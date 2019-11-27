Black Friday sales and promotions in Singapore 2019

Mark your calendars for November 29, 2019 because that’s the day we succumb to the darkest parts of ourselves, venture into the deepest parts of our wallets, and go rogue with an intensive, relentless day of shopping.

Following the Singles Day sales is Black Friday, made popular in the Unites States as a major retail event that comes after Thanksgiving.

In Singapore, it started gaining traction after the rise of online shopping, and fiery discount hunters went from stomping over each other at physical outlets to camping out in front of their computer screens.

While it’s known for the abundance of tech deals, retailers in other shopping categories from fashion to hospitality are getting in on the action as well.

After all, it sets the tone for the rest of the year-end sale season (Cyber Monday, Boxing Day, 12.12 et al).

Here is a compilation of this year’s Black Friday deals and promotions in Singapore, across every retail category.

BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS IN SINGAPORE

FASHION AND BEAUTY



Brand Promotion Sephora 15 per cent off select products when you shop online on Black Friday. Zalora Buy 2 and get 30 per cent off, with a minimum spend of $80. ASOS Outlet Up to 70 per cent off. Uniqlo Free Japanese tea towel (with a minimum spend of $80, redeemable from 22 to 28 November 2019).

Free tote bag (with a minimum spend of $120, redeemable from 29 November to 1 December 2019).

Get a Peel & Win card for every minimum spend of $60 in-stores or online.

Participate in giveaways at Uniqlo at Orchard Central on 23 November 2019, from 2pm to 4pm, and Uniqlo at VivoCity on 30 November 2019, from 2pm to 4pm. Care to Beauty Details TBA. Cotton On Details TBA.

E-COMMERCE



Shopee Up to 70 per cent off on select Marshall products.

Cashback vouchers (such as $18 off with a minimum spend of $150, and $35 off with a minimum spend of $350), available until 21 November 2019.

Brand boxes (a box worth $599 is going for $288). Amazon Deal of the Day promotions with as much as 80 per cent off on various products. Qoo10 Limited time sales and daily deals, such as 23 per cent off on Apple AirPods Gen 2.

TECHNOLOGY



Lenovo Up to $1,200 off on select laptops and PCs. HP Up to 65 per cent off for HP products from 28 November 2019.

Save even more on doorbuster deals when you’re among the first to purchase a select range of products.

TRAVEL AND HOSPITALITY



Expedia $100 off on select flights and up to 75 per cent off select hotels. Capella Singapore 20 per cent off the Best Available Rate, and $100 resort dining credits, for stays between 29 November 2019 and 31 March 2020. Yotel Up to 40 per cent off for stays from now until 31 December 2020. Trip.com Online lucky draw from now till 1 December 2019.

Daily promo codes for $40 off hotels from 25 November 2019. Kayak Travel deals include a 60 per cent discount on a Cancun resort stay, and a 65 per cent discount on a luxury beach resort stay in Jamaica. Booking.com Details TBA.

HOMEWARE



Harvey Norman Up to $474 off on laptops and desktops, up to 59 per cent off on TVs, up to 57 per cent off on laundry products, up to 52 per cent off on audio products, up to $171 off on smart wearables, up to $604 off on cameras, up to 60 per cent off on kitchen appliances, up to 70 per cent off on home appliances, and up to 75 per cent off on bedding and furniture, from 22 to 28 November 2019. Gain City Discounts such as $700 off on the Apple Macbook Pro 13” and $600 off on the Philips 50” Smart TV.

