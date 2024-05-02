'A bittersweet scoop': Creamier closes its Gillman Barracks outlet after 8 years

One of the more iconic places at the artsy Gillman Barracks is Creamier, a popular pitstop for those who want an ice cream break.

Unfortunately, patrons won't be able to do so anymore as the ice cream joint has shuttered the store for good.

In an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday (April 29), they shared that their last day at Gillman Barracks was on Labour Day.

"With a bittersweet scoop, we share that Creamier's journey at Gillman Barracks will come to an end on May 1," they wrote.

No reason was stated for the sudden closure.

Creamier has been at Gillman Barracks since 2016.

"From the early days of crafting small-batch scoops to the bustling weekends filled with waffle queues and flavour suggestions whispered between friends, this little corner at Gillman Barracks has became synonymous with Creamier," they shared.

Creamier also reminisced watching couples go on first dates, families celebrating special occasions together and individuals who just wanted a quiet afternoon to enjoy a book and latte.

"While the store may close, the memories remain etched in every lick, every crunch, every shared table. The warmth of the community we’ve build over the years is a flame that will keep us warm, reminding us of the joy we’ve created here.



"This isn't just a goodbye, it's a 'thank you'. Thank you for being a part of our story, for filling our days with sweetness and laughter. We wouldn't be Creamier without you."

In a separate post on May 2, Creamier thanked customers who turned up for their last day of service.

"Thank you for the amazing turnout today, to all the familiar faces and friends who came by, we couldn’t be happier."

They also reminded patrons that their Tiong Bahru and Margaret Market outlets are still around.

AsiaOne has reached out to Creamier for more details.

In the comments, many customers expressed their sadness over the closure, lamenting how the Gillman Barracks outlet had been a special hangout spot.

One also said that the ice cream joint has been an integral part of Gillman Barracks.

"You will be sorely missed!" they wrote.

Others said that out of all of Creamier's outlets, their favourite branch was the one at Gillman Barracks.

One shared that they had even celebrated many birthdays there year after year.

"So sad, now we have to look for new ice cream places to go for our birthdays! We’ll miss this place!" they wrote.

