BMW expands 1 Series and 5 Series lineup

BMW has expanded its lineup of the 1 Series as well as the 5 Series.

The premium hatchback is now getting a new 116 variant, which is motivated by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine.

This engine here offers a total of 121bhp alongside a peak torque of 230Nm, all of which are channelled to its front wheels via its seven-speed double clutch Steptronic transmission, allowing the car to reach 100km/h from a standstill in 9.8 seconds.

Expect this variant to be the one that is offered when the car arrives here in Singapore.

The new BMW M135 xDrive will now be available with a new M Technology Package that adds stiffened front shock absorbers and weight-saving aluminium anti-roll bars for increased steering precision

Beyond our shores, however, BMW is also set to offer a new 123 xDrive, which gets a four-cylinder engine paired with 48V mild hybrid technology. This variant gets a total of system total output of 215bhp and will reach 100km/h from a standstill in 6.3 seconds.

M Compound brakes and M forged light alloy wheels, meanwhile, help keep the weight of this new performance hatchback down.

Also getting an expanded lineup is the BMW 5 Series.

A new BMW 520i Touring is now joining the range, teaming a four-cylinder engine with 48V mild hybrid technology to offer a total output of 205bhp alongside a peak torque of 330Nm. These figures mean the 520i Touring can power from zero to 100km/h in 7.8 seconds.

More interesting, perhaps, is the addition of a new 550e xDrive Touring. Equipped with a 3.0-litre engine and a 194bhp electric motor, this plug-in hybrid will offer a system total output of 483bhp and a peak torque of 450Nm, allowing it to reach 100km/h from rest in 4.4 seconds.

Finally, a new i5 xDrive40 Touring is also set to join the range. Equipped with an electric drive unit at the front axle and one at the rear axle, this new variant will deliver a system total of 389bhp and a peak torque of 590Nm, allowing it to complete the same sprint in just 5.5 seconds.

All this is made possible thanks to an 81.2kWh battery, which can be charged up at up to 11kW as standard, while charging at a direct current charger can be done at a peak power of 205kW.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.