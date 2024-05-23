'Bittersweet and tough decision': Burp Kitchen & Bar at Bedok Reservoir to close after 9 years

Those who frequent the Bedok Reservoir area would be familiar with Burp Kitchen & Bar.

But come July, the cosy restaurant will be no more.

In posts on their social media platform on May 8, they announced that they are shuttering after a good nine-year run.

The cafe explained that their lease is ending soon, with their last day on July 7.

"As much as we love seeing you walk through our doors, this has been a bittersweet and tough decision and we're devastated to say goodbye," they wrote in the post.

"We've decided it's time to move on to the next adventure."

Appreciating their staff, past and present

As this chapter comes to a close, Burp Kitchen & Bar expressed their appreciation to all their employees.

"We'd like to thank our full-time and part-time staff, past and present, for being such an integral part of our business and for helping us to provide many wonderful experiences to our countless guests over the years.

The establishment acknowledged that working in a restaurant setting "isn't easy".

"It takes commitment, thick skin and a good sense of humour," they pointed out.

They also emphasised that their staff's efforts have never gone unnoticed.

They didn't just thank their staff — they also expressed appreciation towards their customers.

"Of course, we give immeasurable thanks to everyone who has dined with us, whether you've been dining with us for years or just now found us," they said.

"We're grateful for your continued support and loyalty; you're the direct reason for our success as we're truly humbled and honoured to have served you."

In the comments, netizens expressed their sadness over the closure.

One said it was sad to "see this neighbourhood icon gone".

However, Burp Kitchen & Bar assured customers that they can always still enjoy the eatery's food at its Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park outlet.

AsiaOne has reached out to Burp Kitchen & Bar for more details.

