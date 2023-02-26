Black dominates at Dolce & Gabbana, Ferragamo back goes to old Hollywood

MILAN — Designs in black dominated the catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday (Feb 25), with the Italian luxury label offering plenty of dresses, suits and coats for women's wardrobes next winter.

The duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana opened their autumn/winter 2023-2024 show with a black sheer dress accessorised with a furry collar and black gloves.

Then came trouser suits and coats alongside sheer, and sometimes embroidered, frocks in lace, tulle and chiffon. Cropped black jackets and trousers were worn with white shirts and black ties in the collection called "Sensual".

"Sensuality is an important aspect of femininity that has nothing to do with being sexy," the two designers said in show notes.

"Sensuality is intrinsically connected to an inner experience that makes women spontaneous and natural. Free of any fabrication."

Dolce & Gabbana also had shiny gold and silver designs, including draped dresses and belted macs. Gold collars stood out on black lace tops.

Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb 25, 2023.

PHOTO: Reuters

There was also a selection of all-red looks — outfits, tights and shoes — and white satin or chiffon dresses, trouser suits and coats.

Detailing included shiny black crystals and black feathers on collars.

At Ferragamo, designer Maximilian Davis took fashionistas back to old Hollywood, taking inspiration from film stars who worked with the Italian brand for the collection called Cinema.

Models wore sleek tailored coats and jackets, shimmering short dresses, and trousers slit at the ankle.

Models present creations from the Ferragamo Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb 25, 2023.

PHOTO: Reuters

Some outfits had batwing sleeves or draped detailing. Accessories included large bags and shoes with angular heels for women. Davis' colour palette included blues, white, greys, red and yellow as well as patterned designs.

"It's how Ferragamo started, making shoes for films in the 1930s, and that grew into building relationships with movie stars like Sophia Loren and Marilyn Monroe in the 1950s," Davis said in show notes.

"I was interested in using their glamour and beauty, and their way of dressing, as a reference, but looking at how we could make it feel modern for today."

Milan Fashion Week wraps on Monday.