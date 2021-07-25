A Bloodhound Mary please bartender, and one for my dog

LONDON - A bar in London is serving up drinks to a new breed of booze hounds, offering "puptails" such as a Bloodhound Mary or Barkarita to dogs brought along by their owners for a drink.

"I think everyone wants to have a life. When you are a dog carer, dog parent, you do feel quite bad if you leave them alone," said Jamie Swan, who opened the "After Bark" bar and cafe in June.

It serves plant-based refreshments and snacks to those for whom man's best friend can also be a drinking partner.

The dog drinks skip the alcohol, but the canines can enjoy a "Howlapaw Sling" of raw carrot juice or a "Great Expawlor" tray full of shots of apple and raw beet juices.

Owners and their pets can also share Lick & Mix treats.

"You can have them yourself. You could share them with your dog," Swan said.

Sharing a social life as well as hometime with pets is a way to ease the anxiety some families are feeling after the changes brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, she said. "Especially with problems at the moment, with separation anxiety being an issue for people who have welcomed dogs into their lives."

After Bark is the latest venture from the "Barkney Wick" dog and human community centre in the capital's Hackney Wick area.

On Thursday (July 22) evening, many customers were new owners who had adopted their pets during lockdown.

Abigail Davis adopted Coco the pug after working from home left her feeling she could give the dog the attention it needed. Labrador Bertie was picked up by owners Tom and Laurence in February for the same reason.

"I'm a huge fan of cocktails... so love to come down here Thursday, Friday, and also it's so nice to be able to bring him along and know that he can enjoy himself in a relaxed atmosphere," said Dom Moore.

For those who think whining and dining together is a step too far, the centre also offers dog day-care services and a cafe in the daytime until the doors to After Bark open.