Black Friday sales 2020: The best fashion, home & tech deals to shop

There’s no time like now to get gift shopping with Black Friday sales (and Cyber Monday) right on our doorsteps. Or if you missed the Singles’ Day deals, this is when to click ‘Add To Cart’ for all the items you’ve been coveting.

There are the usual suspects that include mega online marketplaces Lazada and Shopee, of course, but you’ll also want to check out the likes of JD Sports, Nike and Design Orchard to snag some really good deals.

1. Amazon

For three days from Nov 27 to Nov 29, 2020, enjoy flash sales and slashed prices of up to 70 per cent off, from electronics and home appliances to toys and baby products. Think international and local brands such as Braun, Estee Lauder, Lego, Marvel, KeaBabies, ToTT Store and more.

And who doesn’t love free shipping – for purchases over $40, there’ll also be free standard delivery. Prime customers will continue to get one-day delivery on eligible items. Plus, enjoy early bird discounts up till today (Nov 26).

When: Nov 27 – 29

2. Shopee

Fab deals, Shopee Games, Daily Flash Vouchers, Daily Flash Deals and more – Shopee is all geared up to make sale shopping more fun.

You’ll also enjoy up to 30 per cent cashback, and 20 per cent off at during a Midnight Flash Sale. First-time users, you’re in luck = use code ‘SKIM1212NEW’ for $12 off a minimum purchase of $25

Look out for up to 50 per cent off brand discounts from the likes of Under Armour, Logitech and Huawei, and yep, even and one-for-one bubble tea deals from Gongcha, Hollin and more.

When: Nov 27 and 30

3. Lazada

Like its 11.11 sales, you count on great bargains for its Black Friday event. Catch discounts up to 90 per cent, vouchers, limited time specials, one-for-one specials, and more. Don’t know where to start? Check out its e-shopping guide to help you navigate the sale website, and learn how to “stack” vouchers.

Watch for an online tech show and baby fair happening on Nov 28. For fashion and staycation deals, keep your eyes peeled for Nov 29. There’ll also be brand specials on Nov 27 and 30.

When: Nov 27 – 30

4. iHerb

PHOTO: iHerb

Stock up on supplements and wellness products, because there’s a 12 per cent storewide discount (use promo code BFSALE12) happening at iHerb.

There’ll also be 50 per cent off selected beauty products, from beauty and wellness brands including Sassy Baby Products, Bye Bye Blemish, and Nim Jiom Tea.

When: Nov 25 to Dec 2

5. JD Sports

Sneakerheads, and athleisure junkies, gear up for this one. JD Sports’ Black Friday event will see up to 50 per cent off selected styles (from brands like Nike, New Balance and Adidas), and you’ll also enjoy free delivery with a minimum spend of $100.

6. ASOS

PHOTO: ASOS

ASOS has already teased us with various sales ahead of Black Friday, so you can expect fab discounts of up to 70 per cent off across 850 brands on their website, including coats, jackets, activewear, shoes and brunch-ready dresses.

Can’t wait to get shopping? You can make your way to the outlet section to shop big brands with up to 70 per cent off on their price tags.

When: Nov 27 – 30

7. Zalora

At Zalora, Black Friday sales tie in with Cyber Monday sales, which will be on from Nov 25 to 28. Expect up to 80 per cent markdown storewide for items ranging from fashion and luxury brands, to electronics, household products and health essentials.

On top of that, catch flash sales, upsized vouchers and cashbacks.

8. Design Orchard Retail

Design Orchard’s retail space is home to over 60 local brands that including Reckless Erika, Artisan of Sense, Bells & Birds and Onlewo. Support local while snagging 20 per cent off storewide, on regular-priced items, from beauty to fashion and homeware.

When: Nov 27 – 29

Design Orchard is at #01-01 250 Orchard Road, Singapore 23890.

9. Sephora

Whether you’ve got your eye on that Charlotte Tilbury palette, or shopping for a holiday gift set for your beauty junkie bestie, you’ll want to make your way to Sephora.

For Black Friday, you’ll get 15 per cent off all your beauty buys storewide, and 20 per cent off with a minimum spend of $150.

When: Nov 27

10. Nike

PHOTO: Nike Singapore

Whether you’re looking to add a new Air Max to your sneaker rotation, or score great bargains on workout gear, give Nike’s sale section a whirl.

For its Cyber Week sales, you’ll be getting extra 35 per cent off on top of markdown prices. Use the promo code ‘CYBER35’ at checkout.

When: Nov 26 – 30

11. The Outnet

PHOTO: The Outnet

The Outnet’s already one of our favourite online shopping haunts for luxury labels at discounted prices. And now it’s got us all starry-eyed with a 25 per cent markdown sitewide (except for new arrivals). Enter code ‘BLACKFRIDAY’ on checkout.

When: Now till Dec 1, 2020

12. H&M

PHOTO: H&M Singapore

Especially now that H&M Home’s holiday pop-up is here, there’s more reason to hit up the Swedish retailer.

Up till today (Nov 26), H&M is serving up discounts of 50 per cent on selected ladieswear, menswear and kidswear at all H&M stores in Singapore.

Come Black Friday weekend from Nov 27 to 29, It’s dishing out extra holiday cheer with a 20 per cent discount storewide, with a minimum spend of $70.

13. LG Electronics

PHOTO: Shopee/LG

Head to LG Electronic’s pages on Lazada and Shopee for exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, from bargains on its TVs and smart washing machines to wireless earbuds.

Cart out with up to 56 per cent off, and watch out for flash deals, available at assigned timeslots, for further discounts on selected items.

When: Nov 27 to 30, 2020

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.