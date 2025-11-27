Shop till you drop: 5 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to check out

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday and year-end sales kicking off this week, many are jumping to add items to their carts — both online and in-store.

If you're spoilt for choice and stumped on which places to check out, here are some places where you can maximise your savings:

Royal Caribbean

Ahoy cruisers! Royal Caribbean is offering discounted rates for selected Ovation of the Seas vacations from Singapore to destinations such as Penang, Phuket and Bali.

Travellers can enjoy up to $1,300 off bookings made from Nov 27 to Dec 2, with discounts varying based on the length of sail and type of room they book.

Savings can range from $165 off an inside or ocean-view stateroom on board a cruise that sails for five nights or less, to $1,300 off a suite on board a cruise with a sailing period of six nights and more.

In addition to this, travellers can also enjoy free cruising for the third and fourth guests in their party, making for the perfect family vacation.

For more information, visit Royal Caribbean's website.

Sephora

Attention all make-up, skincare and fragrance lovers! Sephora's Black Friday sale is in full swing till Nov 30, with products going for up to 50 per cent off and a variety of holiday-ready gift bags up for grabs.

Gold tier Sephora Beauty Pass members can enjoy 20 per cent off storewide, while black and white tier members get a 15 per cent discount.

Customers who spend $180 and above will also receive a $30 voucher valid for their next purchase.

These offers are available both in stores and on Sephora's website.

Trip.com

Travel booking platform Trip.com is also offering some irresistible deals for those looking to book their next overseas trip.

From Nov 28 to Dec 3, travellers can book flights, trains, cruises, tour packages and selected attractions at up to 50 per cent off.

Trip.com will also intermittently drop coupons for the website and discount codes for certain credit card users.

Both coupons and codes are first-come, first-served upon payment and require the booking to be successfully completed.

More information can be found on the Trip.com website.

Charles & Keith

If you're looking to spruce up your wardrobe for the festive season, home-grown fashion brand Charles & Keith is also having a Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, with up to 50 per cent off storewide.

A wide selection of bags, shoes and accessories is on sale both in stores and on the brand's website.

Online shoppers can also enjoy an additional 10 per cent off two selected items with the code BFCM.

Audio House

For those looking to snag some cool new electronics, home appliances and furniture, Audio House's Black Friday deals might be just what you need!

From Nov 29 to Dec 4, shoppers can enjoy up to 80 per cent off on brands like Dyson, JBL and Samsung, among many others.

They can also get $500 Audio House eCashback with every $500 spent, which can be used for any future purchases in the next 10 years.

The first 200 customers who spend $1,500 and above will also receive a complimentary SK Magic water purifier worth $1,099. Take note, however, that a one-time charge of $150 applies for delivery and installation.

Audio House will also reward those who use the National Environment Agency Climate Vouchers to offset their purchase with $600 eCashback.

The first 200 customers who are DBS or POSB cardholders can also enjoy $88 off with a minimum spend of $2,000 when opting for a 24-month instalment payment plan.

Kris+ app users can also earn 2 Miles per $1 spent at Audio House from Nov 29 to Dec 2.

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com