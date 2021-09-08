Blackpink Jisoo's favourite rose-infused skincare range and other September beauty picks

Dior Prestige Le Sucre De Gommage, $160

I’ve tried my fair share of luxury beauty products and often, the emphasis is either on the packaging or the formulation, but Le Sucre De Gommage is luxury from beginning to end. The hefty glass jar with a beautiful gold scoop is just the start.

The scrub, with its fine sugar micro-crystals that melt into a nourishing mask texture after massaging, is devoid of the dry, uncomfortable effect that some exfoliants leave.

Le Sucre De Gommage is part of Dior’s Prestige series which has found a fan in Blackpink Jisoo (she uses the range’s serum — Le Micro-Serum De Rose Yeux Advanced.)

Available at Sephora and Tangs.

MT Metatron MT Prominent Essence, $167.90

The star product of the Japanese brand’s whitening line, this essence contains a vitamin C derivative that is rich in antioxidants, and has high stability and permeability.

This variant penetrates our skin 10 times faster than other vitamin C derivatives, and helps to moisturise, balance sebum secretion and fight inflammation. Despite its thicker consistency, it absorbs quickly. After three weeks of use, my skin looks more translucent than usual.

Available at Isetan

Guerlain Abeille Royal Advanced Youth Watery Oil, $145

I’ve always found facial oils to be too cloying, and dislike that “greasy pan” feeling – but this is a game changer. This silky formula absorbs quickly sans greasiness, and keeps skin hydrated through the night.

My other favourite part is the soothing honey scent, crafted by Guerlain’s master perfumer Thierry Wasser.

Available at Sephora and Metro.

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow in Nearly Neutral, $33

It’s my first time experimenting with liquid eyeshadow, and I had doubts about whether it would amplify the creases on my lids, and take too long to set. However, this weightless, liquid-to-powder eyeshadow put all my doubts to rest.

It blends seamlessly to impart a long-lasting, waterproof and crease-resistant colour. One caveat: Work quickly before it sets to powder for that soft, satin finish.

Available at Sephora.

Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair 2-in-1 Serum in Cream, $140

If you don’t like the heaviness of most night creams, try this light serum in cream that contains a quadruple lipid complex and hyaluronic acid to replenish the skin barrier.

Another key ingredient is mondo grass root that helps to balance skin’s microbiome. It also has a light scent derived from rice and green tea – ingredients that plump and soften skin.

Available at Sephora.

111Skin Concentrates, $260

I am a four-week skincare programme convert, as I typically see results at the two-week mark. However, I was initially sceptical of 111Skin Concentrates’ lofty claims. So imagine my pleasant surprise when I wake up to brighter, more even skin after three continuous nights of use.

Thanks to its natural blend of citric, tartaric and lactic acids, this lightweight seven-day programme with five targeted systems – Reparative, Clarity, Intensive, Treatment and Radiance – takes the place of serum for a week, and is gentle enough on my sensitive skin.

Available at Net-a-porter.com and Metro.

Penhaligon’s The Coveted Duchess Rose Eau de Parfum, $420

From Penhaligon’s Portraits line, this perfume is a tease. At first sniff, the mandarin top note gives off a subtly sweet scent. Smell it again and rose centifolia and damascene rose have set in to give a floral heart.

My favourite part? The sensual hint of musky wood that lingers on me after hours have passed.

Available at Penhaligon’s Singapore and Escentials

