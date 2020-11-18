Black Friday sales and promotions in Singapore 2020

Mark your calendars for Nov 27, 2020 because that’s the day we succumb to the darkest parts of ourselves, venture into the deepest parts of our wallets, and indulge in a relentless day of shopping.

Following the Singles Day sales is Black Friday, made popular in the United States as a major retail event that comes right after Thanksgiving.

In Singapore, it started gaining traction after the rise of online shopping, as fiery discount hunters went from stomping over each other at physical outlets to camping out in front of their computer screens.

While it’s known for the abundance of tech deals, retailers in other shopping categories from fashion to hospitality are getting in on the action as well. After all, it sets the tone for the rest of the year-end sale season (Cyber Monday, Boxing Day, 12.12 etc).

Here is a compilation of this year’s Black Friday deals and promotions in Singapore that you should look out for.

Best Black Friday deals in Singapore

Fashion and Beauty

Brand Promotion Sephora From 15 per cent off select products when you shop online on Black Friday Zalora Up to 70 per cent off storewide Asos Up to 70 per cent off storewide Care to Beauty TBA Cotton On TBA Watsons $24 off minimum spending of $120 using promo code ‘24BLACK19’

$12 evoucher with minimum $100 nett spent

Up to 30per cent off black face masks

Up to 60 per cent off black beauty products

Up to 40 per cent off charcoal products

Buy one get one free promotions

Free 300ml Bodum Joycup travel mug with minimum $180 spent

Beauty junkies, listen up! Sephora is running a 15 per cent discount on everything on their website for Black Friday alongside other promotions.

Just a PSA: Fenty Beauty’s mattemoiselle plush matte lipstick is currently for sale at only $14.50. You know what to do.

At Zalora, Black Friday sales tie in with Cyber Monday sales, which will be on from Nov 25 to 28. Expect a 70 per cent markdown storewide for items ranging from fashion, electronics, household products and health essentials.

From Nov 27 to 30, ASOS will have big discounts across 850 brands on their website, including coats, jackets, sneakers, suits, heels, and Instagram-ready party dresses.

But if you can’t wait until then, you can always head straight to the outlet section (where it’s always Black Friday) and shop big brands with up to 70 per cent off on their price tags.

Care to Beauty and Cotton On may have yet to announce the exact promotion they’re having, but Black Friday’s definitely happening — just take a look at the countdown timer on their websites.

Care to Beauty has also given shoppers a glimpse of the brands that will go on sale on Nov 27, while Cotton On promises customers massive savings and stacks of surprises at their best event yet.

If you can’t wait, sign up for both mailing lists for first dibs into their Black Friday sales items.

E-commerce

Brand Promotion Shopee TBA Lazada TBA Qoo10 Masks from $1.99, pants and leggings at $6.90, 1-for-1 promotions Amazon TBA, shop early deals from Nov 20

As part of the Black Friday sales, Qoo10 is offering major discounts across all categories of goods throughout November. Called Black November ID Festival, the shopping website is dropping a tonne of promotions for fashion, cosmetics, food, technology and more.

While Shopee and Lazada have yet to announce their Black Friday sales, we’re pretty sure the e-commerce giants will be releasing more info nearer to the date — perhaps, they’re still overwhelmed with 11.11 orders.

Technology

Brand Promotion Gain City Discounts such as $300 off on the Lenovo IdeaPad 14” and $500 off on the Philips 70” 4K Android TV E1 Personal Audio Singapore 20per cent off on selected Audio-Technica products using promo code ‘BLACK FRIDAY 2020’ at check-out

Black Friday comes early at Gain City and E1 Personal Audio Singapore, as the brands have already started knocking down prices for their products. Be spoiled for choice at Gain City, where you can choose between heavily-discounted PCs, TVs, fridges and, practically, any household item you can think of.

Thinking of upgrading your earphones or headphones instead? E1 Personal Audio Singapore’s the place to go. We’d recommend you to be quick as some of their products are already sold out.

Other promotions to look out for

Brand Promotion Far East Flora Up to 50 per cent off selected flowers Ion Orchard 1-for-1 deals, complimentary gifts, and up to 50 per cent off selected products Hong Kong Disneyland 45 per cent off on room bookings at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel and Disney Explorers Lodge

If you’re one of those lucky people who are travelling to Hong Kong under the Air Travel Bubble scheme, this Hong Kong Disneyland promo would probably come in handy because you could save some moolah after spending a bomb on Covid-19 tests and flight tickets.

But if you’re staying in Singapore, you might want to consider hopping over to Ion Orchard to feast your travel blues away with promos such as 1-for-1 lunch sets and bubble tea deals, among many others.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.