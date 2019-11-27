Black Friday sales and promotions in Singapore 2019

Mark your calendars for November 29, 2019 because that’s the day we succumb to the darkest parts of ourselves, venture into the deepest parts of our wallets, and go rogue with an intensive, relentless day of shopping.
Following the Singles Day sales is Black Friday, made popular in the Unites States as a major retail event that comes after Thanksgiving.
In Singapore, it started gaining traction after the rise of online shopping, and fiery discount hunters went from stomping over each other at physical outlets to camping out in front of their computer screens.
While it’s known for the abundance of tech deals, retailers in other shopping categories from fashion to hospitality are getting in on the action as well.
After all, it sets the tone for the rest of the year-end sale season (Cyber Monday, Boxing Day, 12.12 et al).
Here is a compilation of this year’s Black Friday deals and promotions in Singapore, across every retail category.
BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS IN SINGAPORE
FASHION AND BEAUTY
|
Brand
|Promotion
|Sephora
|15 per cent off select products when you shop online on Black Friday.
|Zalora
|Buy 2 and get 30 per cent off, with a minimum spend of $80.
|ASOS Outlet
|Up to 70 per cent off.
|Uniqlo
|Free Japanese tea towel (with a minimum spend of $80, redeemable from 22 to 28 November 2019).
Free tote bag (with a minimum spend of $120, redeemable from 29 November to 1 December 2019).
Get a Peel & Win card for every minimum spend of $60 in-stores or online.
Participate in giveaways at Uniqlo at Orchard Central on 23 November 2019, from 2pm to 4pm, and Uniqlo at VivoCity on 30 November 2019, from 2pm to 4pm.
|Care to Beauty
|Details TBA.
|Cotton On
|Details TBA.
E-COMMERCE
|
Shopee
|Up to 70 per cent off on select Marshall products.
Cashback vouchers (such as $18 off with a minimum spend of $150, and $35 off with a minimum spend of $350), available until 21 November 2019.
Brand boxes (a box worth $599 is going for $288).
|Amazon
|Deal of the Day promotions with as much as 80 per cent off on various products.
|Qoo10
|Limited time sales and daily deals, such as 23 per cent off on Apple AirPods Gen 2.
TECHNOLOGY
|
Lenovo
|Up to $1,200 off on select laptops and PCs.
|HP
|Up to 65 per cent off for HP products from 28 November 2019.
Save even more on doorbuster deals when you’re among the first to purchase a select range of products.
TRAVEL AND HOSPITALITY
|
Expedia
|$100 off on select flights and up to 75 per cent off select hotels.
|Capella Singapore
|20 per cent off the Best Available Rate, and $100 resort dining credits, for stays between 29 November 2019 and 31 March 2020.
|Yotel
|Up to 40 per cent off for stays from now until 31 December 2020.
|Trip.com
|Online lucky draw from now till 1 December 2019.
Daily promo codes for $40 off hotels from 25 November 2019.
|Kayak
|Travel deals include a 60 per cent discount on a Cancun resort stay, and a 65 per cent discount on a luxury beach resort stay in Jamaica.
|Booking.com
|Details TBA.
HOMEWARE
|
Harvey Norman
|Up to $474 off on laptops and desktops, up to 59 per cent off on TVs, up to 57 per cent off on laundry products, up to 52 per cent off on audio products, up to $171 off on smart wearables, up to $604 off on cameras, up to 60 per cent off on kitchen appliances, up to 70 per cent off on home appliances, and up to 75 per cent off on bedding and furniture, from 22 to 28 November 2019.
|Gain City
|Discounts such as $700 off on the Apple Macbook Pro 13” and $600 off on the Philips 50” Smart TV.
FASHION & BEAUTY
Get 15 per cent off on select products during Black Friday when you shop online at Sephora.
At Zalora, buy two, and get 30 per cent off at checkout, with a minimum spend of $80. ASOS Outlet is also offering up to 70 per cent off on select items.
While Uniqlo’s upcoming sale from 22 November to 1 December 2019 is in celebration of its 10-year anniversary, it falls during the Black Friday period.
