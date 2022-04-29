BMW Flow now offering complimentary 3-month lease

BMW's exclusive distributor Performance Motors Limited (PML) is now offering a complimentary three month lease to customers in Singapore through BMW Flow.

The offer runs until May 6 and is available for the following BMW models:

BMW 116i M Sport

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer

BMW 318i

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

BMW X3

BMW Flow is a leasing programme offered by BMW Financial Services that offers customers shorter contract periods from 18 months, and low down payments. Other costs like insurance, road tax, maintenance, and servicing, are all factored into your monthly payment.

And along the way, if you happen to fall in love with the model you're driving, you have the flexibility of extending your lease on a monthly basis or even purchasing it. Furthermore, you can even renew your lease with a different model to really get a taste of what BMW has to offer.

Arnt Bayer, Managing Director of PML, aims to bring flexibility of car ownership to customers through BMW Flow. "At a time of rising costs, the need for flexibility is greater than ever," Bayer says.

For more information, you can visit their website.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.