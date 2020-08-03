This blowtorch experiment shows that face masks are effective against the coronavirus

When the World Health Organization first recommended that everyone should wear a face mask, be it surgical or cloth, as long as they are in public, it was met with much resistance around the world.

Of course, for us here in Singapore, wearing a face mask has been compulsory for quite some time. But if you are sceptical on how effective masks really are in curbing the spread of Covid-19, this experiment conducted by YouTuber Uncle Rob might convince you of their efficacy.

He kicks off his video by first determining how far spit or the droplets from a cough travel in the air by spitting out a mouthful of a drink. Estimating this to be about eight feet (2.4 metres), this is the starting point for his series of tests where he would fire "droplets" towards a mannequin head, which has a lighted propane torch fixed next to it.

Uncle Rob and his coronavirus gun PHOTO: Screengrab/ Uncle Rob YouTube

Next, he looks for an aerosol spray that can spray droplets at the same distance and decides to use a starter fluid spray. He then attaches a spray paint handle on it and fixes it to a hollowed-out mannequin head to create a "coronavirus gun" that simulates a person coughing or sneezing. Kind of ingenious, we think.

The premise of how his entire experiment works is this: If the starter fluid droplets are able to travel through the air and reach the propane torch, the mannequin head next to it will be engulfed in flames.

Uncle Rob then fires the 'gun' from a distance, with and without a surgical mask over it to see if there is a difference in whether the droplets reach the blowtorch.

The coronavirus is said to be about 120 nanometres in diameter. In the video, Uncle Rob's starter fluid molecules are about 0.56 nanometres in diameter, smaller than the Covid-19 virus. The logic is that if the starter fluid droplets can't pass through the mask, the coronavirus particles won't be able to either.

He starts at the eight-feet mark, and both with and without the mask, no flames are produced when he fires the gun to simulate a cough.

When 'coughing' at six feet without a mask, flames are produced. PHOTO: Screengrab/ Uncle Rob YouTube

However, at six feet away, the results are different. With a mask on, the 'cough' doesn't have any effect. But without the mask the spray ignites the blowtorch.

At a four feet distance, the mask manages to still effectively contain the droplets, but without the mask, the fire is ignited with every 'cough'.

Perhaps it is most convincing when Uncle Rob positions the gun at just two feet away. Amazingly with the mask on, nothing happens but without the mask, the flames are so strong that both mannequin heads are set on fire.

He then tries again at closer distances and the results are similar — nothing happens when the mask is on but when the mask is off, it's flames galore.

He ends his video saying, "I've proven definitely whether masks work or not. Make your own decision, but I think I'm going to wear one."

While not the most scientific in nature, we think it is a rather compelling visual of how the danger levels increase by leaps and bounds when you don't have a mask on.