Among the deals you can enjoy include a free Japanese tea towel (with a minimum spend of $80, redeemable from 22 to 28 November 2019), and a free tote bag (with a minimum spend of $120, redeemable from 29 November to 1 December 2019). Additionally, get a Peel & Win card for every minimum spend of $60 in-stores or online, and stand to win vouchers and Uniqlo products. Head to Uniqlo at Orchard Central on 23 November 2019, from 2pm to 4pm, and Uniqlo at VivoCity on 30 November 2019, from 2pm to 4pm, to participate in games and giveaways with Kiss92 DJs Joshua Simon and Jillian Lim. E-COMMERCE Shopee is offering an early Black Friday sale for Marshall products with up to 70 per cent off, as well as a slew of cashback vouchers (such as $18 off with a minimum spend of $150, and $35 off with a minimum spend of $350), available until 21 November 2019. Brand boxes (a box worth $599 is going for $288) are also up for grabs. Get in on the Deal of the Day promotions at Amazon, where you can snag an array of items from books to appliances at as much as 80 per cent off. Don’t forget to look out for Qoo10’s limited time sales and daily deals before the big event on 28 November 2019. Get 23 per cent off on Apple AirPods Gen 2, 48 per cent off the Spartan S10 Max Cordless Handheld Vacuum, or 15 per cent off Grab ride vouchers. TECHNOLOGY From 28 November 2019, get up to 65 per cent off for HP products. You can save $400 on the HP Envy x360 Laptop, and enjoy $700 off the HP Envy 17t Laptop. Save even more on doorbuster deals when you’re among the first to purchase a select range of products. For instance, be the first to purchase the HP Spectre x360 Laptop (retailing at $1,149.99) at 4pm on 29 November 2019 to get it for $800. Lenovo is also counting down to the big sale. In the meantime, it’s offering major discounts with a pre-Black Friday sale, where you stand to save up to $1,200 on select laptops and PCs. For instance, get a 21 per cent discount on the ThinkPad X395 and the ThinkPad E495 with free upgrades. TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY Install the Expedia mobile app and redeem vouchers for $100 off on select flights and up to 75 per cent off on select hotels. Use your coupon codes during checkout on the app to receive 2x Expedia Rewards points. From now till 1 December 2019, you can also take part in an online lucky draw at Trip.com and stand to win a variety of discount vouchers such as 10 per cent off airport transfers and 10 per cent off hotel bookings. It will also be releasing daily promo codes for $40 off hotels at 3pm from 25 November 2019. Receive up to 40 per cent off when you book a stay at Yotel, and save another 12 per cent when you join Club@Yotel—promotions that are available for all room types for stays from now until 31 December 2020. Get 20 per cent off the Best Available Rate, and $100 resort dining credits, when you make a booking to stay anytime between 29 November 2019 and 31 March 2020 at Capella Singapore. Lastly, find the best Black Friday travel deals through Kayak, which is currently offering a 60 per cent discount on a Cancun resort stay, and a 65 per cent discount on a luxury beach resort stay in Jamaica. HOMEWARE From 22 to 28 November 2019, Harvey Norman is offering up to $474 off on laptops and desktops, up to 59 per cent off on TVs, up to 57 per cent off on cleaning and laundry products, up to 52 per cent off on audio products, up to $171 off on smart wearables, up to $604 off on cameras, up to 60 per cent off on kitchen appliances, up to 70 per cent off on home appliances, and up to 75 per cent off on bedding and furniture. Expect major discounts at Gain City as well, such as $700 off the Apple Macbook Pro 13”, $600 off the Philips 50” Smart TV, and more. Guess it’s time to find out what you really, really want this Black Friday and get shopping online. This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.
Read also
Read also
Read also
More about
Lifestyle
shopping
Deals and promotions
Among the deals you can enjoy include a free Japanese tea towel (with a minimum spend of $80, redeemable from 22 to 28 November 2019), and a free tote bag (with a minimum spend of $120, redeemable from 29 November to 1 December 2019).
Additionally, get a Peel & Win card for every minimum spend of $60 in-stores or online, and stand to win vouchers and Uniqlo products.
Head to Uniqlo at Orchard Central on 23 November 2019, from 2pm to 4pm, and Uniqlo at VivoCity on 30 November 2019, from 2pm to 4pm, to participate in games and giveaways with Kiss92 DJs Joshua Simon and Jillian Lim.
E-COMMERCE
Shopee is offering an early Black Friday sale for Marshall products with up to 70 per cent off, as well as a slew of cashback vouchers (such as $18 off with a minimum spend of $150, and $35 off with a minimum spend of $350), available until 21 November 2019.
Brand boxes (a box worth $599 is going for $288) are also up for grabs.
Get in on the Deal of the Day promotions at Amazon, where you can snag an array of items from books to appliances at as much as 80 per cent off.
Don’t forget to look out for Qoo10’s limited time sales and daily deals before the big event on 28 November 2019.
Get 23 per cent off on Apple AirPods Gen 2, 48 per cent off the Spartan S10 Max Cordless Handheld Vacuum, or 15 per cent off Grab ride vouchers.
TECHNOLOGY
From 28 November 2019, get up to 65 per cent off for HP products.
You can save $400 on the HP Envy x360 Laptop, and enjoy $700 off the HP Envy 17t Laptop.
Save even more on doorbuster deals when you’re among the first to purchase a select range of products.
For instance, be the first to purchase the HP Spectre x360 Laptop (retailing at $1,149.99) at 4pm on 29 November 2019 to get it for $800.
Lenovo is also counting down to the big sale.
In the meantime, it’s offering major discounts with a pre-Black Friday sale, where you stand to save up to $1,200 on select laptops and PCs.
For instance, get a 21 per cent discount on the ThinkPad X395 and the ThinkPad E495 with free upgrades.
TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY
Install the Expedia mobile app and redeem vouchers for $100 off on select flights and up to 75 per cent off on select hotels.
Use your coupon codes during checkout on the app to receive 2x Expedia Rewards points.
From now till 1 December 2019, you can also take part in an online lucky draw at Trip.com and stand to win a variety of discount vouchers such as 10 per cent off airport transfers and 10 per cent off hotel bookings.
It will also be releasing daily promo codes for $40 off hotels at 3pm from 25 November 2019.
Receive up to 40 per cent off when you book a stay at Yotel, and save another 12 per cent when you join Club@Yotel—promotions that are available for all room types for stays from now until 31 December 2020.
Get 20 per cent off the Best Available Rate, and $100 resort dining credits, when you make a booking to stay anytime between 29 November 2019 and 31 March 2020 at Capella Singapore.
Lastly, find the best Black Friday travel deals through Kayak, which is currently offering a 60 per cent discount on a Cancun resort stay, and a 65 per cent discount on a luxury beach resort stay in Jamaica.
HOMEWARE
From 22 to 28 November 2019, Harvey Norman is offering up to $474 off on laptops and desktops, up to 59 per cent off on TVs, up to 57 per cent off on cleaning and laundry products, up to 52 per cent off on audio products, up to $171 off on smart wearables, up to $604 off on cameras, up to 60 per cent off on kitchen appliances, up to 70 per cent off on home appliances, and up to 75 per cent off on bedding and furniture.
Expect major discounts at Gain City as well, such as $700 off the Apple Macbook Pro 13”, $600 off the Philips 50” Smart TV, and more.
Guess it’s time to find out what you really, really want this Black Friday and get shopping online.
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.