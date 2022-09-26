BlueSG expands its fleet of EVs with 500 Opel Corsa-e electric cars

SINGAPORE - Singaporean electric car-sharing company BlueSG has taken to Facebook in announcing its addition of 500 Opel Corsa-e electric cars to its fleet.

The new Corsa-e would cost an estimated $80 million in total, or $160,000 for each car at the current certificate of entitlement (COE) prices.It will be Spanish-made and have four doors, two more than its current Italian-made BlueCars that are currently available for car-sharing.

A BlueSG spokesperson said that “200 or so new Opel cars are on the way”, and the company aims to have about 1,000 cars on the roads by December 2022. Currently, there are about 800 two-door compact BlueCars on the roads in Singapore.

BlueSG is a Singaporean company providing electric car sharing and electric car charging services. Announced in September 2017, the company, a subsidiary of Goldbell, launched its services in December 2017 with 30 charging stations and 90 all-electric Bolloré electric cars for public use on a paid subscription basis.

In October 2021, local engineering group Goldbell acquired BlueSG from French transportation giant Bolloré Group and has since pledged to invest about $70 million up to 2026 in its car-sharing services.

Currently, BlueSG is charging $8 per month for a basic membership with rental rates of $0.42 per minute. Premium membership starts at $18 per month with a similar per minute rental charge, however, you do get 40 minutes of free usage per month.

Based on BlueSG’s current rental charges, it would cost an estimated $12.60 for a half-hour drive, not taking into account its monthly membership fees. Rental rates for the new cars are expected to be higher but prices are not known as of now.

