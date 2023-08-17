BMW 3 Series Sedan 318i M Sport offers new infotainment system and quality drive for young families

Facelift (What's New)

Redesigned grille, head lights, and front and rear bumpers

New BMW Curved Display running BMW's Operating System 8

After spending the last few days with the Ford Ranger and the Maxus MIFA 9, driving off in this facelifted BMW 3 Series feels like a great breath of fresh air.

Its total length, at 4,713mm, allows it to offer enough space for four, but remains short enough so that this storyteller remains unfazed by any of the curbs around a multi-storey ramp.

And there's plenty more reasons still why this could be the ideal car for the Singaporean family.

Sharp looks

Let's start with the looks, which now strike just the right balance between muscularity and elegance, perfect for a compact executive sedan. At the front, this 3 Series has lost some of the distinctiveness of its predecessor thanks to the removal of that kink in its head lights.

This, however, is made up for by the adoption of a more prominent grille (now with vertical slats that come in pairs). The redesigned black elements in the front and rear bumper also give the car a cleaner look when compared to the standalone T-shaped items that graced either corner of the car from before.

Soothing cabin

But step inside and the changes are more apparent.

The separate 12.3-inch information display and 10.25-inch infotainment screen of before have now been merged into a single curved display as we have seen in BMW's other larger vehicles. So, while the digital instrument cluster still measures 12.3-inches across, this screen is now paired with a 14.9-inch control display.

This curved display also now runs BMW's Operating System 8, so accessing the connectivity features of this 3 Series is now easier than ever. Need to check the weather, news, or call on BMW's Personal Assistant? All these are now accessible right from a common menu.

The entire system is easy to use enough, following a little familiarisation to get you used to the number of tiles on offer, and as a bonus, it was the fastest system in recent memory when it came to linking up with my phone via Bluetooth.

Having said that, I think the move of the air-conditioning controls away from physical buttons into the infotainment system itself as has been done here is a step backwards for general ease of use.

Stout performance

It's a good thing then, that BMW has not altered another much-loved feature of the previous 3 Series: The drivetrain.

Continuing to serve duty here is the 2.0-litre four-cylinder of before. Offering a total of 154bhp and 250Nm of torque, it's well-muted, plays a pleasing soundtrack all through the rev range, and comes paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that just always seems to know exactly which gear you have in mind.

All this makes the car's high ride comfort and well-weighted steering wheel just all the easier to appreciate. Only the hard headrests on the front seats, and the low resistance offered by the brake pedal, really manage blunt the overall driving experience here.

Sensible Sedan

At $306,888, this BMW 318 M Sport comes at a much taller price than its predecessor (which was asking for just $207,888 when we reviewed it in February 2021). That tall price, of course, comes as a result of the prevailing record-high COEs.

However, in many ways, this 3 Series also comes here at an opportune moment: The Mercedes C180, in AMG Line trim, is currently asking for $325,888. The Volvo S60, meanwhile, has been out of our market since June 2023, and the last facelifted Audi A4 we saw was in December of 2020, making it quite the aged option next to the Mercedes or this BMW.

So, for all those looking to secure a premium compact sedan, the combination of a quality drive and cabin, alongside its favourable pricing here, should make this 3 Series once again win many favours amongst our young families.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.