Blackpink's Jennie gets a customised Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

STUTTGART/SEOUL - As part of Porsche’s ‘Sonderwunsch’ (German for special request) programme, Porsche Korea has collaborated with K-pop star Jennie of Blackpink fame on the ‘Taycan 4S Cross Turismo for Jennie Ruby Jane’.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

For Jennie, being able to collaborate intensively on her own personal Porsche was ‘an amazing experience’.

On the exterior of the Taycan, understatement was a deliberate choice. In contrast with the metallic black exterior the wheel rims come in an exclusive design and are painted in Mesissenblue.

Make no mistake, her band may be named Blackpink but Jennie seems to have taken a fancy to the shade of blue while constructing her dream car. The colour was first seen on the Porsche 356, and was a standard offering up till the end of the 1950s. Since 2007 however it’s been part of the brand’s ‘Paint to Sample’ programme that lets customers select any colour they fancy for their vehicle.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The scuff plates in the front bear her name while her nickname ‘NiNi’ can be seen on the rear scuff plates.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

PHOTO: CarBuyer

At Jennie’s request, the Porsche typography of the current 911 was used. The logo projector in the front doors also projects a cloud designed by Jennie onto the ground.

“I’m especially proud of having designed the visualisation of the clouds. I spend a lot of time travelling around the world – the sky and the clouds are my travelling companions and a beautiful symbol of these unique experiences. This is why I feel a special connection to them and am so passionate about photographing these nature motifs,’ she shares.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

On the interior, the seats and the top part of the dashboard are in Crayon while Meissenblue accents can be seen on the door panel trim, the borders of the air vents, the cup holders, and the top centre marking of the steering wheel rim.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.