'Block' your calendar, here's all you need to know to snag these limited-edition CNY LEGO builds and e-Vouchers

The season of auspicious gifts, tasty goodies and festive decorations is here - a joyous time when vibrant splashes of red ornaments which signify luck adorn the streets and homes of Singapore.

And if you're looking for somewhere to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) holidays, you're in luck.

Suntec City is hosting a fantastical event in partnership with LEGO this CNY, where you can get limited-edition LEGO builds and redeem exclusive rewards! Located at the Atrium of Tower 1 and 2, the event boasts exciting game stations, photo opportunities and captivating performances.

Before your next visit to Suntec City, check out this comprehensive guide on huat's up for grabs and how to snag them in time for the Chinese New Year. Read on to learn more.

Embark on the Long Quest for Wisdom

Build your own epic adventure in the Long Quest for Wisdom. Your legendary mission? Venture to three different points of interest to help Dan the Longevity Dragon track down his missing golden orbs. Plus, you'll be able to win attractive rewards at the end of your journey!

Here's what you need to do:

Collect as many 'Lucky Bubbles' as you can at the Auspicious Lucky Bubbles station Build a LEGO® bridge at the Bridge of Rushing Rapids station Test your drumming skills at the Drum up the Dragon station

Finishing these tasks will grant you three completion stamps, which will score you a LEGO Pineapple build (for children), or a $10 LEGO voucher you can use on-site (limited redemptions daily).

That's not all - if you're keen-eyed and spot the golden pearls hidden within the event space, you will stand a chance to win a festive LEGO set!

If you've never had a knack for spotting hidden easter eggs, don't despair: the pop-up event houses a retail section where you can purchase LEGO's Spring Festival sets - no detective skills required.

And if you spend at least $88 on LEGO merchandise here, you can select a four-in-one Opera Singer build to a Dan the Dragon build to add to your collection.

Before you leave with your treasures, make sure to check out all the photo spots. Snap a picture with the impressive six-metre-tall dragon exhibit or bring home a photo printout taken at the photo booth.

Stock up for the new year at the mall

While you're here, why not get your CNY shopping done at the same time? There's a multitude of shops that are currently offering promotions you can make the most of.

Redeem a complimentary Yusheng at Cou Cou Hot Pot Brew Tea & Tea Me Tea when you reserve early (before Feb 4) or order a Pot of Goodies to go at PUTIEN and score yourself a complimentary Mazu Mee Sua Gift Box (promotion runs til Feb 24).

Elevate your new year look by swinging by Chomel or Ray-Ban for chic accessories. Spend $88 at Chomel and get a pair of Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings for free! And if you happen to get slick new shades at Ray-Ban, you'll get complimentary red packets and $150 off eyewear (promotion ends Jan 28).

Here's the kicker - you can double your haul with Suntec City rewards, when you hit the minimum spend(s) within two same-day receipts. The redeemable rewards include:

A set of eight red packets with a minimum spend of $88

Additional $10 Suntec City e-Voucher with a minimum spend of $188

Additional LEGO Red Crowned Cranes build with a minimum spend of $288

Additional $15 Suntec City e-Voucher with a minimum spend of $288 (for Citi Mastercard holders only)

Suntec+ members can also gain access to exclusive member benefits this festive season:

Jan 25 to 31 $8 flash sales from participating merchants like Paradise Dynasty, Hair Plus Korean Salon, Delifrance and Cou Cou Hot Pot Brew Tea & Tea Me Tea and more.

Feb 7 (Members' Day) Earn four times the points when you spend a minimum of $20. Citi Cardmembers receive $10 Citi e-Voucher with a minimum spend of $180.



Find out more about a Suntec+ membership at this link here.

Revel in the festivities

Soak in the lively mood by checking out the glistening CNY-themed decorations and zodiac readings at Suntec City.

If you're curious about your fortune this year, 12 zodiac reading panels will be on display from now till Feb 25 at Suntec City Level 2 (near the Authorised Mi store).

Pose with the life-size LEGO zodiac animals at this exhibit and don't forget to check the auspicious timings for your zodiac to head to the Fountain of Wealth. Psst, it's from Feb 10 to 24!

As you're shopping around the mall, don't miss out on the thrilling Lion Dance performances. Keep an eye out for them and delight in the lively ambience as you follow the troupe across multiple mall locations.

Lion Dance Performance dates and locations:

Jan 27 and Feb 3 2.30pm - 2.40pm Atrium Tower 1 and 2

Feb 15 11.30am Atrium (Convention Centre)



Everything is awesome at Suntec City

Whether you're dropping by to stock up on some CNY goodies, scoring yourself some exclusive LEGO merchandise or simply basking in the joyous atmosphere, Suntec City has a myriad of activities for everyone this CNY.

Visit this link for more information.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Suntec City.

