it's already turning heads. Featuring a brand-new underpass and a crossing at Kallang River, this phase is all about making life easier for those on foot or on two wheels. Imagine breezing through these paths, with the wind in your hair and not a traffic light in sight. Pure bliss!

The journey so far: Challenges and milestones

But, as with all great things, the road to this project wasn't without its bumps. Years of meticulous planning, overcoming construction challenges, and ensuring the safety of the routes were all part of the journey.

Yet, with each milestone achieved, the dream of a seamless Bishan-to-City link inched closer to reality.

The grand plan: Singapore's longest elevated cycling bridge

And if you thought the project was impressive so far, hold onto your helmets! The grand plan includes constructing Singapore's longest elevated cycling bridge by 2027.

Spanning the PIE, this bridge is set to be the crown jewel of the Bishan-to-City Links project. Cyclists, rejoice! Your dream of a traffic-free, scenic ride is soon to become a reality.

Fun fact corner

Did you know that Bishan used to be a cemetery? Spooky, right? But today, it's one of Singapore's most sought-after residential areas. And here's another fun tidbit: cycling in Singapore has seen a surge in popularity, with more than 1,000km of cycling paths expected to be laid out by 2030. So, the Bishan-to-City Links project couldn't have come at a better time!

Conclusion

The Bishan-to-City Links project is more than just paths and bridges. It's a testament to Singapore's commitment to sustainable urban development and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. So, the next time you're in Bishan, take a moment to explore these new links. Who knows, you might just discover a whole new side to the city!

