Bishan Park cafe Grub closing after 9 years, says 'timeline given for moving out is very short'

Many popular F&B establishments have shuttered in the past year and joining the lot is Grub Burger Bistro.

Shrouded in lush greenery in the heart of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, the eatery is a hot destination for cafe hoppers and nearby residents.

In an emotional Facebook post on Sept 26, the Grub crew announced that the bistro will be moving out by January 2022 as they are unable to renew their expiring lease.

They also said that they're actively searching for a new location but for now, their priority is the welfare of their crew as "the timeline given for moving out is very short".

The bistro has called Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park their home for the past nine years and the post reminisced about "building this place up from an empty patch of land".

As of this writing, the post has been shared over 160 times and has more than 100 comments. Fans of the Grub Burger Bistro have also flocked to the comments section to express their shock and sadness about the news.

Others want to take serious actions in hopes of saving the beloved eatery.

If you're a fan of Grub Burger Bistro, remember to go down before their last day in January next year. You can also stay in touch with them here.

