BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 216i M Sport delivers same comfort without compromising on performance

Down on power by a razor-thin margin, BMW's 216i Active Tourer meticulously delivers the same, sumptuous creature comforts without notable compromises in performance.

Although the number 16 has actually resided in the House of BMW for decades (the E21 3 Series was already offered in '316' guise, while its successor properly introduced a '316i'), it has arguably exploded in popularity locally over the last decade.

From the 116i hatch and 216i Gran Coupe to the most recent X1 sDrive16i, members of BMW's 'Club 16' enjoy lavish attention from Singaporean motorists because their powertrains allow them to be classified with traditionally cheaper Category A COEs. Now, the growing crew is welcoming a not-so-new member - one that has historically been one of its strongest and most well-loved anchors: The 216i Active Tourer.

The same heart, beating just slightly less quickly

Objectively speaking, the only significant difference to note with the 216i is that it now commands less power - 121bhp - compared to the 134bhp of the 218i that launched this generation of 2 Series Active Tourers.

To translate for the number-obsessed: The car now takes 10.1 seconds to complete the century sprint, compared to nine seconds flat previously. Top speed resultantly falls from 214km/h to 206km/h, too, if you really must know.

To say that this is the only difference, though, is no hyperbole. The turbocharged inline-three engine is the same one as before, mated to the same, snappy seven-speed transmission. Most impressively, it maintains peak torque at a very healthy 230Nm (remember that this is still a mini-MPV).

With the car's M Sport trim, a dedicated paddle shifter-activated Boost function when in Sport mode even provides an additional accelerative burst for up to 10 seconds, for you to experience the full might of the engine. Nice.

Because peak torque is also available from a low 1,500rpm, the car's eagerness to get going doesn't feel diminished from before when behind the wheel. As you bear down the CTE, the 216i Active Tourer is still very adept at getting up to, then easily holding Lane 1 speeds, even if it takes a bit longer to reach three digits on paper.

Considering how popular the first-generation 2 Series Active Tourer was in Singapore, it's worth pointing out that the gap in power between the 218i and 216i (the former is no longer listed for sale) has been drastically narrowed this time round.

The previous 216i only had 107bhp and 190Nm of torque, against the 218i's 134bhp and 220Nm. Taken as such, the performance compromise for the entry point to 2 Series Active Tourer ownership is far lower than before now.

No compromises inside and out

As for what greets you as you set eyes on the car, squint and you'll see that the '8' has been replaced by a '6' on the lower right hand corner of the car's tailgate. Again, that's where it ends. In M Sport guise, every final inch of the mini-MPV is just as it was before - down to its 18-inch light alloy rims and Continental PremiumContact 6 tyres.

One year objectively isn't a long time in the auto world, but that's still sufficient time to sit with and ponder the design of a car. With its taller and blunter nose, narrowed head and taillights, flushed door handles and smoother lines overall, the 2 Series Active Tourer's sheet metal is ageing nicely. The M Sport front and rear aprons add some visual edge, too, without taking things over the top.

Even better is the unchanged - and thus uncompromised - standard equipment list on the car. The eagle-eyed folk who click assiduously through our photosets may notice that this doesn't have a panoramic sunroof (nor a head-up display, and augmented reality navigation) - but those were part of the Launch Edition, which was a $9,000 optional extra (back then). In essence, there really is zero feature-loss.

Running BMW OS 8, the crisp and colourful 10.25-inch digital driver's display offers up to three content layout modes.

Screen sizes on the stunning Curved Display remain as they were on the 218i, and you still get premium touches that are both gratifying (who can resist ambient lighting?) and nifty (a wireless charging tray that will hold a, well, unfolded Galaxy Z Fold).

One of our favourites is the Comfort Access: Based on your proximity, the car unlocks and locks itself without you touching it or the key as long as it's in your pocket. It's not unique or complex as a feature, but makes the car just that bit more pleasant to live with as a result.

OS 8 remains a slight point of contention in modern BMWs (is it dizzyingly, or delightfully dazzling?), but I personally remain in the camp that enjoys having measured expanse over brevity. The system's components are fairly intuitive and well-synergised once you wrap your head around them, and besides, one is often hooked up via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto anyway. Connectivity for both remains wireless in the 216i.

The same 'grown hatchback'-likeness

Likewise, the 216i Active Tourer continues to deliver driving engagement that skews more towards hatchback than mini-MPV.

The 2 Series Active Tourer impresses by driving and handling like a hatchback rather than mini-MPV.

Consistent with its other siblings of different body types, the driving position is set up nicely, and its steering, while lighter in feel than the BMW-average, is still decently responsive to driver inputs. There is no getting around the car's proportions - you sit quite high up - but that does translate to a nice, elevated view out onto the road ahead.

In turn, this enhances appreciation for how planted the car feels even when taking bends at speed; there's far less body roll than one might expect of something its stature. This is almost certainly aided by the Adaptive M Suspension in this M Sport trim (now the only trim level available with the model) - although that does mean that the ride is just that bit stiffer than some may like in an ostensibly family-oriented car.

Although offered only in M Sport trim now, the Active Tourer is still a largely comfortable family-mover.

Having said that, the 216i Active Tourer is by no measure uncomfortable to ride in, and still copes capably with most road surfaces and bumps. Furthermore, given how aerodynamic its current body is, its cabin maintains a remarkable sense of quiet at speed, well insulated from wind noise.

Not just alluring in theory, but also in substance

It took nearly no time to conclude that the new 2 Series Active Tourer was a vastly improved machine when it was launched as the 218i just over a year ago.

In 216i form now, the car delivers effectively zero cutbacks from that variant by retaining all of the qualities we've loved from the outset.

In 216i form, the 2 Series Active Tourer's compromises in power are barely noticeable, even as it continues to delight with its premium factor .

The only catch? It should be more alluring in theory because of its Category A COE, but given our price climate today, the 216i Active Tourer is asking for the same amount of money that the Category B-classified 218i retailed for a year ago. On the flip side, one might want to ponder the question of whether that extra 13bhp - if the 218i were still available - would have been worth an extra $20,000.

Above all, the 2 Series Active Tourer's key strengths - a surprising level of driver engagement, dollops of refinement and an airy, spacious and expensive-feeling cabin - still stand strong against a dip in power that the average motorist is unlikely to notice.

In fact, if you're willing to opt out of the crossover-madness, it may just be the most well-rounded among the entry points to BMW ownership today.

