BMW displays a unique all-electric iX1 at Tomorrowland 2022

After a two-year absence due to Covid-19, the Tomorrowland music festival came back with an electrifying bang. Tomorrowland is a three-week Belgian electronic dance music festival held in Boom, Flanders since 2005. The festival kicked off on July 15 and ended on July 31, registering 600,000 in attendance.

What made the festival special this year was BMW Belux's (Belgium-Luxemburg) partnership with Tomorrowland which kicked off mid-June at Brussels Airport titled 'The Magical Forest of Joy' showcasing the all-new BMW iX1 covered in a special paint job of festival visitors' wishes and aspirations with two-time Grammy-nominated music producer Steve Aoki.

A BMW stand was present during the three-weekend festival and opened to all visitors where they could pose for photos and videos with the all-electric BMW iX1.

The all-new BMW iX1 is quoted to deliver up to 313 horsepower with a 0 to 100km/h time of 5.7 seconds. BMW says it will have an electric range (WLTP) of up to 438km and is slated to arrive in Singapore in early 2023.

