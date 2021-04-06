The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is now available in Singapore

BMW Asia and Performance Motors Limited have announced the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, a car that is something of an individualist within the premium executive segment and meets the richly varied requirements of modern and extremely discerning customers.

The 6 Series' combination of long-distance comfort and sporting ability, luxurious interior ambience and intelligent functionality is unparalleled in its class. A precisely modified body design and refinements to various interior design details further sharpen the profile of this vehicle concept.

The 6 Series Gran Turismo captures the imagination more than ever with its striking sense of outward sportiness and presence, and the layered premium ambience of its interior. Driving pleasure and efficiency are enhanced by a further developed spread of engines and the introduction of 48V mild hybrid technology.

Distinctive features on the 6 Series Gran Turismo include a slim side window graphic, the frameless windows of the four doors, a roofline flowing well into the rear end, the large tailgate and the active rear spoiler, which extends when the car reaches 120km/h. The new design of the front and rear sections strengthens the imposing appearance of the 6 Series Gran Turismo and deepens its eye-catching sporting allure.

New contours for the BMW kidney grille and the head lights immediately bordering it on either side help the front end to make a striking impression. The kidney grille now spreads out further to the sides and reaches further down into the front apron. The slimmer contours of the head lights accentuate the wide front end of the 6 Series Gran Turismo, and the air intake below the front bumper is now split into three segments.

New full-LED head lights including adaptive cornering function and the BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling High-beam Assistant with matrix technology come as standard. The clear design of the light graphic is accentuated by two L-shaped daytime driving light sources arranged next to one another, with the outer daytime driving lights now also performing the role of turn indicators. The latest version of the Adaptive LED Head lights with matrix function and BMW Laserlight can be specified as an option.

A new surface split also gives the rear apron a particularly wide and eye-catching appearance. The exhaust tailpipe finishers on all model variants are now trapezoidal in shape. Among the newly designed body features of the M Sport package are a front apron with arrow-shaped surfaces pointing towards the road and mesh elements, and a large diffuser element in the rear end.

The 6 Series Gran Turismo is complemented by an extensively revised selection of body paint finishes, with Phytonic Blue metallic, Piemont Red metallic and Bernina Grey Amber effect metallic variants having been added to the range of colour shades available to customers.

On cars with the M Sport package, the Portimao Blue metallic finish can be specified, too. The three BMW Individual finishes Dravite Grey metallic, Tanzanite Blue metallic and Alvite Grey metallic are also offered.

Cars with the M Sport package can also now be ordered with a BMW Individual High-gloss Shadowline package with extended features. The M Sport braking system now also includes blue or red painted calipers.

The distinctive vehicle concept of the 6 Series Gran Turismo brings generous levels of space and modern functionality to the interior. Its luxurious ambience combines with a driver-focused cockpit, raised seating position and extensive versatility. Load compartment capacity can be increased from 600 litres to a maximum 1,800 litres.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional comes as standard and features a fully digital instrument cluster and a Control Display, each of which have a screen size of 12.3-inches. The newly designed controls on the centre console and a sports leather steering wheel with newly arranged multifunction buttons are two of the features that provide an even more refined premium feel.

Standard specification also includes electrically adjustable seats for the driver and front passenger, Dakota leather upholstery, ambient lighting with new dynamic interior lighting and four-zone automatic climate control.

Among the available options are multifunction seats for the driver and front passenger, a rear seat bench with electrically adjustable backrest angle and exclusive Nappa leather trim. Also optional are new interior trim strips, a panoramic glass sunroof, a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System and the latest version of the Rear-seat Entertainment Professional.

The petrol engine available for the 6 Series Gran Turismo comes with the latest BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, producing an output of 254bhp. Mild hybrid technology ensures instantaneous power delivery and greater efficiency. Fitting a 48V starter-generator and an additional battery allows an extremely high level of braking energy recuperation and storage.

This energy can be used both to supply the 12V electrical system, easing the combustion engine's workload and give it an extra injection of power. With its ability to put an additional 11bhp on tap instantaneously, the starter-generator provides an electric boost that adds fresh dynamism to both off-the-line getaways and acceleration when already on the move.

The powerful starter-generator also increases efficiency by assisting the engine when driving at constant speeds, and improving comfort when the Auto Start-Stop and coasting functions are in use.

The design and tuning of its sophisticated chassis technology gives the 6 Series Gran Turismo its characteristic balance between sporting flair and comfort over long journeys. The standard rear-axle air suspension takes into account the car's high load-carrying capacity. Adaptive two-axle air suspension with electronically controlled dampers is available as an option and enables ride height to be adjusted manually.

The latest version of the optional Integral Active Steering can come to the driver's aid when manoeuvring by turning the rear wheels as required even at speeds under 3km/h. The optional Executive Drive combines the adaptive two-axle air suspension with active roll stabilisation, which enhances both the sports performance of the 6 Series Gran Turismo and the ride comfort on offer.

Additional functions for the state-of-the-art driver assistance systems in the 6 Series Gran Turismo take it another few steps along the road to automated driving. These functions enhance driving comfort on long journeys and increase safety in situations where the driver does not have a clear view. The Lane Departure Warning system now features lane return by means of steering assistance.

The latest version of the optional Driving Assistant Professional comes with the Steering and Lane Control Assistant. The optional Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function offers drivers an adaptive distance control tool that takes into account the traffic situation and environmental conditions at hand.

The Parking Assistant's range of functions has been extended with the addition of the Reversing Assistant, which takes control of the steering while backing up for distances of up to 50m. The new Drive Recorder allows up to 40 seconds of video footage from different points around the vehicle to be recorded and stored.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional also heralds the arrival of the new BMW Operating System 7.0 in the 6 Series Gran Turismo. The standard smartphone integration feature makes both Apple CarPlay and now also Android Auto available inside the 6 Series Gran Turismo, while the new Remote Software Upgrade function allows the driver to import upgraded vehicle functions and additional digital services into the car over the air.

